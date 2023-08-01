Aug 1 (Reuters) - Medical equipment provider Steris on Tuesday raised its profit forecast for fiscal 2024 after strength in its core healthcare business boosted first-quarter results above Wall Street estimates.

The Dublin-based company raised its forecasts to reflect the recent acquisition of Becton Dickinson and Co's surgical instrumentation platform.

Steris now sees per-share adjusted profit of $8.60 to $8.80, from $8.55 to $8.75 earlier. Analysts expect $8.68, according to Refinitiv data.

The company, which makes surgical instruments, expects its 2024 reported revenue to increase between 9% and 10%, from a prior forecast of 7% to 8% growth.

In a boost to medical device makers, the healthcare industry is seeing a recovery in some medical procedures including orthopedics and gastrointestinal surgeries as pandemic-induced staffing shortages ease.

Steris posted a 11% rise in quarterly revenue to $1.28 billion, ahead of estimates of $1.21 billion.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $2 per share, compared with estimates of $1.87. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)