  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. STERIS plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STE   IE00BFY8C754

STERIS PLC

(STE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
221.90 USD   +0.65%
05/31STERIS PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05/19Covalon Technologies Appoints Doolittle as Senior VP, Commercial Sales
MT
05/12Needham Lowers Price Target for STERIS to $248 From $263, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
STERIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Breeden Richard C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
STERIS plc [STE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O 70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DUBLIN L2 2
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Breeden Richard C
C/O 70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY

DUBLIN, L22 		X

Signatures
/s/ Ronald E. Snyder, Authorized Representative under Power of Attorney 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Richard C. Breeden is the managing member of Breeden Capital Partners LLC, and managing member and chairman and chief executive officer of Breeden Capital Management LLC. Breeden Capital Partners LLC (the "General Partner") is in turn the general partner of Breeden Partners L.P. (the "Fund").
(2) Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(2)(ii)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Mr. Breeden in his capacity as managing member, as well as chairman and chief executive officer of Breeden Capital Management LLC and as the managing member of Breeden Capital Partners LLC, may be deemed to be the indirect beneficial owner of the ordinary shares owned by the Fund and its General Partner, and may be deemed to have beneficial ownership of all such shares. Mr. Breeden disclaims beneficial ownership over 1,358 of these shares held by Breeden Partnership LLP.
(3) This option to purchase 3,218 STERIS plc ordinary shares, which is fully vested, was received in connection with the redomiciliation of STERIS plc to Ireland in March 2019 in exchange for an option to purchase 3,218 ordinary shares for $32.36 per share in STERIS plc prior to the redomiciliation ("Old STERIS"), subject to the same terms and conditions as the original Old STERIS stock option.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Steris plc published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 118 M - -
Net income 2023 582 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,5x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 22 065 M 22 065 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Carestio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Joseph Tokich Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mohsen M. Sohi Director
Kathleen Lynn Bardwell Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Carroll Breeden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERIS PLC-9.42%22 065
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.17%204 107
MEDTRONIC PLC-7.70%127 059
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.67%71 933
HOYA CORPORATION-21.33%37 401
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.49%36 526