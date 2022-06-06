STERIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Breeden Richard C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
STERIS plc [STE]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O 70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DUBLIN
L2
2
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Breeden Richard C
C/O 70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY
DUBLIN, L22
X
Signatures
/s/ Ronald E. Snyder, Authorized Representative under Power of Attorney
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Richard C. Breeden is the managing member of Breeden Capital Partners LLC, and managing member and chairman and chief executive officer of Breeden Capital Management LLC. Breeden Capital Partners LLC (the "General Partner") is in turn the general partner of Breeden Partners L.P. (the "Fund").
(2)
Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(2)(ii)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Mr. Breeden in his capacity as managing member, as well as chairman and chief executive officer of Breeden Capital Management LLC and as the managing member of Breeden Capital Partners LLC, may be deemed to be the indirect beneficial owner of the ordinary shares owned by the Fund and its General Partner, and may be deemed to have beneficial ownership of all such shares. Mr. Breeden disclaims beneficial ownership over 1,358 of these shares held by Breeden Partnership LLP.
(3)
This option to purchase 3,218 STERIS plc ordinary shares, which is fully vested, was received in connection with the redomiciliation of STERIS plc to Ireland in March 2019 in exchange for an option to purchase 3,218 ordinary shares for $32.36 per share in STERIS plc prior to the redomiciliation ("Old STERIS"), subject to the same terms and conditions as the original Old STERIS stock option.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.