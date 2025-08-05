STERIS traces its roots back to 1985, when microbiologist Dr. Raymond Kralovic developed a low-temperature liquid sterilization method to safely clean heat-sensitive surgical tools like endoscopes - a growing need in the rise of minimally invasive procedures. Originally founded as Innovative Medical Technologies in Ohio, the company became STERIS Corporation in 1987 with the arrival of business leader Bill Sanford, who, in just ten years, scaled it from a five-person startup valued at $3 million into a NYSE-listed company with 5,000 employees and a $2 billion market cap. Let's take a closer look.

Steris operates in a tightly regulated and essential of the healthcare industry, centered on infection prevention, sterilization, and surgical infrastructure. According to Research by SNS Insider, the global infection control market was valued at $234.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $417.9 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.66% CAGR. In the U.S., which accounted for $59.6 billion of that total in 2023, growth is fueled by stricter CMS and OSHA requirements, rising surgical volumes, and a heightened focus on healthcare-associated infections - still affecting 1 in 31 hospitalized patients daily. Hospitals remain the primary buyers, driven by the need for low-temperature sterilizers, disinfectant systems, and automated hygiene monitoring tools.

Outside the hospital setting, the industry is shifting toward outpatient care and home healthcare, creating demand for portable, simplified sterilization tools. Consumables like masks, gloves, disinfectants, and wraps - accounting for 62.7% of the market in 2023 - drive recurring revenue through constant use and short shelf life. Meanwhile, the services segment, projected to grow at over 7% CAGR, is expanding as providers outsource sterilization audits and compliance programs due to staffing and regulatory pressures. STERIS also holds a leading position in the contract sterilization market, valued at $5.9 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2029. This growth is powered by increased outsourcing from device and pharma manufacturers requiring multi-modal sterilization solutions like ethylene oxide, gamma, and vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

Infection Control Market – Share by Type 2023 (%)

Steris operates through three reportable segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST), and Life Sciences.

Healthcare: Generating 71% of the group’s revenue, the Healthcare segment delivers critical solutions to hospitals, surgical centers, and GI clinics. It plays a central role in ensuring safety and efficiency across three clinical environments: sterile processing departments, operating rooms, and endoscopy suites. The revenue mix is split between services (40%), consumables (35%), and capital equipment (25%), with approximately 75% of overall revenue recurring in nature.

STERIS's sterile processing offering includes proprietary cleaning chemistries, sterility assurance products, steam sterilizers, low-temp sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The company also provides repair, outsourced reprocessing, and ongoing equipment maintenance - backed by more than 1,000 technicians. In the operating room, STERIS delivers integrated solutions such as surgical tables, lights, OR booms, prefabricated walls, and ceiling systems with laminar air flow. The endoscopy suite product line features automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs), reprocessing consumables, storage cabinets, and single-use clinical accessories.

Competition revolves around infection prevention, surgical infrastructure, and service quality. On a product basis, competition includes 3M, Baxter, Boston Scientific, Belimed, Ecolab, Fortive, Getinge, Karl Storz, Olympus, Ruhof, SteelCo, Stryker, Skytron, and Wassenburg. On a service line basis, competitors include BBraun, Crothall, Olympus, and Pentax.

Applied Sterilization Technologies: Contributing 19% of total revenue, the AST segment offers outsourced sterilization and microbiological testing services primarily for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The segment revenue is driven by a business model that is predominantly recurring and contract-based where roughly 80% of customers are tied to 3- to 5-year agreements giving the group a certain stability and long-term visibility.

Its technology-neutral platform spans multiple modalities, including radiation (gamma, X-ray, electron beam) and gas (ethylene oxide and vaporized hydrogen peroxide) and benefit from more than 60 sterilization facilities worldwide. It competes with Sterigenics International, Sotera Health, Cosmed Group, Noxilizer, Steri-Tek, and several smaller contract sterilization firms as well as companies that handle sterilization in-house.

Life Sciences: Accounting for 10% of total revenue, the segment serves pharmaceutical and biopharma customers, helping them maintain sterile environments for drug manufacturing—particularly injectable drugs. Offerings are split across consumables (55%), services (25%), and capital equipment (20%), with solutions for critical cleanroom zones such as component prep, labs, filling lines, sterilization chambers, and gowning rooms.

Steris supplies a wide range of products - from steam sterilizers and VHP systems to disinfectants, hand hygiene products, and equipment validation services. The segment’s capital and chemistry products share R&D synergies with the Healthcare business, allowing it to scale efficiently while ensuring regulatory compliance. Though growth has been modest (+1% CAGR since 2022), it is well-positioned to benefit from long-term demand in sterile drug manufacturing. The group faces competition from Belimed, Contec, Ecolab, Fedegari, Getinge, and Stilmas.

Steris saw its 2025 total revenue from continuing operations rising 6% YoY to $5.5 billion, driven entirely by organic growth. The fourth quarter alone saw revenue climb 4% to $1.5 billion, with constant currency organic growth hitting 6%. Adjusted net income for the full year reached $913.2 million, or $9.22 per share - up from $814.9 million the prior year - while FCF surged to $787.2 million.

The company’s largest segment, Healthcare, grew 5% in Q4 to $1.1 billion, fueled by a 13% jump in service revenue. AST posted 9% growth in the quarter, supported by volume and pricing, while Life Sciences declined 7% due to the CECS divestiture and weaker capital sales. Despite this, operating margins held up well across segments, with AST achieving 10% organic growth and a 44.8% full-year margin.

Looking ahead, STERIS expects 2026 organic revenue growth of 6–7%, with adjusted EPS projected to increase 7–10% to a range of $9.90–$10.15. Free cash flow is forecasted at $770 million despite an expected $30 million headwind from tariffs.

More broadly, since 2016, STERIS has nearly doubled its revenue from $2.75 billion to $5.46 billion. A major boost came during the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue jumping 47.5% between 2021 and 2022. EBITDA followed a similar trajectory, rising from $522 million to $1.47 billion during that period, including a 42.5% increase in 2022 alone. Net income grew even more sharply, rising sixfold from $110 million to $615 million, and is expected to reach $986 million by 2028. The company currently operates with an 11.26% net margin and a 23.2% operating margin, with projections pointing to 14.95% and 24.64% respectively by 2028.

Steris has also significantly reduced its debt load - from $3 billion in 2024 to an expected $2 billion in 2025, and just $30 million by 2028. Profitability continues to improve, with ROE projected to rise from 6.11% to 14.3% between 2024 and 2025, and ROA from 3.46% to 5.8% over the same period. By 2028, analysts expect ROE to reach 13.28% and ROA to hit 7.8%, reflecting the group’s solid financial position and strong operating leverage.

In terms of valuation, the stock is trading below its 10-year average but still at relatively elevated levels. The P/E ratio averaged 60.6x over the past decade, compared to 36.6x in 2025 and projected to decline to 28.6x in 2026. The P/B ratio is more in line with historical levels at 3.4x versus a 10-year average of 3.48x, while the EV/EBITDA stands slightly above average at 16.5x in 2025 compared to 15.7x over the same period.

STERIS remains a strong player in the infection control space, but its exposure to several operational and external risks shouldn’t be overlooked. Regulatory changes - especially around ethylene oxide - could disrupt core sterilization services, while competition continues to pressure pricing and innovation. With a large share of revenue tied to procedure volumes, the company is also sensitive to macroeconomic slowdowns, hospital staffing shortages, and reimbursement shifts. The Q1 2026 earnings release on August 10th will provide investors with clearer visibility into the company’s performance and help set expectations for the quarters ahead.