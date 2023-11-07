Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medical equipment provider Steris beat second-quarter sales estimates, helped by strength in its core healthcare business.

As pandemic-induced staffing shortages eased, the healthcare industry saw a recovery in medical procedures, especially in orthopedics and gastrointestinal surgeries, that helped boost the demand of its surgical devices and infection prevention services in the United States.

"Healthcare segment is anticipated to outperform our original expectations for the fiscal year, offsetting macro challenges impacting demand in our other segments," said CEO Dan Carestio.

Revenue from Healthcare segment grew 19% in the quarter to $870.1 million compared with $732.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company, which sells sterilization systems, posted quarterly total revenue of $1.34 billion, ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.30 billion, according to LSEG data.

The Dublin-based company maintained its outlook for fiscal year 2024 with reported revenue growth of 9%-10% and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $8.60 to $8.80.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $2.03 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.00. (Reporting by Vaibhav Sadhamta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)