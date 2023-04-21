Advanced search
    SWSOLAR   INE00M201021

STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED

(SWSOLAR)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
307.15 INR   +0.51%
01:01aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on risk aversion amid Q4 earnings
RE
12:12aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on risk aversion amid Q4 earnings
RE
04/20Transcript : Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on risk aversion amid Q4 earnings

04/21/2023 | 12:12am EDT
BENGALURU, April 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Friday as investors were cautious after a weak revenue outlook from HCLTech Ltd and ahead of the quarterly earnings of the country's top firm by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.06% to 17,634.55, as of 9:40 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.08%.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. Information technology (IT) firm HCLTech rose as much as 3.52% after reporting a rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on Thursday.

But caution over the IT sector prevailed as the company forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for FY2024 on spending cuts and project ramp-downs.

IT stocks, which are up 0.5%, have led the recent slide in the markets, following the weak earnings reports from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is down over 1% so far this week, while the heavyweight IT has lost 6%.

Investors also awaited Reliance's quarterly results, due post market hours on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Cyient Ltd surged over 9% after reporting a 48% rise in revenue in the March quarter on a strong deal pipeline.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd lost as much as 7.11% after reporting a widened consolidated net loss in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 82.2400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYIENT LIMITED 2.02% 1091.45 End-of-day quote.34.61%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 0.53% 1041.7 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.30% 1226.75 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
NIFTY 50 -0.13% 17604.1 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.26% 2341 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
SENSEX BSE30 0.11% 59632.35 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED 0.51% 307.15 End-of-day quote.14.93%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.40% 3117 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 33 851 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2023 -9 294 M -113 M -113 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 58 264 M 710 M 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 067
Free-Float 27,3%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 307,15 INR
Average target price 454,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Amit Jain Global Chief Executive Officer
Bahadur Sam Dastoor Chief Financial Officer
Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala Chairman
Rajneesh Shrotriya Chief Technology Officer
Bikash Kumar Head-Research & Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED14.93%710
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.88%5 842
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.45.78%3 835
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.14.34%1 453
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-27.79%957
CADELER A/S13.70%816
