INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on risk aversion amid Q4 earnings

BENGALURU, April 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
marginally higher on Friday as investors were cautious after a
weak revenue outlook from HCLTech Ltd and ahead of the
quarterly earnings of the country's top firm by market
capitalisation, Reliance Industries Ltd.
The Nifty 50 was up 0.06% to 17,634.55, as of 9:40
a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.08%.
Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. Information
technology (IT) firm HCLTech rose as much as 3.52% after
reporting a rise in consolidated net profit for the March
quarter on Thursday.
But caution over the IT sector prevailed as the company
forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for FY2024 on
spending cuts and project ramp-downs.
IT stocks, which are up 0.5%, have led the recent slide in
the markets, following the weak earnings reports from Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd.
The benchmark Nifty 50 is down over 1% so far this week,
while the heavyweight IT has lost 6%.
Investors also awaited Reliance's quarterly results, due
post market hours on Friday.
Among individual stocks, Cyient Ltd surged over 9%
after reporting a 48% rise in revenue in the March quarter on a
strong deal pipeline.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd lost as
much as 7.11% after reporting a widened consolidated net loss in
the fourth quarter.
($1 = 82.2400 Indian rupees)
