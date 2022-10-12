INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares to likely open lower over rate hike worries

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected
to open lower on Thursday after data showed the country's retail
inflation accelerated to a five-month high in September, stoking
fears of further rate hikes by the central bank.
Investors will also assess earnings results from IT major
Wipro Ltd after its quarterly profit missed estimates
and forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December
quarter amid a challenging macro environment.
India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange
, were down 0.39%, as of 0228 GMT, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell
0.55%.
India's retail inflation accelerated in September to 7.41%
year-on-year as food prices surged, higher than the 7.3%
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and above the previous
month's 7%.
Foreign institutional investors sold net 5.42 billion Indian
rupees ($65.91 million) worth of equities on Tuesday, while
domestic investors bought 853.2 million rupees, as per
provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Stocks to watch:
** Wipro Ltd on Wednesday forecast smaller
sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a
challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline
looked robust with a few mega deals.
** HCL Technologies Ltd on Wednesday raised its
full-year revenue growth forecast and reported a 7.1% rise in
September-quarter profit, helped by a rise in new order wins.
** Adani Wilmar Ltd said it expected Q2 revenue to
grow at low single digit.
** Life Insurance Corp Of India said it has cut
stake in Power Grid Corp Of India to 3.300% from
5.303%.
** Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said
it received letter of award from West Bengal Industrial
Development Corp for development of deep-sea port at Tajpur.
** Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd said
it has won order worth 22.12 billion rupees from NTPC Renewable
Energy Ltd.
($1 = 82.2280 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)