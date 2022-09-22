Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SWSOLAR   INE00M201021

STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED

(SWSOLAR)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
329.15 INR   +2.70%
12:29aSterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Unit, Sun Africa Sign MoU to Build Solar Power Plants in Nigeria
MT
09/22STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY : General updates
PU
08/23Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Clinches $275 Million Solar Power Project
MT
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy : General updates

09/22/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
September 23, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 542760

Symbol: SWSOLAR

Sub: Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. ("SWSS"), a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited ("the Company") enters into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU"), along with its consortium partner with Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dear Sir/ Madam

We are pleased to inform that Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc., incorporated in the United States of America ("SWSS"), a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited ("the Company") along with its consortium partner Sun Africa LLC (collectively referred to as "the Consortium"), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to deliver the development, design, construction and commissioning of solar photovoltaic power plants with total installed capacity of 961 MWdc at five different locations ("Projects") in the Federal Republic of Nigeria along with battery energy storage systems with total installed capacity of 455 MWh.

These Projects will ultimately be owned and operated by Niger Delta Power Holding Company ("NDPHC"), a Nigerian Government owned entity. Financing for these Projects are under negotiations between US EXIM, ING and the Government of Nigeria.

The Company wishes to emphasize that the above said MoU has been entered as a first step towards signing of definitive Development and EPC Agreements, which is subject to, inter alia, financing arrangement and approval by the Board of Directors of NDPHC.

Request you to take the same on records.

Yours faithfully

For Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited

VENKATA JAGANNADHA RAO CHUNDURU

Digitally signed by VENKATA JAGANNADHA RAO CHUNDURU

Date: 2022.09.23 08:05:00 +05'30'

Jagannadha Rao Ch. V.

Company Secretary

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited

(Formerly known as Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited)

Regd. Office: Universal Majestic, 9th Floor, P. L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur (W), Mumbai - 400043

Phone: (91-22) 25485300 | Fax: (91-22) 25485331 | CIN: L74999MH2017PLC292281

Email: info@sterlingwilson.com | Website: www.sterlingandwilsonre.com

Disclaimer

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 03:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
