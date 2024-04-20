Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
April 20, 2024 at 07:44 am EDT
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 11,780.1 million compared to INR 884.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12,114 million compared to INR 863.6 million a year ago. Net income was INR 14.5 million compared to net loss of INR 4,174.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.06 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.06 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 22 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 30,353.7 million compared to INR 20,150.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 31,207.9 million compared to INR 21,258.7 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 2,119.2 million compared to INR 11,695.5 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 10.4 compared to INR 61.65 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 10.39 compared to INR 61.65 a year ago.