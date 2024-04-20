Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is an India-based global end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. It provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. The Company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties. Its segments include EPC and O&M. Its EPC segment provides a complete range of EPC solutions and end-to-end services and has an EPC portfolio of about 14.7 GWp and operates across India, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Latin America. Its O&M segment provides services to EPC projects and third-party customers. Primarily, its customers are independent power producers (IPPs), developers and equity funds. It has a presence across 29 countries with operations in India, Southeast Asia, and others.