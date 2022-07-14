Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    SWSOLAR   INE00M201021

STERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED

(SWSOLAR)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
288.55 INR   -0.12%
01:54pSTERLING AND WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/12Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Widens Consolidated Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/12Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/14/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
July 14, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 542760

Symbol: SWSOLAR

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Sub.: Investors Call Q1 FY 23- Audio Recording

Ref.: Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/ Madam,

In continuation to our letter dated July 11, 2022, please note that the Audio Recording of the Investors Conference Call held today i.e. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 02:00 P.M. for the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, has been made available on the Company's website at https://www.sterlingandwilsonre.com/pdf/presentations-transcripts/earnings-call/FY-2022- 23/SWREL-Q1-FY-2022-23-Earnings-Conference-Call-Recording.mp3

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited

Jagannadha Rao Ch. V.

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited

(Formerly known as Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited)

Regd. Office: Universal Majestic, 9th Floor, P. L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur (W), Mumbai - 400043

Phone: (91-22) 25485300 | Fax: (91-22) 25485331 | CIN: L74999MH2017PLC292281

Email: info@sterlingwilson.com | Website: www.sterlingandwilsonre.com

Disclaimer

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 17:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
