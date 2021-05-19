Log in
Finitive : Receives Strategic Investment from Sterling Bancorp

05/19/2021 | 08:21am EDT
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finitive, the leading data-driven private credit marketplace that provides institutional investors with direct access to private credit transactions, today announced that it has received a capital investment from Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Finitive will use the new capital to accelerate the growth of its automated platform for facilitating private credit transactions.

"Finitive is thrilled to welcome Sterling Bancorp as an investor and strategic partner in our mission to streamline and simplify the process of connecting lenders and borrowers in private credit transactions," said Jon Barlow, CEO of Finitive. "We are excited about the synergies between our two companies. Finitive will deploy the new capital from Sterling to advance our business providing digitized deal sourcing, screening and due diligence for investors and easier access to debt financing for borrowers."

Using technology and data to match institutional investors with private credit opportunities, Finitive provides investors with access to a multi-trillion-dollar market that spans a broad spectrum of sectors, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending and private credit funds. Through Finitive, borrowers can connect with a global network of institutional investors that can facilitate efficient access to capital. 

The investment reflects Sterling's strategic commitment to partnering with innovative fintech companies that can accelerate the expansion of Sterling's digital offerings while delivering long-term growth.     

"We are delighted to make this investment in Finitive. We believe, as they do, that technology and data can remove friction in the private credit market and in the lending market more generally, providing borrowers with the capital they need to grow their businesses," said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer at Sterling Bancorp. "This marks the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and technology investments that will contribute to our ongoing digital transformation."

Lenders and borrowers can register on Finitive's platform at www.finitive.com.

About Finitive
Finitive is the leading data-driven private credit marketplace. Through its tech-enabled platform, institutional investors access a multi-trillion-dollar market of private credit opportunities across multiple asset classes and structures, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending, and private credit funds. Borrowers gain efficient access to capital via a global network of investors who are actively allocating to private credit. All regulated activities are conducted through North Capital Private Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information, please visit Finitive's website at www.finitive.com.

About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Media Contact:
Patty Buchanan
JConnelly
(973) 567-9415
pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finitive-receives-strategic-investment-from-sterling-bancorp-301294899.html

SOURCE Finitive


© PRNewswire 2021
