SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FVCB, GPX, STMP, and STL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. ("Blue Ridge"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCB shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge stock for each FVCB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $19.02 based upon Blue Ridge's July 22, 2021 closing price of $16.55. If you own FVCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fvcb

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Learning Technologies Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $20.85 per share in cash for each share of GPX common stock that they hold. If you own GPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gpx

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash for each share of STMP common stock that they hold. If you own STMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stmp

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STL shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each STL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $21.90 based upon WBS's July 22, 2021 closing price of $47.30. If you own STL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stl/

