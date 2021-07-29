Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sterling Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STL   US85917A1007

STERLING BANCORP

(STL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONEM, BOCH, QTS, and STL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

07/29/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical") (NASDAQ: ONEM)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of ONEM common stock. If you own ONEM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/onem

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BOCH shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each BOCH share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.93 based upon Columbia's July 28, 2021 closing price of $34.83. If you own BOCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/boch 

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $78.00 per share in cash for each share of QTS common stock that they hold. If you own QTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qts/

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STL shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each STL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.30 based upon WBS's July 28, 2021 closing price of $48.16. If you own STL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stl/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-onem-boch-qts-and-stl-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301344460.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about STERLING BANCORP
03:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONEM, BOCH, QTS, and STL Shareholders A..
PR
07/26STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Followi..
PR
07/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FVCB, GPX, STMP, and STL Shareholders A..
PR
07/21STERLING BANCORP : Reports Increase in Q2 Results; Revenue Misses Estimates
MT
07/21STERLING BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21STERLING BANCORP : Earnings Flash (STL) STERLING BANCORP Posts Q2 EPS $0.52, vs...
MT
07/21STERLING BANCORP : announces results for the second quarter and first half of 20..
PU
07/21STERLING BANCORP : Earnings Flash (STL) STERLING BANCORP Posts Q2 Revenue $248.7..
MT
07/21STERLING BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/21Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter and first half of 2..
GL
More news