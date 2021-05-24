Log in
    STL   US85917A1007

STERLING BANCORP

(STL)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRMT, STL, KNL, and MRLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/24/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by RMR Mortgage Trust ("RMRM"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRMT shareholders will receive 0.520 of a share of RMRM common stock for each TRMT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $6.20 based upon RMRM's May 21, 2021 closing price of $11.92. If you own TRMT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/trmt/ 

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STL shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each STL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.47 based upon WBS's May 21, 2021 closing price of $57.17. If you own STL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stl/

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. ("MLHR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $25.46 based upon MLHR's May 21, 2021 closing price of $45.18. If you own KNL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/knl/

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HPS Investment Partners LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MRLN shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each share of MRLN common stock that they hold. If you own MRLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/mrln/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-trmt-stl-knl-and-mrln-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301298124.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
