Sterling Bancorp : announces results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2021 of $0.49 (as reported) and $0.52 (as adjusted) - Form 8-K

Sterling Bancorp announces results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2021 of $0.49 (as reported) and $0.52 (as adjusted).
Key Performance Highlights
▪GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $93.7 million.
▪Adjusted net income was $99.6 million compared to $100.4 million in the linked quarter.
▪Reported net interest margin excluding accretion income1 was 3.25% compared to 3.30% in the linked quarter.
▪Cost of funding liabilities decreased by one bp to 19 bps; earning asset yields decreased by nine bps to 3.52%.
▪Adjusted PPNR, excluding accretion income,1, 2 was $120.7 million; a decrease of $3.9 million, or 3.1%, compared to the linked quarter.
▪Total deposits were $23.9 billion, an increase of $789.3 million, or 3.4%, compared to the linked quarter.
▪Total core deposits were $23.4 billion, an increase of 3.5% compared to the linked quarter.
▪Total commercial loans were $19.7 billion, an increase of $558.7 million, or 2.9%, compared to the linked quarter.
▪Adjusted non-interest expense1 was $111.3 million; adjusted operating efficiency ratio3 was 45.4%.
▪NPLs increased by $32.1 million to $205.5 million; ACL / portfolio loans of 1.46% and ACL / NPLs of 150.8%.
▪TCE / TA1 was 10.25% and tangible book value per common share1 was $15.03, an increase of 10.8% from a year ago.
▪Received stockholder and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approval for merger with Webster Financial Corporation.
▪Declared third quarter dividend per common share of $0.07.
Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 vs. September 30, 2020
($ in thousands except per share amounts)
GAAP / As Reported
Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Change % / bps
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Change % / bps
Total assets
$
30,617,722
$
30,028,425
(1.9)
%
$
30,617,722
$
30,028,425
(1.9)
%
Total portfolio loans, gross
22,281,940
21,276,549
(4.5)
22,281,940
21,276,549
(4.5)
Total deposits
24,255,333
23,936,023
(1.3)
24,255,333
23,936,023
(1.3)
PPNR1, 2
126,687
121,416
(4.2)
123,286
120,734
(2.1)
Net income available to common
82,438
93,715
13.7
87,682
99,589
13.6
Diluted EPS available to common
0.43
0.49
14.0
0.45
0.52
15.6
Net interest margin
3.19
%
3.30
%
11
3.24
%
3.35
%
11
Tangible book value per common share1
$
13.57
$
15.03
10.8
$
13.57
$
15.03
10.8
Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 vs. June 30, 2021
($ in thousands except per share amounts)
GAAP / As Reported
Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Change % / bps
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Change % / bps
PPNR1, 2
$
128,112
$
121,416
(5.2)
$
124,647
$
120,734
(3.1)
Net income available to common
96,380
93,715
(2.8)
100,444
99,589
(0.9)
Diluted EPS available to common
0.50
0.49
(2.0)
0.52
0.52
-
Net interest margin
3.38
%
3.30
%
(8)
3.42
%
3.35
%
(7)
Operating efficiency ratio3
48.5
50.7
220
44.1
45.4
130
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans
$
314,873
$
309,915
(1.6)
$
314,873
$
309,915
(1.6)
ACL to portfolio loans
1.52
%
1.46
%
(6)
1.52
%
1.46
%
(6)
ACL to NPLs
181.7
150.8
(31)
181.7
150.8
(31)
Tangible book value per common share1
$
14.62
$
15.03
2.8
$
14.62
$
15.03
2.8
1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 19.
2. PPNR represents pretax pre-provision net revenue. PPNR and PPNR excluding accretion income are non-GAAP measures and are measured as net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.
3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 24 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.
PEARL RIVER, N.Y. - October 20, 2021 - Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the "Company"), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $93.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $96.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2021, and net income available to common stockholders of $82.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $287.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $143.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.
Chief Executive Officer's Comments
Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report strong results for the third quarter of 2021. We are finding opportunities in a competitive lending environment, and delivered robust growth in commercial loans and core deposits in the third quarter. Our credit outlook also continues to show steady improvement.
"Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $99.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were in line with the linked quarter and represented an increase of 15.6% over the prior year. Over the past five years, our adjusted net income available per diluted common share has grown at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 12.4% and tangible book value per common share has grown at a CAGR of 14.5%. Our key profitability metrics remained strong, with adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.44% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 13.8%.
"Our net interest income was $213.8 million in the third quarter, a decline of $4.7 million over the linked quarter, which largely reflects lower prepayment fees from multi-family loans and lower accretion income. Our net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.25%, a decline of five basis points from the linked quarter, a result of lower prepayment income and continued downward pressure on earning asset yields. Commercial loan growth accelerated through the third quarter, which should provide a strong tailwind to forward interest income. At September 30, 2021, our total commercial loans were $19.7 billion, an increase of $558.7 million, or 2.9% over the linked quarter, with the greatest contributions from traditional C&I loans and public sector finance portfolios. Our total core deposits were $23.4 billion, which represented an increase of $789.4 million over the linked quarter.
"In our fee-based businesses, client activity and transaction volumes continued to build from pandemic lows. In the third quarter, adjusted non-interest income was $30.9 million, an increase of $677 thousand versus the linked quarter. Relative to the linked quarter, we saw growth in fee income in our syndications, payroll finance and factoring, and derivatives businesses.
"In the third quarter, our adjusted non-interest expenses increased $1.6 million to $111.3 million, and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 45.4%. The expense increase reflects continued investment in our digital products and back office automation, as well as in our organic asset generation capabilities. We also saw an increase in regulatory assessments in line with balance sheet growth in the quarter.
"As of September 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses - portfolio loans was $309.9 million, or 1.46% of total loans and 150.8% of non-performing loans, a decrease in absolute terms from the $314.9 million allowance we reported at the end of the second quarter. We recorded no provision for credit losses in the quarter, consistent with low levels of net charge-offs, continued improvement in the macro economic environment as well as in our asset quality metrics, all of which contributed to a lower modeled quantitative reserve requirement. We maintain prudent loan loss reserves as we continue to navigate the credit cycle and in the context of ongoing uncertainty related to the trajectory and timing of the economic recovery.
"We continue to build on our already strong capital position. At September 30, 2021, our tangible book value per common share was $15.03, an increase of 10.8% over a year ago. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.25% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.35%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on November 15, 2021 to holders of record as of November 1, 2021.
"Since the announcement of our definitive merger agreement with Webster Financial Corporation on April 19, 2021, we have been actively engaged with our partners at Webster to design a comprehensive integration plan that prioritizes our commitment to value creation, providing best-in-class service to our customers and continued adherence to the highest standards of risk governance. We received approval from our stockholders and our primary bank regulator. We continue to be confident in the merits of our proposed combination, and are prepared to execute the merger upon receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and subject to other customary closing conditions."
Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
The Company's GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $93.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the third
2
quarter of 2021, included the following items:
▪merger-related expense of $4.6 million, which included transaction advisory fees, diligence, and integration efforts to date;
▪a pre-tax gain of $1.7 million on the sale of investment securities;
▪a pre-tax charge of $2.0 million related to a reserve established in connection with pending litigation;
▪a pre-tax charge of $324 thousand on the loss on sale of a substantial portion of our remaining mortgage servicing asset;
▪a pre-tax charge of $118 thousand related to our real estate consolidation strategy; and
▪the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $148 thousand.
Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $99.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, our effective income tax rate was 21.2%. Based on our results year to date, we increased our estimated effective tax rate for 2021 by 50 basis points to 20.0%. This resulted in a 21.2% effective income tax rate for the third quarter. Our effective tax rate for purposes of reporting adjusted earnings was 19.5% and 12.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Non-GAAP financial measures include the terms "adjusted" or "excluding". See the reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Net Interest Income and Margin
($ in thousands)
For the three months ended
Change % / bps
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Y-o-Y
Linked Qtr
Interest and dividend income
$
244,658
$
230,310
$
225,089
(8.0)
%
(2.3)
%
Interest expense
26,834
11,783
11,252
(58.1)
(4.5)
Net interest income
$
217,824
$
218,527
$
213,837
(1.8)
(2.1)
Accretion income on acquired loans
$
9,172
$
7,812
$
6,197
(32.4)
%
(20.7)
%
Yield on loans
3.82
%
3.88
%
3.79
%
(3)
(9)
Tax equivalent yield on investment securities4
3.09
2.84
2.77
(32)
(7)
Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets4
3.63
3.61
3.52
(11)
(9)
Cost of total deposits
0.31
0.11
0.11
(20)
-
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.40
0.15
0.14
(26)
(1)
Cost of borrowings
1.95
3.87
3.87
192
-
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.53
0.26
0.25
(28)
(1)
Total cost of funding liabilities5
0.42
0.20
0.19
(23)
(1)
Tax equivalent net interest margin6
3.24
3.42
3.35
11
(7)
Average loans, including loans held for sale
$
22,159,535
$
20,843,661
$
20,629,138
(6.9)
%
(1.0)
%
Average commercial loans
20,090,445
19,245,641
19,093,778
(5.0)
(0.8)
Average investment securities
4,392,864
4,322,126
4,320,243
(1.7)
-
Average cash balances
424,249
651,271
604,396
42.5
(7.2)
Average total interest earning assets
27,163,337
25,968,935
25,705,007
(5.4)
(1.0)
Average deposits and mortgage escrow
23,665,916
23,516,675
23,151,444
(2.2)
(1.6)
4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
5. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.
Third quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2020
Net interest income was $213.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to a decline in accretion income and a decline in average interest earning assets between the periods. The impact of these two factors was substantially offset by a decline in interest expense. Other key
components of changes in net interest income were the following:
▪The average balance of commercial loans declined $996.7 million, was mainly due to a $445.4 million decline in mortgage warehouse, a decline in multi-family loans of $352.1 million and run off totaling $277.2 million from our equipment finance portfolio.
▪The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 11 basis points to 3.52%, as legacy assets repriced and securities and other short-term assets comprised a greater portion of our earning assets.
▪Loan yields declined from 3.82% in the third quarter of 2020 to 3.79% in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of continued downward pressure on yields, resulting from the competitive lending environment created by fiscal stimulus and other measures taken in response to the economic slowdown.
▪Accretion income on acquired loans was $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decline of $3.0 million.
▪Average investment securities were $4.3 billion, or 16.8%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.4 billion, or 16.2%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.77% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.09% for the same period last year. The decline in yield on investments was mainly a result of an increase in US Treasury securities held in our portfolio.
▪Recent growth in deposits drove increases in average cash balances to $604.4 million compared to $424.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.
▪Total interest expense was $11.3 million, a decline of $15.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to lower interest expense paid on deposits and short-term borrowings and the impact of repayment of higher cost borrowings.
▪The cost of total deposits was 11 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 31 basis points for the same period a year ago, as we aggressively repriced deposits in response to the low interest rate environment.
▪The cost of borrowings was 3.87% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 1.95% for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to the change in composition of our borrowings, with average borrowings of $522.3 million in the current quarter being comprised of $30.1 million in short-term borrowings and $492.3 million in higher coupon longer term borrowings, while for the prior year quarter average borrowings of $1.7 billion were comprised of predominately shorter term borrowings.
▪The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 25 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 53 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decline was due to both changes in market rates of interest and changes in funding mix.
▪Average deposits and mortgage escrow of $23.2 billion decreased $514.5 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago. This was mainly due to a $1.2 billion decrease in certificate accounts, which were allowed to mature without renewal.
Third quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2021
Net interest income decreased $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter, mainly due to the impact of lower prepayment fees on multi-family loans and lower accretion income. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:
▪The average balance of commercial loans decreased $151.9 million, which included a $209.4 million decline in CRE loans, including multi-family and a $98.3 million decline in mortgage warehouse loans.
▪The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% compared to 3.42% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.25% compared to 3.30%, which was mainly due to a $3.0 million decline in prepayment fees from multi-family loans.
▪The yield on loans was 3.79% compared to 3.88% for the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to lower prepayment fees from multi-family loans, as well as run off of fixed rate loans, and a decline in accretion income on acquired loans.
▪The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.52% compared to 3.61% in the linked quarter, primarily as a result of the factors discussed above.
▪The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.77% compared to 2.84% for the linked quarter. The decline in yield was mainly due to the deployment of excess cash into US Treasury securities.
▪The total cost of borrowings remained at 3.87%, reflecting nominal short-term borrowings and ongoing interest expense in respect of outstanding subordinated notes.
▪Average deposits and mortgage escrow decreased by $365.2 million and average borrowings decreased by $4.9 million
relative to the linked quarter.
Non-interest Income
($ in thousands)
For the three months ended
Change %
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Y-o-Y
Linked Qtr
Deposit fees and service charges
$
5,960
$
7,096
$
7,007
17.6
%
(1.3)
%
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees
5,393
5,491
5,937
10.1
%
8.1
%
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
5,363
4,981
5,009
(6.6)
%
0.6
%
Loan commissions and fees
7,290
8,762
8,620
18.2
%
(1.6)
%
Investment management fees
1,735
2,018
1,819
4.8
%
(9.9)
%
Net gain on sale of securities
642
-
1,656
157.9
%
NM
Net (loss) gain on security calls
-
(80)
85
NM
NM
Other
1,842
1,946
2,414
31.1
%
24.0
%
Total non-interest income
28,225
30,214
32,547
15.3
%
7.7
%
Net gain on sale of securities
642
-
1,656
157.9
%
NM
Adjusted non-interest income
$
27,583
$
30,214
$
30,891
12.0
%
2.2
%
Third quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2020
Adjusted non-interest income increased $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to increased transactional volumes in deposit accounts, in our payroll finance and factoring businesses, in loan syndications and fees from our investment management businesses. The increase in other revenue was mainly from our derivatives business. In the third quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $642 thousand on the sale of $24.9 million available for sale securities compared to a gain of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The gain was from sale of two corporate securities and four US Treasury securities.
Third quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2021
Adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $677 thousand relative to the linked quarter to $30.9 million primarily as a result of an increase in payroll finance and factoring fees, and an increase in other revenue, which includes fees from our syndications and derivatives business. Most other categories were broadly flat versus the linked quarter.
In the third quarter of 2021, we realized a gain of $1.7 million on sale of available for securities.
Non-interest Expense
($ in thousands)
For the three months ended
Change % / bps
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Y-o-Y
Linked Qtr
Compensation and benefits
$
55,960
$
56,953
$
57,178
2.2
%
0.4
%
Stock-based compensation plans
5,869
6,781
6,648
13.3
(2.0)
Occupancy and office operations
14,722
13,875
13,967
(5.1)
0.7
Information technology
8,422
9,741
10,214
21.3
4.9
Professional fees
6,343
7,561
7,251
14.3
(4.1)
Amortization of intangible assets
4,200
3,776
3,776
(10.1)
-
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments
3,332
2,344
2,844
(14.6)
21.3
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net
151
(72)
1
NM
NM
Merger-related expenses
-
2,481
4,581
NM
84.6
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
-
475
118
NM
(75.2)
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings
6,241
1,243
-
(100.0)
(100.0)
Other expenses
14,122
15,471
18,390
30.2
18.9
Total non-interest expense
$
119,362
$
120,629
$
124,968
4.7
3.6
Full time equivalent employees ("FTEs") at period end
1,466
1,491
1,460
(0.4)
(2.1)
Financial centers at period end
78
72
72
(7.7)
-
Operating efficiency ratio, as reported7
48.5
%
48.5
%
50.7
%
220
220
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted7
43.1
44.1
45.4
230
130
7. See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Third quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2020
Total non-interest expense increased $5.6 million relative to the third quarter of 2020. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods include the following:
▪Compensation and benefits increased $1.2 million mainly due to an increase in medical costs incurred and an increase in the bonus accrual compared to the prior year period.
▪Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $755 thousand, mainly due to continued consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations.
▪Information technology expense increased $1.8 million mainly due to the amortization of investments related to various back-office automation and digital banking initiatives.
▪Professional fees increased $908 thousand mainly due to consulting fees incurred in connection with our digital bank offering and launch of our Banking as a Service products.
▪Merger-related expenses of $4.6 million were incurred in connection with our pending merger with Webster, and included transaction advisory fees, and fees incurred related to diligence and integration efforts to date.
▪Other expenses in 2021 increased $4.3 million mainly due to an accrual for legal settlements of $2.0 million, loss on the sale of the majority of our mortgage servicing assets of $324 thousand, an increase in loan processing expense of $510 thousand, an increase in franchise taxes of $368 thousand and an increase in recruiting fees of $300 thousand.
Third quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2021
Total non-interest expense increased $4.3 million to $125.0 million versus the linked quarter. The significant factors contributing to the increase were mentioned above and included merger-related expenses and an accrual for legal settlements. Other key components of the change in non-interest expense include the following:
▪Compensation and benefits increased $225 thousand to $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to an increase in our incentive compensation accrual.
▪FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments increased in line with increases in assets and other factors that impact the FDIC assessment.
▪Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the second quarter of 2021 was related to the repayment of the 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued by the Bank on March 29, 2016.
▪Other expenses increased by $2.9 million versus the linked quarter, mainly due to the reasons discussed above.
Taxes
We recorded income tax expense of $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to income tax expense of $24.5 million in the linked quarter and $12.3 million in the prior year quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.2% compared to 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Based on performance year to date, we increased our estimated effective income tax rate prior to discrete items to 20.0% from 19.5%.
Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2021
($ in thousands)
As of
Change % / bps
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Y-o-Y
Linked Qtr
Total assets
$
30,617,722
$
29,143,918
$
30,028,425
(1.9)
%
3.0
%
Total portfolio loans, gross
22,281,940
20,724,097
21,276,549
(4.5)
2.7
Commercial & industrial ("C&I") loans
9,331,717
8,335,044
8,794,329
(5.8)
5.5
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family)
10,377,282
10,143,157
10,238,337
(1.3)
0.9
Acquisition, development and construction ("ADC") loans
633,166
690,224
694,443
9.7
0.6
Total commercial loans
20,342,165
19,168,425
19,727,109
(3.0)
2.9
Residential mortgage loans
1,739,563
1,389,294
1,395,248
(19.8)
0.4
Loan portfolio composition:
Commercial & industrial ("C&I") loans
41.8
%
40.2
%
41.3
%
(50)
110
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family)
46.6
49.0
48.1
150
(90)
Acquisition, development and construction ("ADC") loans
2.9
3.3
3.3
40
-
Residential and consumer
8.7
7.5
7.3
(140)
(20)
BOLI
$
625,236
$
635,411
$
640,294
2.4
0.8
Core deposits9
22,563,276
22,603,302
23,392,701
3.7
3.5
Total deposits
24,255,333
23,146,711
23,936,023
(1.3)
3.4
Municipal deposits (included in core deposits)
2,397,072
1,844,719
2,443,905
2.0
32.5
Investment securities, net
4,201,350
4,366,470
4,283,969
2.0
(1.9)
Investment securities, net to earning assets
15.6
%
17.2
%
16.5
%
90
(70)
Total borrowings
$
993,535
$
518,021
$
523,406
(47.3)
1.0
Loans to deposits
91.9
%
89.5
%
88.9
%
(300)
(60)
Core deposits9 to total deposits
93.0
97.7
97.7
470
-
9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.
Highlights related to balance sheet items as of September 30, 2021 included the following:
▪C&I loans and commercial real estate loans represented 89.4% of our loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 compared to 88.4% a year ago. C&I loans include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans.
▪In the third quarter of 2021, we sold $23.7 million of commercial real estate loans that were rated substandard. Related to this sale, we recorded charge-offs of $1.2 million against the allowance for credit losses - loans to reduce the carrying value of those loans to fair value.
▪Commercial loans increased $558.7 million in the third quarter versus the linked quarter, which was mainly due to growth of $424.5 million in traditional C&I loans and $102.7 million in public sector finance loans.
▪Residential mortgage loans were $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $6.0 million from the linked quarter, which was due to purchases in the secondary market. Residential mortgage loans declined $344.3 million from the same period a year ago. The decline was mainly due to repayments.
▪Core deposits as of September 30, 2021 were $23.4 billion, an increase of $789.4 million compared to June 30, 2021, and an increase of $829.4 million compared to September 30, 2020. A significant driver of the increase versus the linked quarter was related to seasonal inflows of municipal deposits. The growth in core deposits on an annual basis was a result both of our successful deposit gathering strategies, as well as the increase in liquidity in the banking system overall, from government stimulus and other measures implemented in response to the economic downturn.
▪Certificate of deposit accounts declined $92.1 million as higher costing balances matured and were not renewed. Compared to September 30, 2020, certificate of deposit accounts declined $700.0 million.
▪Municipal deposits as of September 30, 2021 were $2.4 billion, an increase of $599.2 million relative to June 30, 2021. Municipal deposits generally reach their peak at the end of the third quarter due to seasonal tax collections by local municipalities.
▪Investment securities, net, decreased by $82.5 million from June 30, 2021 and increased $82.6 million from September 30, 2020, representing 16.5% of earning assets as of September 30, 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the decrease in investment securities was mainly due to the sale of selected US Treasury and corporate securities in response to the changes in interest rates and other factors.
▪Total borrowings as of September 30, 2021 were $523.4 million, a decrease of $5.4 million relative to June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $470.1 million relative to September 30, 2020. As compared to 2020, the decline was mainly a result of the repayment of FHLB borrowings and the subordinated notes - Bank earlier this year.
Credit Quality
($ in thousands)
For the three months ended
Change % / bps
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Y-o-Y
Linked Qtr
Provision for credit losses - loans
$
31,000
$
6,000
$
-
(100.0)
%
(100.0)
%
Net charge-offs
70,546
14,313
4,958
(93.0)
(65.4)
ACL - loans
325,943
314,873
309,915
(4.9)
(1.6)
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing
68,979
39,476
68,719
(0.4)
74.1
Non-performing loans
180,851
173,319
205,453
13.6
18.5
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
1.27
%
0.28
%
0.10
%
(117)
(18)
Special mention loans
$
204,267
$
388,535
$
351,692
72.2
(9.5)
Substandard loans
375,427
611,805
621,901
65.7
1.7
Total criticized and classified loans
579,694
1,004,940
977,946
68.7
(2.7)
ACL - loans to total loans
1.46
%
1.52
%
1.46
%
-
(6)
ACL - loans to non-performing loans
180.2
181.7
150.8
(2,940)
(3,090)
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we recorded no provision for credit losses on portfolio loans. The provision for credit losses is based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of expected future losses inherent in our portfolio.
Net charge-offs were $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, which included $1.2 million of charge-offs related to the sale of $23.7 million of CRE loans that were rated substandard.
Non-performing loans increased by $32.1 million to $205.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to a single, secured credit that is in the process of workout. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $68.7 million, an increase of $29.2 million from the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to one equipment finance loan to a US Government agency, which we anticipate will be current by the fourth quarter.
Total criticized and classified loans were $977.9 million representing a decrease of $27.0 million relative to the linked quarter.
Special mention loans decreased by $36.8 million from the linked quarter. This was mainly due to loans that were upgraded to pass grade or repayments on the loans.
Substandard loans increased $10.1 million versus the linked quarter. In the third quarter we sold substandard loans loans with an unpaid principal balance of $23.7 million. We incurred charge-offs of $1.2 million in connection with this sale.
As of September 30, 2021, loan payment deferrals were $76.9 million, or 0.4% of the total portfolio loans.
For additional information on our credit quality metrics including delinquency, criticized and classified, see page 17, "Asset Quality Information by Portfolio".
Capital
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
Change % / bps
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Y-o-Y
Linked Qtr
Total stockholders' equity
$
4,557,785
$
4,722,856
$
4,797,629
5.3
%
1.6
%
Preferred stock
136,917
136,224
135,986
(0.7)
(0.2)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,781,246
1,769,494
1,765,718
(0.9)
(0.2)
Tangible common stockholders' equity 10
$
2,639,622
$
2,817,138
$
2,895,925
9.7
2.8
Common shares outstanding
194,458,841
192,715,433
192,681,503
(0.9)
-
Book value per common share
$
22.73
$
23.80
$
24.19
6.4
1.6
Tangible book value per common share 10
13.57
14.62
15.03
10.8
2.8
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 10
9.15
%
10.29
%
10.25
%
110
(4)
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company
9.93
10.91
11.35
142
44
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented
9.59
10.55
10.99
140
44
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank
10.48
12.10
12.60
212
50
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented
10.13
11.74
12.25
212
51
10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Total stockholders' equity increased $74.8 million to $4.8 billion versus the linked quarter as a result of net income of $95.7 million, stock-based compensation of $6.6 million, partially offset by common dividends of $13.4 million, other comprehensive loss of $11.8 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and other stock activity net of stock option exercises of $192 thousand.
We elected to rely on the five-year transition for our adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss("CECL"), which allows us to delay for two years the full impact on regulatory capital of our adoption of this accounting standard, followed by a three-year transition period. The September 30, 2021 fully implemented data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.
Tangible book value per common share was $15.03 at September 30, 2021, which represented an increase of 10.8% compared to a year ago.
Conference Call Information
Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company's website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (866) 548-4713 Conference ID 3170260. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company's website.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the Company and the benefits of the proposed transaction, between Webster and the Company, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Webster and the Company the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical fact. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, plan, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; movements in interest rates; reform of LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Webster and the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Webster or the Company; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the failure to obtain stockholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Webster and the Company do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Webster and the Company successfully; the dilution caused by Webster's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Webster and the Company. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Webster's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on Webster's investor relations website, https://webster.gcs-web.com/, under the heading "Financials" and in other documents Webster files with the SEC, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC and available on the Company's investor relations website, https://sterlingbank.gcs-web.com/investor-relations, under the heading "Financials" and in other documents the Company files with the SEC.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Webster nor the Company assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
437,558
$
305,002
$
929,320
Investment securities, net
4,201,350
4,039,456
4,283,969
Loans held for sale
36,826
11,749
-
Portfolio loans:
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")
9,331,717
9,160,268
8,794,329
Commercial real estate (including multi-family)
10,377,282
10,238,650
10,238,337
Acquisition, development and construction ("ADC") loans
633,166
642,943
694,443
Residential mortgage
1,739,563
1,616,641
1,395,248
Consumer
200,212
189,907
154,192
Total portfolio loans, gross
22,281,940
21,848,409
21,276,549
ACL - loans
(325,943)
(326,100)
(309,915)
Total portfolio loans, net
21,955,997
21,522,309
20,966,634
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost
167,293
166,190
151,004
Accrued interest receivable
102,379
97,505
99,450
Premises and equipment, net
217,481
202,555
202,519
Goodwill
1,683,482
1,683,482
1,683,482
Other intangibles
97,764
93,564
82,236
BOLI
625,236
629,576
640,294
Other real estate owned
6,919
5,347
816
Other assets
1,085,437
1,063,403
988,701
Total assets
$
30,617,722
$
29,820,138
$
30,028,425
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
24,255,333
$
23,119,522
$
23,936,023
FHLB borrowings
397,000
382,000
-
Federal Funds Purchased
-
277,000
-
Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility
117,497
-
-
Other borrowings
35,223
27,101
31,023
Subordinated notes - Company
270,445
491,910
492,383
Subordinated notes - Bank
173,370
143,703
-
Mortgage escrow funds
84,031
59,686
79,221
Other liabilities
727,038
728,702
692,146
Total liabilities
26,059,937
25,229,624
25,230,796
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
136,917
136,689
135,986
Common stock
2,299
2,299
2,299
Additional paid-in capital
3,761,216
3,761,993
3,760,279
Treasury stock
(660,312)
(686,911)
(697,433)
Retained earnings
1,229,799
1,291,628
1,539,354
Accumulated other comprehensive income
87,866
84,816
57,144
Total stockholders' equity
4,557,785
4,590,514
4,797,629
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
30,617,722
$
29,820,138
$
30,028,425
Shares of common stock outstanding at period end
194,458,841
192,923,371
192,681,503
Book value per common share
$
22.73
$
23.09
$
24.19
Tangible book value per common share1
13.57
13.87
15.03
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and loan fees
$
213,009
$
201,685
$
197,157
$
668,352
$
604,697
Securities taxable
18,623
15,749
15,433
58,107
46,534
Securities non-taxable
12,257
11,718
11,607
38,085
35,063
Other earning assets
769
1,158
892
6,867
2,952
Total interest and dividend income
244,658
230,310
225,089
771,411
689,246
Interest expense:
Deposits
18,251
6,698
6,161
92,142
21,727
Borrowings
8,583
5,085
5,091
36,374
17,241
Total interest expense
26,834
11,783
11,252
128,516
38,968
Net interest income
217,824
218,527
213,837
642,895
650,278
Provision for credit losses - loans
31,000
6,000
-
224,183
16,000
Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities
(1,000)
(750)
-
703
(750)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
187,824
213,277
213,837
418,009
635,028
Non-interest income:
Deposit fees and service charges
5,960
7,096
7,007
17,928
20,666
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees
5,393
5,491
5,937
15,349
16,854
BOLI
5,363
4,981
5,009
15,331
14,945
Loan commissions and fees
7,290
8,762
8,620
26,317
27,859
Investment management fees
1,735
2,018
1,819
4,960
5,689
Net gain on sale of securities
642
-
1,656
9,539
2,361
Net (loss) gain on security calls
-
(80)
85
4,880
19
Other
1,842
1,946
2,414
7,337
6,724
Total non-interest income
28,225
30,214
32,547
101,641
95,117
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
55,960
56,953
57,178
165,504
172,218
Stock-based compensation plans
5,869
6,781
6,648
17,788
20,046
Occupancy and office operations
14,722
13,875
13,967
44,616
42,357
Information technology
8,422
9,741
10,214
23,752
29,201
Professional fees
6,343
7,561
7,251
17,550
21,889
Amortization of intangible assets
4,200
3,776
3,776
12,600
11,328
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments
3,332
2,344
2,844
10,176
8,418
Other real estate owned, net
151
(72)
1
1,436
(139)
Merger-related expenses
-
2,481
4,581
-
7,062
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
-
475
118
-
1,226
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings
6,241
1,243
-
16,713
1,243
Other
14,122
15,471
18,390
48,821
48,913
Total non-interest expense
119,362
120,629
124,968
358,956
363,762
Income before income tax expense
96,687
122,862
121,416
160,694
366,383
Income tax expense
12,280
24,523
25,745
11,348
73,223
Net income
84,407
98,339
95,671
149,346
293,160
Preferred stock dividend
1,969
1,959
1,956
5,917
5,878
Net income available to common stockholders
$
82,438
$
96,380
$
93,715
$
143,429
$
287,282
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
193,494,929
191,436,885
191,508,071
194,436,137
191,606,643
Diluted
193,715,943
192,292,989
192,340,487
194,677,020
192,417,008
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.43
$
0.50
$
0.49
$
0.74
$
1.50
Diluted earnings per share
0.43
0.50
0.49
0.74
1.49
Dividends declared per share
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.21
0.21
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
End of Period
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Total assets
$
30,617,722
$
29,820,138
$
29,914,282
$
29,143,918
$
30,028,425
Tangible assets 1
28,836,476
28,043,092
28,141,012
27,374,424
28,262,707
Securities available for sale
2,419,458
2,298,618
2,524,671
2,671,000
2,614,822
Securities held to maturity, net
1,781,892
1,740,838
1,716,786
1,695,470
1,669,147
Loans held for sale2
36,826
11,749
36,237
19,088
-
Portfolio loans
22,281,940
21,848,409
21,151,973
20,724,097
21,276,549
Goodwill
1,683,482
1,683,482
1,683,482
1,683,482
1,683,482
Other intangibles
97,764
93,564
89,788
86,012
82,236
Deposits
24,255,333
23,119,522
23,841,718
23,146,711
23,936,023
Municipal deposits (included above)
2,397,072
1,648,945
2,047,349
1,844,719
2,443,905
Borrowings
993,535
1,321,714
667,499
518,021
523,406
Stockholders' equity
4,557,785
4,590,514
4,620,164
4,722,856
4,797,629
Tangible common equity 1
2,639,622
2,676,779
2,710,436
2,817,138
2,895,925
Quarterly Average Balances
Total assets
30,652,856
30,024,165
29,582,605
29,390,977
29,147,332
Tangible assets 1
28,868,840
28,244,364
27,806,859
27,619,006
27,379,123
Loans, gross:
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)
10,320,930
10,191,707
10,283,292
10,331,355
10,121,953
ADC
636,061
685,368
624,259
645,094
711,020
C&I:
Traditional C&I (includes PPP loans)
3,339,872
3,155,851
2,917,721
2,918,285
3,041,352
Asset-based lending3
864,075
876,377
751,861
713,428
686,904
Payroll finance3
143,579
162,762
146,839
151,333
158,335
Warehouse lending3
1,550,425
1,637,507
1,546,947
1,203,374
1,105,046
Factored receivables3
163,388
214,021
224,845
215,590
216,964
Equipment financing3
1,590,855
1,535,582
1,474,993
1,412,812
1,313,667
Public sector finance3
1,481,260
1,532,899
1,583,066
1,654,370
1,738,537
Total C&I
9,133,454
9,114,999
8,646,272
8,269,192
8,260,805
Residential mortgage
1,862,390
1,691,567
1,558,266
1,427,055
1,374,398
Consumer
206,700
195,870
182,461
170,965
160,962
Loans, total4
22,159,535
21,879,511
21,294,550
20,843,661
20,629,138
Securities (taxable)
2,363,059
2,191,333
2,103,768
2,378,213
2,393,325
Securities (non-taxable)
2,029,805
1,964,451
1,951,210
1,943,913
1,926,918
Other interest earning assets
610,938
487,696
800,204
803,148
755,626
Total interest earning assets
27,163,337
26,522,991
26,149,732
25,968,935
25,705,007
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
5,385,939
5,530,334
5,521,538
5,747,679
6,001,982
Interest bearing demand
4,688,343
4,870,544
4,981,415
4,964,386
4,686,129
Savings (including mortgage escrow funds)
2,727,475
2,712,041
2,717,622
2,777,651
2,721,327
Money market
8,304,834
8,577,920
8,382,533
8,508,735
8,369,994
Certificates of deposit
2,559,325
2,158,348
1,943,820
1,518,224
1,372,012
Total deposits and mortgage escrow
23,665,916
23,849,187
23,546,928
23,516,675
23,151,444
Borrowings
1,747,941
852,057
721,642
527,272
522,332
Stockholders' equity
4,530,334
4,591,770
4,616,660
4,670,718
4,768,712
Tangible common stockholders' equity 1
2,609,179
2,675,055
2,704,227
2,762,292
2,864,282
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans.
4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
Per Common Share Data
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Basic earnings per share
$
0.43
$
0.39
$
0.51
$
0.50
$
0.49
Diluted earnings per share
0.43
0.38
0.50
0.50
0.49
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1
0.45
0.49
0.51
0.52
0.52
Dividends declared per common share
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Book value per common share
22.73
23.09
23.28
23.80
24.19
Tangible book value per common share1
13.57
13.87
14.08
14.62
15.03
Shares of common stock o/s
194,458,841
192,923,371
192,567,901
192,715,433
192,681,503
Basic weighted average common shares o/s
193,494,929
193,036,678
191,890,512
191,436,885
191,508,071
Diluted weighted average common shares o/s
193,715,943
193,530,930
192,621,907
192,292,989
192,340,487
Performance Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.07
%
0.99
%
1.33
%
1.32
%
1.28
%
Return on average equity
7.24
6.45
8.54
8.28
7.80
Return on average tangible assets
1.14
1.05
1.42
1.40
1.36
Return on average tangible common equity
12.57
11.07
14.58
13.99
12.98
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1
1.21
1.33
1.42
1.46
1.44
Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1
13.37
14.03
14.64
14.58
13.79
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1
43.1
43.0
44.3
44.1
45.4
Analysis of Net Interest Income
Accretion income on acquired loans
$
9,172
$
8,560
$
8,272
$
7,812
$
6,197
Yield on loans
3.82
%
3.90
%
3.92
%
3.88
%
3.79
%
Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2
3.09
2.94
3.02
2.84
2.77
Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2
3.63
3.69
3.68
3.61
3.52
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.40
0.29
0.20
0.15
0.14
Cost of total deposits
0.31
0.22
0.15
0.11
0.11
Cost of borrowings
1.95
3.35
3.97
3.87
3.87
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.53
0.43
0.34
0.26
0.25
Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2
3.10
3.26
3.34
3.35
3.27
Net interest margin - GAAP basis
3.19
3.33
3.38
3.38
3.30
Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2
3.24
3.38
3.43
3.42
3.35
Capital
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3
9.93
%
10.14
%
10.50
%
10.91
%
11.35
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3
10.48
11.33
11.76
12.10
12.60
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3
12.39
13.38
14.04
14.44
14.52
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3
13.86
14.73
15.42
15.22
15.26
Tangible common equity - Company 1
9.15
9.55
9.63
10.29
10.25
Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement
Interest and dividend income
$
244,658
$
242,610
$
233,847
$
230,310
$
225,089
Interest expense
26,834
20,584
15,933
11,783
11,252
Net interest income
217,824
222,026
217,914
218,527
213,837
Provision for credit losses
30,000
27,500
10,000
5,250
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
187,824
194,526
207,914
213,277
213,837
Non-interest income
28,225
33,921
32,356
30,214
32,547
Non-interest expense
119,362
133,473
118,165
120,629
124,968
Income before income tax expense
96,687
94,974
122,105
122,862
121,416
Income tax expense
12,280
18,551
22,955
24,523
25,745
Net income
$
84,407
$
76,423
$
99,150
$
98,339
$
95,671
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company's and Bank's regulatory reports.
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Balance, beginning of period
$
365,489
$
325,943
$
326,100
$
323,186
$
314,873
Provision for credit losses - loans
31,000
27,500
10,000
6,000
-
Loan charge-offs1:
Traditional C&I
(1,089)
(17,757)
(1,027)
(1,148)
(1,044)
Asset-based lending
(1,297)
-
-
-
(7)
Payroll finance
-
(730)
-
(86)
(8)
Factored receivables
(6,893)
(2,099)
(4)
(761)
-
Equipment financing
(42,128)
(3,445)
(2,408)
(3,004)
(968)
Commercial real estate
(3,650)
(3,266)
(2,933)
(7,375)
(1,036)
Multi-family
-
(430)
(3,230)
(4,982)
(418)
ADC
-
(307)
(5,000)
-
(2,500)
Residential mortgage
(17,353)
(23)
(267)
(237)
(13)
Consumer
(97)
(62)
(391)
(231)
(110)
Total charge-offs
(72,507)
(28,119)
(15,260)
(17,824)
(6,104)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1:
Traditional C&I
677
194
468
588
169
Asset-based lending
-
-
-
1,998
-
Payroll finance
262
38
2
4
3
Factored receivables
185
122
406
52
108
Equipment financing
816
217
854
719
525
Commercial real estate
-
174
487
97
265
Multi-family
-
-
-
15
-
Acquisition development & construction
-
-
-
-
-
Residential mortgage
-
1
37
-
1
Consumer
21
30
92
38
75
Total recoveries
1,961
776
2,346
3,511
1,146
Net loan charge-offs
(70,546)
(27,343)
(12,914)
(14,313)
(4,958)
Balance, end of period
$
325,943
$
326,100
$
323,186
$
314,873
$
309,915
Asset Quality Data and Ratios
Non-performing loans ("NPLs") non-accrual
$
180,795
$
166,889
$
168,555
$
173,319
$
202,082
NPLs still accruing
56
170
2
-
3,371
Total NPLs
180,851
167,059
168,557
173,319
205,453
Other real estate owned
6,919
5,346
5,227
816
816
Non-performing assets ("NPAs")
$
187,770
$
172,405
$
173,784
$
174,135
$
206,269
Loans 30 to 89 days past due
$
68,979
$
72,912
$
42,165
$
39,476
$
68,719
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized)
1.27
%
0.50
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.10
%
NPLs as a % of total loans
0.81
0.76
0.80
0.84
0.97
NPAs as a % of total assets
0.61
0.58
0.58
0.60
0.69
ACL as a % of NPLs
180.2
195.2
191.7
181.7
150.8
ACL as a % of total loans
1.46
1.49
1.53
1.52
1.46
Special mention loans
$
204,267
$
461,458
$
494,452
$
388,535
$
351,692
Substandard loans
375,427
528,760
590,109
611,805
621,901
Doubtful loans
-
304
295
4,600
4,353
1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending recoveries during the periods presented.
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
At or for the three months ended September 30, 2021
CECL ACL
Total loans
Crit/Class
30-89 Days Delinquent
NPLs
NCOs
ACL $
% of Portfolio
Traditional C&I
$
3,342,356
$
146,650
$
1,127
$
44,818
$
(875)
$
61,483
1.84
%
Asset Based Lending
673,679
37,543
-
3,790
(7)
10,051
1.49
Payroll Finance
166,999
-
-
-
(5)
1,691
1.01
Mortgage Warehouse
1,301,639
-
-
-
-
1,150
0.09
Factored Receivables
228,834
-
-
-
108
3,145
1.37
Equipment Finance
1,254,846
55,164
41,046
21,478
(443)
25,474
2.03
Public Sector Finance
1,825,976
-
-
-
-
5,534
0.30
Commercial Real Estate
5,941,508
479,002
11,016
87,014
(771)
147,604
2.48
Multi-family
4,296,829
171,820
10,072
327
(418)
29,379
0.68
ADC
694,443
61,768
-
22,500
(2,500)
10,380
1.49
Total commercial loans
19,727,109
951,947
63,261
179,927
(4,911)
295,891
1.50
Residential
1,395,248
17,358
4,015
16,976
(12)
10,874
0.78
Consumer
154,192
8,641
1,443
8,550
(35)
3,150
2.04
Total portfolio loans
$
21,276,549
$
977,946
$
68,719
$
205,453
$
(4,958)
$
309,915
1.46
At or for the three months ended June 30, 2021
CECL ACL
Total loans
Crit/Class
30-89 Days Delinquent
NPLs
NCOs
ACL $
% of Portfolio
Traditional C&I
$
2,917,848
$
164,745
$
6,095
$
41,593
$
(560)
$
47,494
1.63
%
Asset Based Lending
707,207
72,682
-
7,535
1,998
10,474
1.48
Payroll Finance
158,424
652
-
652
(82)
1,567
0.99
Mortgage Warehouse
1,229,588
-
-
-
-
1,087
0.09
Factored Receivables
217,399
-
-
-
(709)
3,025
1.39
Equipment Finance
1,381,308
66,790
890
23,452
(2,285)
27,987
2.03
Public Sector Finance
1,723,270
-
-
-
-
6,168
0.36
Commercial Real Estate
5,861,542
492,802
12,344
48,074
(7,278)
155,589
2.65
Multi-family
4,281,615
153,181
12,853
327
(4,967)
32,054
0.75
ADC
690,224
27,023
-
25,000
-
11,371
1.65
Total commercial loans
19,168,425
977,875
32,182
146,633
(13,883)
296,816
1.55
Residential
1,389,294
17,416
6,138
17,132
(237)
14,032
1.01
Consumer
166,378
9,649
1,156
9,554
(193)
4,025
2.42
Total portfolio loans
$
20,724,097
$
1,004,940
$
39,476
$
173,319
$
(14,313)
$
314,873
1.52
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Average
balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans
$
8,269,192
$
76,983
3.73
%
$
8,260,805
$
76,340
3.67
%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)
10,331,355
103,225
4.01
10,121,953
100,038
3.92
ADC
645,094
6,650
4.13
711,020
7,798
4.35
Commercial loans
19,245,641
186,858
3.89
19,093,778
184,176
3.83
Consumer loans
170,965
1,712
4.02
160,962
1,752
4.32
Residential mortgage loans
1,427,055
13,115
3.68
1,374,398
11,229
3.27
Total gross loans 1
20,843,661
201,685
3.88
20,629,138
197,157
3.79
Securities taxable
2,378,213
15,749
2.66
2,393,325
15,433
2.56
Securities non-taxable
1,943,913
14,833
3.05
1,926,918
14,692
3.05
Interest earning deposits
651,271
164
0.10
604,396
216
0.14
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
151,877
994
2.63
151,230
676
1.77
Total securities and other earning assets
5,125,274
31,740
2.48
5,075,869
31,017
2.42
Total interest earning assets
25,968,935
233,425
3.61
25,705,007
228,174
3.52
Non-interest earning assets
3,422,042
3,442,325
Total assets
$
29,390,977
$
29,147,332
Interest bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings 2 deposits
$
7,742,037
$
2,145
0.11
%
$
7,407,456
$
1,794
0.10
%
Money market deposits
8,508,735
3,140
0.15
8,369,994
3,222
0.15
Certificates of deposit
1,518,224
1,413
0.37
1,372,012
1,145
0.33
Total interest bearing deposits
17,768,996
6,698
0.15
17,149,462
6,161
0.14
Other borrowings
35,156
9
0.10
30,057
7
0.09
Subordinated notes - Company
492,116
5,076
4.13
492,275
5,084
4.13
Total borrowings
527,272
5,085
3.87
522,332
5,091
3.87
Total interest bearing liabilities
18,296,268
11,783
0.26
17,671,794
11,252
0.25
Non-interest bearing deposits
5,747,679
6,001,982
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
676,312
704,844
Total liabilities
24,720,259
24,378,620
Stockholders' equity
4,670,718
4,768,712
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
29,390,977
$
29,147,332
Net interest rate spread 3
3.35
%
3.27
%
Net interest earning assets 4
$
7,672,667
$
8,033,213
Net interest margin - tax equivalent
221,642
3.42
%
216,922
3.35
%
Less tax equivalent adjustment
(3,115)
(3,085)
Net interest income
218,527
213,837
Accretion income on acquired loans
7,812
6,197
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans
$
213,830
3.30
%
$
210,725
3.25
%
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities
141.9
%
145.5
%
1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Average
balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans
$
9,133,454
$
83,415
3.63
%
$
8,260,805
$
76,340
3.67
%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)
10,320,930
104,463
4.03
10,121,953
100,038
3.92
ADC
636,061
6,117
3.83
711,020
7,798
4.35
Commercial loans
20,090,445
193,995
3.84
19,093,778
184,176
3.83
Consumer loans
206,700
2,025
3.90
160,962
1,752
4.32
Residential mortgage loans
1,862,390
16,989
3.65
1,374,398
11,229
3.27
Total gross loans 1
22,159,535
213,009
3.82
20,629,138
197,157
3.79
Securities taxable
2,363,059
18,623
3.14
2,393,325
15,433
2.56
Securities non-taxable
2,029,805
15,515
3.06
1,926,918
14,692
3.05
Interest earning deposits
424,249
154
0.14
604,396
216
0.14
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock
186,689
615
1.31
151,230
676
1.77
Total securities and other earning assets
5,003,802
34,907
2.78
5,075,869
31,017
2.42
Total interest earning assets
27,163,337
247,916
3.63
25,705,007
228,174
3.52
Non-interest earning assets
3,489,519
3,442,325
Total assets
$
30,652,856
$
29,147,332
Interest bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings 2 deposits
$
7,415,818
$
4,116
0.22
%
$
7,407,456
$
1,794
0.10
%
Money market deposits
8,304,834
8,078
0.39
8,369,994
3,222
0.15
Certificates of deposit
2,559,325
6,057
0.94
1,372,012
1,145
0.33
Total interest bearing deposits
18,279,977
18,251
0.40
17,149,462
6,161
0.14
Other borrowings
1,303,849
3,378
1.03
30,057
7
0.09
Subordinated notes - Bank
173,328
2,360
5.45
-
-
-
Subordinated notes - Company
270,764
2,845
4.20
492,275
5,084
4.13
Total borrowings
1,747,941
8,583
1.95
522,332
5,091
3.87
Total interest bearing liabilities
20,027,918
26,834
0.53
17,671,794
11,252
0.25
Non-interest bearing deposits
5,385,939
6,001,982
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
708,665
704,844
Total liabilities
26,122,522
24,378,620
Stockholders' equity
4,530,334
4,768,712
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
30,652,856
$
29,147,332
Net interest rate spread 3
3.10
%
3.27
%
Net interest earning assets 4
$
7,135,419
$
8,033,213
Net interest margin - tax equivalent
221,082
3.24
%
216,922
3.35
%
Less tax equivalent adjustment
(3,258)
(3,085)
Net interest income
217,824
213,837
Accretion income on acquired loans
9,172
6,197
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans
$
211,910
3.10
%
$
210,725
3.25
%
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities
135.6
%
145.5
%
1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
As of and for the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue1:
Net interest income
$
217,824
$
222,026
$
217,914
$
218,527
$
213,837
Non-interest income
28,225
33,921
32,356
30,214
32,547
Total net revenue
246,049
255,947
250,270
248,741
246,384
Non-interest expense
119,362
133,473
118,165
120,629
124,968
PPNR
126,687
122,474
132,105
128,112
121,416
Adjustments:
Accretion income
(9,172)
(8,560)
(8,272)
(7,812)
(6,197)
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities
(642)
111
(719)
-
(1,656)
Litigation accrual
-
-
-
-
2,000
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
-
-
324
Loss on extinguishment of debt
6,241
2,749
-
1,243
-
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
-
13,311
633
475
118
Merger related expense
-
-
-
2,481
4,581
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets
172
172
148
148
148
Adjusted PPNR
$
123,286
$
130,257
$
123,895
$
124,647
$
120,734
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
As of and for the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio2:
Total assets
$
30,617,722
$
29,820,138
$
29,914,282
$
29,143,918
$
30,028,425
Goodwill and other intangibles
(1,781,246)
(1,777,046)
(1,773,270)
(1,769,494)
(1,765,718)
Tangible assets
28,836,476
28,043,092
28,141,012
27,374,424
28,262,707
Stockholders' equity
4,557,785
4,590,514
4,620,164
4,722,856
4,797,629
Preferred stock
(136,917)
(136,689)
(136,458)
(136,224)
(135,986)
Goodwill and other intangibles
(1,781,246)
(1,777,046)
(1,773,270)
(1,769,494)
(1,765,718)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
2,639,622
2,676,779
2,710,436
2,817,138
2,895,925
Common stock outstanding at period end
194,458,841
192,923,371
192,567,901
192,715,433
192,681,503
Common stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
14.44
%
14.94
%
14.99
%
15.74
%
15.52
%
Book value per common share
$
22.73
$
23.09
$
23.28
$
23.80
$
24.19
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets
9.15
%
9.55
%
9.63
%
10.29
%
10.25
%
Tangible book value per common share
$
13.57
$
13.87
$
14.08
$
14.62
$
15.03
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
Average stockholders' equity
$
4,530,334
$
4,591,770
$
4,616,660
$
4,670,718
$
4,768,712
Average preferred stock
(137,139)
(136,914)
(136,687)
(136,455)
(136,221)
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(1,784,016)
(1,779,801)
(1,775,746)
(1,771,971)
(1,768,209)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
2,609,179
2,675,055
2,704,227
2,762,292
2,864,282
Net income available to common
82,438
74,457
97,187
96,380
93,715
Net income, if annualized
327,960
296,209
394,147
386,579
371,804
Reported return on avg tangible common equity
12.57
%
11.07
%
14.58
%
13.99
%
12.98
%
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 21)
$
87,682
$
94,323
$
97,603
$
100,444
$
99,589
Annualized adjusted net income
348,822
375,242
395,834
402,880
395,109
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
13.37
%
14.03
%
14.64
%
14.58
%
13.79
%
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets4:
Average assets
$
30,652,856
$
30,024,165
$
29,582,605
$
29,390,977
$
29,147,332
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(1,784,016)
(1,779,801)
(1,775,746)
(1,771,971)
(1,768,209)
Average tangible assets
28,868,840
28,244,364
27,806,859
27,619,006
27,379,123
Net income available to common
82,438
74,457
97,187
96,380
93,715
Net income, if annualized
327,960
296,209
394,147
386,579
371,804
Reported return on average tangible assets
1.14
%
1.05
%
1.42
%
1.40
%
1.36
%
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 21)
$
87,682
$
94,323
$
97,603
$
100,444
$
99,589
Annualized adjusted net income
348,822
375,242
395,834
402,880
395,109
Adjusted return on average tangible assets
1.21
%
1.33
%
1.42
%
1.46
%
1.44
%
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
As of and for the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
Net interest income
$
217,824
$
222,026
$
217,914
$
218,527
$
213,837
Non-interest income
28,225
33,921
32,356
30,214
32,547
Total revenue
246,049
255,947
250,270
248,741
246,384
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities
3,258
3,146
3,120
3,115
3,085
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities
(642)
111
(719)
-
(1,656)
Depreciation of operating leases
(3,130)
(3,130)
(3,124)
(2,917)
(2,846)
Adjusted total revenue
245,535
256,074
249,547
248,939
244,967
Non-interest expense
119,362
133,473
118,165
120,629
124,968
Merger related expense
-
-
-
(2,481)
(4,581)
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
-
-
(324)
Accrual for legal settlements
-
-
-
-
(2,000)
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
-
(13,311)
(633)
(475)
(118)
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings
(6,241)
(2,749)
-
(1,243)
-
Depreciation of operating leases
(3,130)
(3,130)
(3,124)
(2,917)
(2,846)
Amortization of intangible assets
(4,200)
(4,200)
(3,776)
(3,776)
(3,776)
Adjusted non-interest expense
105,791
110,083
110,632
109,737
111,323
Reported operating efficiency ratio
48.5
%
52.1
%
47.2
%
48.5
%
50.7
%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio
43.1
43.0
44.3
44.1
45.4
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)6:
Income before income tax expense
$
96,687
$
94,974
$
122,105
$
122,862
$
121,416
Income tax expense
12,280
18,551
22,955
24,523
25,745
Net income (GAAP)
84,407
76,423
99,150
98,339
95,671
Adjustments:
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities
(642)
111
(719)
-
(1,656)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
6,241
2,749
-
1,243
-
Accrual for legal settlements
-
-
-
-
2,000
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
-
-
324
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy.
-
13,311
633
475
118
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
2,481
4,581
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets
172
172
148
148
148
Total pre-tax adjustments
5,771
16,343
62
4,347
5,515
Adjusted pre-tax income
102,458
111,317
122,167
127,209
126,931
Adjusted income tax expense
12,807
15,028
22,601
24,806
25,386
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
89,651
96,289
99,566
102,403
101,545
Preferred stock dividend
1,969
1,966
1,963
1,959
1,956
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$
87,682
$
94,323
$
97,603
$
100,444
$
99,589
Weighted average diluted shares
193,715,943
193,530,930
192,621,907
192,292,989
192,340,487
Reported diluted EPS (GAAP)
$
0.43
$
0.38
$
0.50
$
0.50
$
0.49
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
0.45
0.49
0.51
0.52
0.52
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)6:
Income before income tax expense
$
160,694
$
366,383
Income tax expense
11,348
73,223
Net income (GAAP)
149,346
293,160
Adjustments:
Net (gain) on sale of securities
(9,539)
(2,361)
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings
16,713
1,243
Accrual for legal settlements
-
2,000
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
324
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
-
1,226
Merger-related expense
-
7,062
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets
515
443
Total pre-tax adjustments
7,689
9,937
Adjusted pre-tax income
168,383
376,320
Adjusted income tax expense
21,048
75,264
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
147,335
$
301,056
Preferred stock dividend
5,917
5,878
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$
141,418
$
295,178
Weighted average diluted shares
194,677,020
192,417,008
Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP)
$
0.74
$
1.49
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
0.73
1.53
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
Average stockholders' equity
$
4,500,534
$
4,685,920
Average preferred stock
(137,359)
(136,453)
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(1,788,190)
(1,771,948)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
2,574,985
2,777,519
Net income available to common stockholders
$
143,429
$
287,282
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized
191,588
384,095
Reported return on average tangible common equity
7.44
%
13.83
%
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 22)
$
141,418
$
295,178
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized
188,902
394,652
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
7.34
%
14.21
%
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets4:
Average assets
$
30,623,508
$
29,372,043
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(1,788,190)
(1,771,948)
Average tangible assets
28,835,318
27,600,095
Net income available to common stockholders
143,429
287,282
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized
191,588
384,095
Reported return on average tangible assets
0.66
%
1.39
%
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 22)
$
141,418
$
295,178
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized
188,902
394,652
Adjusted return on average tangible assets
0.66
%
1.43
%
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
Net interest income
$
642,895
$
650,278
Non-interest income
101,641
95,117
Total revenues
744,536
745,395
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities
10,124
9,321
Net (gain) on sale of securities
(9,539)
(2,361)
Depreciation of operating leases
(9,758)
(8,888)
Adjusted total net revenue
735,363
743,467
Non-interest expense
358,956
363,762
Merger-related expense
-
(7,062)
Accrual for legal settlements
-
(2,000)
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
(324)
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
-
(1,226)
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings
(16,713)
(1,243)
Depreciation of operating leases
(9,758)
(8,888)
Amortization of intangible assets
(12,600)
(11,328)
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
319,885
$
331,691
Reported operating efficiency ratio
48.2
%
48.8
%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio
43.5
%
44.6
%
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company's Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.
1 PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by summing our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income minus our GAAP non-interest expense and eliminating provision for credit losses and income taxes. We believe the use of PPNR provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. Adjusted PPNR includes the adjustments we make for adjusted earnings and excludes accretion income. We believe adjusted PPNR supplements our PPNR calculation. We use this calculation to assess our performance in the current operating environment.
2 Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.
3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.
4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.
5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.
6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.
