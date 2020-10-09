Log in
Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/09/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 263-0877, Conference ID 8762366. The webcast will also be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383937&tp_key=e03b1ee1c9. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Sterling Bancorp
Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations
eharmon@snb.com
212-309-7646

Sterling Bancorp
Two Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor  
Pearl River, NY 10965  

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
