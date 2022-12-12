Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Sterling Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERLNBANK   NGSTERLNBNK7

STERLING BANK PLC

(STERLNBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
1.390 NGN   +1.46%
STERLING BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

12/12/2022 | 02:54pm EST
Lagos, Nigeria

12 DECEMBER 2022

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1. Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Sterling Bank Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

029200807D9MH3J67D65

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGSTERLNBNK7

b)

Nature of the transaction

A purchase of shares

c)

Volume and price

14,200,000 units and N1.35 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

14,200,000 units

-

Price

N1.35

e)

Date of Transaction

9 December 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigerian Exchange Platform

Temitayo Adegoke

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Sterling Bank plc published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 19:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 87 304 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2021 13 515 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net cash 2021 73 254 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,22x
Yield 2021 6,62%
Capitalization 40 019 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 404
Free-Float 42,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abubakar Suleiman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Asue A. Ighodalo Chairman
Kelechi Nwaoba Chief Compliance Officer
Michael Onochie Ajukwu Independent Non-Executive Director
Olosola A. Oworu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING BANK PLC-7.95%90
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%142 894
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.47%67 831
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.46%53 754
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-13.38%48 083
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.41%46 403