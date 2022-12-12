STERLING BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Lagos, Nigeria
12 DECEMBER 2022
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1. Details of the Director/Insider
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Sterling Bank Plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
029200807D9MH3J67D65
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
|
4.
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
Description of the financial
|
|
a)
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
ISIN: NGSTERLNBNK7
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
A purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Volume and price
|
14,200,000 units and N1.35 per share
|
|
Aggregate information
|
|
d)
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
14,200,000 units
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
N1.35
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
9 December 2022
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
Lagos, Nigerian Exchange Platform
|
|
|
|
Temitayo Adegoke
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
