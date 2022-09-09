Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Sterling Bank Plc
  News
  Summary
    STERLNBANK   NGSTERLNBNK7

STERLING BANK PLC

(STERLNBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
1.470 NGN   -0.68%
09:10aSTERLING BANK : Earnings forecast
PU
09/06STERLING BANK : Directors dealings
PU
09/02STERLING BANK : Directors dealings
PU
STERLING BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST

09/09/2022 | 09:10am EDT
STERLING BANK PLC

CASHFLOW PROJECTION FOR THE FOURTH

QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

N'000

Quarter

Fourth Quarter

From

2022-10-01

To

2022-12-31

Gross Earnings

52,637,480.74

Interest Income

41,738,190.40

Interest Expenses

15,009,353.59

Net Revenue From Funds

26,728,836.80

Credit Impairment Charges

2,698,612.41

Exceptional Items

-

Other Income

10,899,290.35

Net Operating Income

34,929,514.74

Operating Expenses

28,152,279.96

Profit/Loss Before Tax

6,777,234.78

Forecast Taxation

542,178.78

Profit/Loss After Tax

6,235,055.99

Cash From Operating Activities

-

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes

-

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

157,183,426.97

Cashflow From Investing Activities

-

146,387,562.44

Cashflow From Financing Activities

9,365,328.86

Net Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents

20,161,193.38

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

177,229,519.46

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

197,390,712.84

Prepared by

BANIRE SULAIMON

Remarks

Disclaimer

Sterling Bank plc published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 87 304 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2021 13 515 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net cash 2021 73 254 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,22x
Yield 2021 6,62%
Capitalization 42 322 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 404
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart STERLING BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Sterling Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abubakar Suleiman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Asue A. Ighodalo Chairman
Olayinka Abiodun Oni Chief Information Officer
Femi Jaiyeola Chief Compliance Officer
Omolara Akanji Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING BANK PLC-2.65%99
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%139 533
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.38%69 084
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-15.17%58 233
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.66%50 792
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.42%49 474