STERLING BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST
STERLING BANK PLC
CASHFLOW PROJECTION FOR THE FOURTH
QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
N'000
Quarter
Fourth Quarter
From
2022-10-01
To
2022-12-31
Gross Earnings
52,637,480.74
Interest Income
41,738,190.40
Interest Expenses
15,009,353.59
Net Revenue From Funds
26,728,836.80
Credit Impairment Charges
2,698,612.41
Exceptional Items
-
Other Income
10,899,290.35
Net Operating Income
34,929,514.74
Operating Expenses
28,152,279.96
Profit/Loss Before Tax
6,777,234.78
Forecast Taxation
542,178.78
Profit/Loss After Tax
6,235,055.99
Cash From Operating Activities
-
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes
-
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
157,183,426.97
Cashflow From Investing Activities
-
146,387,562.44
Cashflow From Financing Activities
9,365,328.86
Net Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents
20,161,193.38
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
177,229,519.46
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
197,390,712.84
Prepared by
BANIRE SULAIMON
Remarks
Disclaimer
Sterling Bank plc published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 13:09:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about STERLING BANK PLC
Sales 2021
87 304 M
204 M
204 M
Net income 2021
13 515 M
31,7 M
31,7 M
Net cash 2021
73 254 M
172 M
172 M
P/E ratio 2021
3,22x
Yield 2021
6,62%
Capitalization
42 322 M
99,1 M
99,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,11x
EV / Sales 2021
-0,34x
Nbr of Employees
2 404
Free-Float
33,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.