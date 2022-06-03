STERLING BANK : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

|
NOTICEOFANNUAL
GENERALMEETING
Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
on Thursday, the 16th day of June 2022 at 10:00am. to transact the following business:
ORDINARYBUSINESS
1.
To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December
7.
|
to consider and if thought fit,
pass the following as special
resolutions:
2021, the Reports of the Directors, Auditors, and the Statutory Audit Committee
I.
|
That following the recommendation of the Board of Directors and in compliance
2
thereon
|
with the requirements of Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act
declare a Dividend
(CAMA) 2020 the Bank be and is hereby authorised to cancel its unissued share
3.
To elect/re-elect Directors
ii.
|
capital;
of the Bank be
is hereby authorised to take all
a) T
John Olatunji Mayaki as a Non-Executive Director
ThattheBoardofDir
steps necessary to ensure that the Memorandum and Articles of Association of
b)
To
Mrs. Olusola Oworu as an Independent Non-Executive Director
the Bank be altered to comply with
7(i) above, including
(c)
To elect-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation:
iii.
|
any provisions stating the authorised share capital with the issued share capital;
Mrs. Tairat Tijani
That the Bank be and is
|
hereby authorised to enter into and execute agreements,
4
Mr. Michael Jituboh
Remuneration of the Auditors
deeds, notices and any other document(s) necessary for and/or incidental to
authorise the Directors to fix the
iv.
resolution 7(i) above;
5.
To disclose the remuneration of
Managers of the Company in accordance with
That the Board of Directors of the Bank be and is hereby authorized to carry out
Sections 238 and 257 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020
all such acts and take all such actions as may be
to give effect to the
6. To elect the shareholders' representatives of the Statutory Audit Committee
above resolutions in compliance with extant laws and regulations necessary
5. Closure of Register
1.
Proxy
entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is
and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday,
A member of the
The
Register of Members
entitled to appoint a proxy from the proxies listed in the Notice to attend and vote in
vote in
30
May to Friday, 3
June 2022 (both dates inclusive), to enable the Registrar to prepare for
his/her/its
stead per the
AﬀairsCommissionGuidelinesonhol
ng Annual
6.
payment of dividend.
GeneralMeetingsusingprxiesCorporate.T bevlid,acompletedpr
xy form must be deposited at
E-DividendM
are requested to update their records and advise Pace Registrars Limited of
Street, Lagos, not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. A blank proxy form is
Shar
the office
of the Registrar, Pace Registrars Limited, Akuro
House (8th floor), 24 Campbell
their relevant bank accounts for the payment of their dividends. Detachable forms in respect
attached to the Annual Report.
2. Attendance and Voting by Proxy
of mandate for
|
e-dividend payment, unclaimed dividend payment, and shareholder data
restriction on large gatherings in
are
attached
to the Annual Report for convenience. The forms can also be
Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential
updateswnloadedfromPace
Limited's website at www.paceregistrars.com. The duly
Nigeria, the Corporate Affairs
(CAC), has approved that attendance at the
completed forms should be returned to Pace Registrars Limited, Akuro House (8th Floor),
Annual General Meeting shall only be by proxy. In light of the Commission
and the interest of public
7.
24, Campbell Street, Lagos, or to the nearest Sterling Bank Plc branch.
health and safety, only persons nominated as designated proxies above on the Proxy Form would
E-Annual Report
attend the meeting physically. All other Shareholders would be required to attend the
The electronic
version of the Annual Report is available at www.sterling.ng. Shareholders
Meeting and participate in the proceedings online via real-time streaming on the Bank's
website and social media platforms.
8.
|
their email addresses to the Registrar will receive the electronic version
|
Shareholders are therefore advised to appoint a proxy of their choice from the following
of the Annual Report via email.
shareholders and two Directors. In
individuals
(Designated Proxies):
Statutory Audit Committee
Audit Committee consists of three
b).
Mrs. Tairat Tijani
j).
Boniface Okezie
accordance with
Section
404(6) of the Companies and
Allied
Matters Act 2020, any
Such nomination shall be in writing and must reach the Company Secretary not later than 21
a).
Asue Ighodalo
i)
Mrs. Oludewa Thorpe
shareholder may
|
anothershar
for appointment to the Audit Committee.
c).
|
Abubakar Suleiman
|
k)
.
Idowu
days before
the Annual General Meeting
d).
Mrs.TemitayoAdegoke
sGbenga.Funk Augustine
theCompaniesandAlliedMattersAct2020providesthatmembersoftheAuditCommittee
.Brig.GenE.E.Ikwue(Rtd)
|
|
e)f. Sir.SunnyNwosu
n)
AlhajiKabiruTambari
|
g)
Dr.FarooqUmar
o)
AdelekeAdebayo
|
(h).
Mr.MathewAkinlade
(p).Mr.NonaAwoh
I.
.JohnO
tunjiMayakiisbeing roposedforelection
ii.
Mrs.
OluslaOworu
behalfoftheShareholdearswhoselectedthemasproxies.TheDesignatedProxiesar
Theproﬁlesof
forementionedDirectorsareavailableintheAnnualReportandalsoon
9b.
theBank'swebsittheatwww.sterling.ng.
Re-electionofDirectors
In
by
with
3. StampingofProxy
retir
AnnualGeneralMeetingArticlesar Mrs.TaiAssociation,Tijaniand
Mr.Michael
4.
ThecostofstampingtheinstrumentsofproxywouldbebornebytheCompany.
Dividend
of50kobowillbepaidvia -
10.
|
|
Sharreholders'reservetherighttoaskqustionsnotonlyatthemeetingbutalsoinwriting
Sharholdersareadvsedtocompletethe
-dividendmandateformandforwardparticulars
befor themeetingonanyitemcontain d
theAnnual
andFinancialth
Statements.
Datedthis13 dayofMay2022
BYORDEROFTHEBOARD
TEMITAYOADEGOKE
CompaySecretary
20Marina,
Lagos
|