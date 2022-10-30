Advanced search
    STERLNBANK   NGSTERLNBNK7

STERLING BANK PLC

(STERLNBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
1.460 NGN   -3.31%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STERLING BANK : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Sterling Bank Plc

Condensed Unaudited Group Interim Financial Statements

September 2022

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

Directors' Report

For the period ended 30 September 2022

The Directors present their third quarter report on the affairs of Sterling Bank Plc ("the Bank"), together with the unaudited Group Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September, 2022

Principal activity and business review

Sterling Bank Plc is engaged in commercial banking services with emphasis on retail, commercial and corporate banking, trade services, investment banking activities and non-interest banking. It also provides wholesale banking services including the granting of loans and advances; letter of credit transactions, money market operations, electronic banking products and other banking activities.

Legal form

Sterling Bank Plc, (formerly known as NAL Bank Plc) was the pioneer merchant bank in Nigeria, established on 25 November, 1960 as a private liability company and was converted to a public limited company in April, 1992.

Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank emerged from the

consolidation of NAL Bank Plc, Indo-Nigerian Bank Limited, Magnum Trust Bank Plc, NBM Bank Limited and Trust Bank of Africa

Limited. NAL Bank Plc as the surviving bank adopted a new name for the enlarged entity, 'Sterling Bank Plc'.

The enlarged Bank commenced post merger business operations on January 3, 2006 and the Bank's shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

In October, 2011, the Bank had a business combination with Equitorial Trust Bank Limited to re-position itself to better compete in the market space.

In compliance with the CBN guidelines on the review of the Universal Banking model, the Bank divested from its four subsidiaries and one associate company on 30 December, 2011.

Sterling Bank Plc registered Sterling Investment Management Plc (the SPV) with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a public

liability company limited by shares with authorised capital of N2,000,000 at N1.00 per share. The main objective of setting up the

SPV is to raise or borrow money by the issue of bonds or other debt instruments. The SPV is a subsidiary and is consolidated in the

financial statements of the Bank. The Bank and its subsidiary is collectively referred to as "the Group".

The Bank has 160 branches including cash centres as at 30 September 2022.

Operating results

Highlights of the Group and Bank's operating results for the period are as follows:

Group

Bank

In millions of Naira

September 2022

September 2021

September 2022

September 2021

Gross earnings

119,591

104,706

117,921

102,917

Profit before taxation

14,360

9,861

14,353

9,780

Taxation

(965)

(396)

(948)

(396)

Profit after taxation

13,395

9,465

13,405

9,384

Transfer to statutory reserve

2,011

1,420

2,011

1,408

Transfer to general reserve

11,384

8,045

11,394

7,976

13,395

9,465

13,405

9,384

Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic

47k

33k

47k

33k

Earnings per share (kobo) - diluted

47k

33k

47k

33k

September 2022

December 2021

September 2022

December 2021

NPL Ratio

1.25%

0.71%

1.25%

0.71%

1

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

Directors who served during the period

The following Directors served during the period under review:

Name

Designation

Date appointed

Interest represented

/resigned

1

Mr. Asue Ighodalo

Chairman

Moehi Nigeria Limited

Retired

2

Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji

Independent Director

25/02/2022

3

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

Independent Director

4

Mr. Olaitan Kajero

Non-Executive Director

STB Building Society Limited

Eltees Properties

Rebounds Integrated Services Limited

5

Mrs. Tairat Tijani

Non-Executive Director

Ess-ay Investment Limited

6

Mr. Michael Jituboh

Non-Executive Director

Dr. Mike Adenuga

7

Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian)

Non-Executive Director

State Bank of India

Alfanoma Nigeria Limited

8

Mrs. Folasade Kilaso

Non-Executive Director

Plural Limited

Reduvita Limited

Quakers Integrated Services Limited

Concept Features Limited

Appointed

Silverlake Investment Limited

9

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki

Non-Executive Director

13/04/2022

Slick Composite Ventures Ltd

Appointed

10

Mrs. Olusola Oworu

Independent Director

13/04/2022

Resigned

11

Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian)

Non-Executive Director

17/08/2022

State Bank of India

Managing

12

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

Director/CEO

13

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

Executive Director

Resigned

14

Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel

Executive Director

28/02/2022

15

Mr. Tunde Adeola

Executive Director

16

Mr. Raheem Owodeyi

Executive Director

Going Concern

The Directors assess the Group and the Bank's future performance and financial position on an on-going basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the year ahead. For this reason, these financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

Directors interests in shares

Interest of Directors in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them for

the purpose of section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows:

Number of shares

September 2022

September 2022

December 2021

December 2021

Names

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

1

Mr. Asue Ighodalo

-

62,645,242

-

62,645,242

2

Mr Michael Jituboh

-

1,620,376,969

-

1,620,376,969

3

Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji *

-

-

-

-

4

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

-

-

-

-

5

Mr. Olaitan Kajero

-

1,592,555,294

-

1,592,555,294

6

Mrs. Tairat Tijani

-

1,452,440,555

-

1,444,057,327

7

Mrs. Folasade Kilaso

-

1,440,337,670

-

1,440,337,670

8

Mrs. Olusola Oworu

1,383,017

-

-

-

9

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki

-

7,198,776,004

-

-

10

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

222,403,107

-

47,325,727

-

11

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

164,308,480

-

26,471,708

-

12

Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel **

-

-

20,527,369

-

13

Mr. Tunde Adeola

115,487,243

-

27,244,025

-

14

Mr. Raheem Owodeyi

105,415,605

-

15,733,951

-

15

Mr. Ankala Prasad

-

2,549,505,026

-

2,549,505,026

16

Mr. Paritosh Tripathi***

-

-

-

-

  • Retired 25/02/2022 **Resigned 28/02/2022
    ***Resigned 17/08/2022

2

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

Analysis of shareholding

The range analysis of the distribution of the shares of the Bank as at 30 September 2022 is as follows:

Range of shares

Number

%

Number

%

of holders

of units

1

-

1,000

32,965

37.30%

14,588,837

0.05%

1001

-

5,000

25,979

29.39%

58,588,094

0.20%

5,001

-

10,000

8,808

9.97%

59,587,975

0.21%

10,001

-

20,000

7,029

7.95%

95,169,266

0.33%

20,001

-

50,000

5,154

5.83%

161,722,640

0.56%

50,001

-

100,000

3,202

3.62%

223,485,529

0.78%

100,001

-

200,000

2,185

2.47%

314,324,220

1.09%

200,001

-

500,000

1,702

1.93%

527,355,313

1.83%

500,001

-

10,000,000

1,249

1.41%

1,950,199,609

6.77%

Above 10,000,001

110

0.12%

14,936,193,853

51.88%

Foreign shareholding

4

0.00%

10,449,202,790

36.29%

88,387

100.00%

28,790,418,126

100.00%

The following shareholders have shareholdings of 5% and above as at 30 September 2022:

September 2022

September 2022

December 2021

December 2021

Holding (units)

% holding

Holding (units)

% holding

Silverlake Investment Limited

7,197,604,531

25.00

7,197,604,531

25.00

State Bank of India

2,549,505,026

8.86

2,549,505,026

8.86

Dr. Mike Adenuga

1,620,376,969

5.63

1,620,376,969

5.63

Ess-ay Investments Limited

1,452,440,555

5.04

1,444,046,801

5.02

Acquisition of own shares

The Bank did not acquire any of its shares during the period ended 30 September 2022 (31 December, 2021: Nil).

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is given in Note 25 to the consolidated and separate financial statements.

Employment and employees

  • Employment of disabled persons
    The Bank has a non-discriminatory policy on recruitment. Applications would always be welcomed from suitably qualified disabled persons and are reviewed strictly on qualification. The Bank's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition.
  1. Health, safety and welfare of employees
    Health and safety regulations are in force within the Bank's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The Bank provides subsidies to all levels of employees for medical expenses, transportation, housing, lunch etc.
  2. Employee training and development
    The Bank is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Bank's performance and progress and seeking their opinion where practicable on matters, which particularly affect them as employees.
    Training is carried out at various levels through both in-house and external courses. Incentive schemes designed to encourage the involvement of employees in the Bank's performance are implemented whenever appropriate.
  3. Events after reporting date
    There were no events after the reporting date which could have had a material effect on the state of affairs of the Bank as at 30 September 2022 or the profit for the period ended on that date which have not been adequately provided for or disclosed.
    BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:
    Temitayo Adegoke Company Secretary FRC/2018/NBA/00000018142 20 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria. October 27, 2022

3

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

Corporate Governance

The Bank complies with the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Codes of Corporate Governance.

Board Composition and Committee

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors (the 'Board') is made up of the Non-Executive Chairman, Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors who oversee the corporate governance of the Bank. The members are as follows:

1

Mr. Asue Ighodalo

Chairman

Chairman

2

Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji

Retired effective 25/02/2022

Member

Independent Director

3

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

Member

Independent Director

4

Mr. Olaitan Kajero

Member

Non-Executive Director

5

Mrs. Tairat Tijani

Member

Non-Executive Director

6

Mr. Michael Jituboh

Member

Non-Executive Director

7

Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian)

Member

Non-Executive Director

8

Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian)

Resigned effective 17/08/2022

Member

Non-Executive Director

9

Mrs. Folasade Kilaso

Member

Non-Executive Director

10

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki

Appointment effective 13/04/2022

Member

Non-Executive Director

11

Mrs. Olusola Oworu

Appointment effective 13/04/2022

Member

Independent Director

12

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

Member

Managing Director/CEO

13

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

Member

Executive Director

14

Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel

Resigned effective 28/02/2022

Member

Executive Director

15

Mr. Tunde Adeola

Member

Executive Director

16

Mr. Raheem Owodeyi

Member

Executive Director

Board Committees

The Board carries out its oversight functions through its various committees each of which has a clearly defined terms of reference and a charter which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Board has five (5) standing committees, namely: Board Credit Committee, Board Finance & General Purpose Committee, Board Audit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee and Board Governance & Remuneration Committee. In line with best practice, the Chairman of the Board is not a member of any of the Committees. The composition and responsibilities of the committees are set out below:

Board Credit Committee

The Committee acts on behalf of the Board on credit matters and reports to the Board for approval/ratification.

Terms of reference

  • Consider credit proposals for approval on the recommendation of the Management Credit Committee (MCC).
  • Recommend to the Board assignment of credit approval authority limits on the recommendation of the MCC.
  • Review the Credit Policy Guidelines of the Bank as and when required by the dictates of the market and/or the corporate Approve credit facility requests above the limits set for Management, within limits defined by the Bank's credit policy and within
  • the statutory requirements set by the regulatory/supervisory authorities.
  • Review periodic credit portfolio reports and assess portfolio performance.

Ensure compliance with the Bank's Credit Policies and statutory requirements prescribed by the regulatory/supervisory

  • authorities.
  • Recommend credit facility requests above the Committee's limit to the Board.
    Review and recommend to the Board for approval/ratification Management proposals on full and final settlements on non
  • performing loans.
  • Review and approve the restructure of credit facilities in line with the Credit Policy Guidelines.
  • Review and approve credit proposals in line with the Bank's Risk Policy Guidelines.
  • Review and recommend to the Board for approval proposals on write-offs.
  • Periodic review of the recovery process to ensure compliance with the Bank's recovery policies, applicable laws and statutory
  • To perform any other duties assigned by the Board from time to time. The members are as follows:

1

Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji

Retired effective 25/02/2022

Chairman

2

Mr. Olaitan Kajero

Member

3

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

Exited committee effective 17/08/2022

Member

4

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

Member

5

Mrs. Tairat Tijani

Member

6

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

Member

7

Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel

Resigned effective 28/02/2022

Member

8

Mr. Tunde Adeola

Member

9

Mrs. Olusola Oworu

Appointed effective 27/04/2022

Chairman

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

