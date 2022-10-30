STERLING BANK : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 10/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sterling Bank Plc Condensed Unaudited Group Interim Financial Statements September 2022 Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022 Directors' Report For the period ended 30 September 2022 The Directors present their third quarter report on the affairs of Sterling Bank Plc ("the Bank"), together with the unaudited Group Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September, 2022 Principal activity and business review Sterling Bank Plc is engaged in commercial banking services with emphasis on retail, commercial and corporate banking, trade services, investment banking activities and non-interest banking. It also provides wholesale banking services including the granting of loans and advances; letter of credit transactions, money market operations, electronic banking products and other banking activities. Legal form Sterling Bank Plc, (formerly known as NAL Bank Plc) was the pioneer merchant bank in Nigeria, established on 25 November, 1960 as a private liability company and was converted to a public limited company in April, 1992. Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank emerged from the consolidation of NAL Bank Plc, Indo-Nigerian Bank Limited, Magnum Trust Bank Plc, NBM Bank Limited and Trust Bank of Africa Limited. NAL Bank Plc as the surviving bank adopted a new name for the enlarged entity, 'Sterling Bank Plc'. The enlarged Bank commenced post merger business operations on January 3, 2006 and the Bank's shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). In October, 2011, the Bank had a business combination with Equitorial Trust Bank Limited to re-position itself to better compete in the market space. In compliance with the CBN guidelines on the review of the Universal Banking model, the Bank divested from its four subsidiaries and one associate company on 30 December, 2011. Sterling Bank Plc registered Sterling Investment Management Plc (the SPV) with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a public liability company limited by shares with authorised capital of N2,000,000 at N1.00 per share. The main objective of setting up the SPV is to raise or borrow money by the issue of bonds or other debt instruments. The SPV is a subsidiary and is consolidated in the financial statements of the Bank. The Bank and its subsidiary is collectively referred to as "the Group". The Bank has 160 branches including cash centres as at 30 September 2022. Operating results Highlights of the Group and Bank's operating results for the period are as follows: Group Bank In millions of Naira September 2022 September 2021 September 2022 September 2021 Gross earnings 119,591 104,706 117,921 102,917 Profit before taxation 14,360 9,861 14,353 9,780 Taxation (965) (396) (948) (396) Profit after taxation 13,395 9,465 13,405 9,384 Transfer to statutory reserve 2,011 1,420 2,011 1,408 Transfer to general reserve 11,384 8,045 11,394 7,976 13,395 9,465 13,405 9,384 Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic 47k 33k 47k 33k Earnings per share (kobo) - diluted 47k 33k 47k 33k September 2022 December 2021 September 2022 December 2021 NPL Ratio 1.25% 0.71% 1.25% 0.71% 1 Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022 Directors who served during the period The following Directors served during the period under review: Name Designation Date appointed Interest represented /resigned 1 Mr. Asue Ighodalo Chairman Moehi Nigeria Limited Retired 2 Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji Independent Director 25/02/2022 3 Mr. Michael Ajukwu Independent Director 4 Mr. Olaitan Kajero Non-Executive Director STB Building Society Limited Eltees Properties Rebounds Integrated Services Limited 5 Mrs. Tairat Tijani Non-Executive Director Ess-ay Investment Limited 6 Mr. Michael Jituboh Non-Executive Director Dr. Mike Adenuga 7 Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian) Non-Executive Director State Bank of India Alfanoma Nigeria Limited 8 Mrs. Folasade Kilaso Non-Executive Director Plural Limited Reduvita Limited Quakers Integrated Services Limited Concept Features Limited Appointed Silverlake Investment Limited 9 Mr. Olatunji Mayaki Non-Executive Director 13/04/2022 Slick Composite Ventures Ltd Appointed 10 Mrs. Olusola Oworu Independent Director 13/04/2022 Resigned 11 Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian) Non-Executive Director 17/08/2022 State Bank of India Managing 12 Mr. Abubakar Suleiman Director/CEO 13 Mr. Yemi Odubiyi Executive Director Resigned 14 Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel Executive Director 28/02/2022 15 Mr. Tunde Adeola Executive Director 16 Mr. Raheem Owodeyi Executive Director Going Concern The Directors assess the Group and the Bank's future performance and financial position on an on-going basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the year ahead. For this reason, these financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis. Directors interests in shares Interest of Directors in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them for the purpose of section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows: Number of shares September 2022 September 2022 December 2021 December 2021 Names Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 1 Mr. Asue Ighodalo - 62,645,242 - 62,645,242 2 Mr Michael Jituboh - 1,620,376,969 - 1,620,376,969 3 Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji * - - - - 4 Mr. Michael Ajukwu - - - - 5 Mr. Olaitan Kajero - 1,592,555,294 - 1,592,555,294 6 Mrs. Tairat Tijani - 1,452,440,555 - 1,444,057,327 7 Mrs. Folasade Kilaso - 1,440,337,670 - 1,440,337,670 8 Mrs. Olusola Oworu 1,383,017 - - - 9 Mr. Olatunji Mayaki - 7,198,776,004 - - 10 Mr. Abubakar Suleiman 222,403,107 - 47,325,727 - 11 Mr. Yemi Odubiyi 164,308,480 - 26,471,708 - 12 Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel ** - - 20,527,369 - 13 Mr. Tunde Adeola 115,487,243 - 27,244,025 - 14 Mr. Raheem Owodeyi 105,415,605 - 15,733,951 - 15 Mr. Ankala Prasad - 2,549,505,026 - 2,549,505,026 16 Mr. Paritosh Tripathi*** - - - - Retired 25/02/2022 **Resigned 28/02/2022

***Resigned 17/08/2022 2 Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022 Analysis of shareholding The range analysis of the distribution of the shares of the Bank as at 30 September 2022 is as follows: Range of shares Number % Number % of holders of units 1 - 1,000 32,965 37.30% 14,588,837 0.05% 1001 - 5,000 25,979 29.39% 58,588,094 0.20% 5,001 - 10,000 8,808 9.97% 59,587,975 0.21% 10,001 - 20,000 7,029 7.95% 95,169,266 0.33% 20,001 - 50,000 5,154 5.83% 161,722,640 0.56% 50,001 - 100,000 3,202 3.62% 223,485,529 0.78% 100,001 - 200,000 2,185 2.47% 314,324,220 1.09% 200,001 - 500,000 1,702 1.93% 527,355,313 1.83% 500,001 - 10,000,000 1,249 1.41% 1,950,199,609 6.77% Above 10,000,001 110 0.12% 14,936,193,853 51.88% Foreign shareholding 4 0.00% 10,449,202,790 36.29% 88,387 100.00% 28,790,418,126 100.00% The following shareholders have shareholdings of 5% and above as at 30 September 2022: September 2022 September 2022 December 2021 December 2021 Holding (units) % holding Holding (units) % holding Silverlake Investment Limited 7,197,604,531 25.00 7,197,604,531 25.00 State Bank of India 2,549,505,026 8.86 2,549,505,026 8.86 Dr. Mike Adenuga 1,620,376,969 5.63 1,620,376,969 5.63 Ess-ay Investments Limited 1,452,440,555 5.04 1,444,046,801 5.02 Acquisition of own shares The Bank did not acquire any of its shares during the period ended 30 September 2022 (31 December, 2021: Nil). Property, plant and equipment Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is given in Note 25 to the consolidated and separate financial statements. Employment and employees Employment of disabled persons

The Bank has a non-discriminatory policy on recruitment. Applications would always be welcomed from suitably qualified disabled persons and are reviewed strictly on qualification. The Bank's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition. Health, safety and welfare of employees

Health and safety regulations are in force within the Bank's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The Bank provides subsidies to all levels of employees for medical expenses, transportation, housing, lunch etc. Employee training and development

The Bank is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Bank's performance and progress and seeking their opinion where practicable on matters, which particularly affect them as employees.

Training is carried out at various levels through both in-house and external courses. Incentive schemes designed to encourage the involvement of employees in the Bank's performance are implemented whenever appropriate. Events after reporting date

There were no events after the reporting date which could have had a material effect on the state of affairs of the Bank as at 30 September 2022 or the profit for the period ended on that date which have not been adequately provided for or disclosed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Temitayo Adegoke Company Secretary FRC/2018/NBA/00000018142 20 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria. October 27, 2022 3 Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022 Corporate Governance The Bank complies with the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Codes of Corporate Governance. Board Composition and Committee Board of Directors The Board of Directors (the 'Board') is made up of the Non-Executive Chairman, Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors who oversee the corporate governance of the Bank. The members are as follows: 1 Mr. Asue Ighodalo Chairman Chairman 2 Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji Retired effective 25/02/2022 Member Independent Director 3 Mr. Michael Ajukwu Member Independent Director 4 Mr. Olaitan Kajero Member Non-Executive Director 5 Mrs. Tairat Tijani Member Non-Executive Director 6 Mr. Michael Jituboh Member Non-Executive Director 7 Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian) Member Non-Executive Director 8 Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian) Resigned effective 17/08/2022 Member Non-Executive Director 9 Mrs. Folasade Kilaso Member Non-Executive Director 10 Mr. Olatunji Mayaki Appointment effective 13/04/2022 Member Non-Executive Director 11 Mrs. Olusola Oworu Appointment effective 13/04/2022 Member Independent Director 12 Mr. Abubakar Suleiman Member Managing Director/CEO 13 Mr. Yemi Odubiyi Member Executive Director 14 Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel Resigned effective 28/02/2022 Member Executive Director 15 Mr. Tunde Adeola Member Executive Director 16 Mr. Raheem Owodeyi Member Executive Director Board Committees The Board carries out its oversight functions through its various committees each of which has a clearly defined terms of reference and a charter which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Board has five (5) standing committees, namely: Board Credit Committee, Board Finance & General Purpose Committee, Board Audit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee and Board Governance & Remuneration Committee. In line with best practice, the Chairman of the Board is not a member of any of the Committees. The composition and responsibilities of the committees are set out below: Board Credit Committee The Committee acts on behalf of the Board on credit matters and reports to the Board for approval/ratification. Terms of reference Consider credit proposals for approval on the recommendation of the Management Credit Committee (MCC).

Recommend to the Board assignment of credit approval authority limits on the recommendation of the MCC.

Review the Credit Policy Guidelines of the Bank as and when required by the dictates of the market and/or the corporate Approve credit facility requests above the limits set for Management, within limits defined by the Bank's credit policy and within

the statutory requirements set by the regulatory/supervisory authorities.

Review periodic credit portfolio reports and assess portfolio performance. Ensure compliance with the Bank's Credit Policies and statutory requirements prescribed by the regulatory/supervisory authorities.

Recommend credit facility requests above the Committee's limit to the Board.

Review and recommend to the Board for approval/ratification Management proposals on full and final settlements on non

Review and recommend to the Board for approval/ratification Management proposals on full and final settlements on non performing loans.

Review and approve the restructure of credit facilities in line with the Credit Policy Guidelines.

Review and approve credit proposals in line with the Bank's Risk Policy Guidelines.

Review and recommend to the Board for approval proposals on write-offs.

write-offs. Periodic review of the recovery process to ensure compliance with the Bank's recovery policies, applicable laws and statutory

To perform any other duties assigned by the Board from time to time. The members are as follows: 1 Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji Retired effective 25/02/2022 Chairman 2 Mr. Olaitan Kajero Member 3 Mr. Michael Ajukwu Exited committee effective 17/08/2022 Member 4 Mr. Abubakar Suleiman Member 5 Mrs. Tairat Tijani Member 6 Mr. Yemi Odubiyi Member 7 Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel Resigned effective 28/02/2022 Member 8 Mr. Tunde Adeola Member 9 Mrs. Olusola Oworu Appointed effective 27/04/2022 Chairman 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sterling Bank plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 12:38:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about STERLING BANK PLC 08:39a Sterling Bank : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022 PU 10/14 Sterling Bank : H1 – 2022 INVESTORS PRESENTATION PU 10/04 Sterling Bank : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice PU 09/26 Sterling Bank : Sterling bank plc- court ordered meeting resolutions PU 09/12 Sterling Bank : Notice of resignation of director PU 09/09 Sterling Bank : Earnings forecast PU 09/06 Sterling Bank : Directors dealings PU 09/02 Sterling Bank : Directors dealings PU 09/02 Sterling Bank : Directors dealings PU 08/18 Sterling Bank : Notice of court order meeting PU