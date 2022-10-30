STERLING BANK : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
10/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Sterling Bank Plc
Condensed Unaudited Group Interim Financial Statements
September 2022
Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Directors' Report
For the period ended 30 September 2022
The Directors present their third quarter report on the affairs of Sterling Bank Plc ("the Bank"), together with the unaudited Group Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September, 2022
Principal activity and business review
Sterling Bank Plc is engaged in commercial banking services with emphasis on retail, commercial and corporate banking, trade services, investment banking activities and non-interest banking. It also provides wholesale banking services including the granting of loans and advances; letter of credit transactions, money market operations, electronic banking products and other banking activities.
Legal form
Sterling Bank Plc, (formerly known as NAL Bank Plc) was the pioneer merchant bank in Nigeria, established on 25 November, 1960 as a private liability company and was converted to a public limited company in April, 1992.
Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank emerged from the
consolidation of NAL Bank Plc, Indo-Nigerian Bank Limited, Magnum Trust Bank Plc, NBM Bank Limited and Trust Bank of Africa
Limited. NAL Bank Plc as the surviving bank adopted a new name for the enlarged entity, 'Sterling Bank Plc'.
The enlarged Bank commenced post merger business operations on January 3, 2006 and the Bank's shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).
In October, 2011, the Bank had a business combination with Equitorial Trust Bank Limited to re-position itself to better compete in the market space.
In compliance with the CBN guidelines on the review of the Universal Banking model, the Bank divested from its four subsidiaries and one associate company on 30 December, 2011.
Sterling Bank Plc registered Sterling Investment Management Plc (the SPV) with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a public
liability company limited by shares with authorised capital of N2,000,000 at N1.00 per share. The main objective of setting up the
SPV is to raise or borrow money by the issue of bonds or other debt instruments. The SPV is a subsidiary and is consolidated in the
financial statements of the Bank. The Bank and its subsidiary is collectively referred to as "the Group".
The Bank has 160 branches including cash centres as at 30 September 2022.
Operating results
Highlights of the Group and Bank's operating results for the period are as follows:
Group
Bank
In millions of Naira
September 2022
September 2021
September 2022
September 2021
Gross earnings
119,591
104,706
117,921
102,917
Profit before taxation
14,360
9,861
14,353
9,780
Taxation
(965)
(396)
(948)
(396)
Profit after taxation
13,395
9,465
13,405
9,384
Transfer to statutory reserve
2,011
1,420
2,011
1,408
Transfer to general reserve
11,384
8,045
11,394
7,976
13,395
9,465
13,405
9,384
Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic
47k
33k
47k
33k
Earnings per share (kobo) - diluted
47k
33k
47k
33k
September 2022
December 2021
September 2022
December 2021
NPL Ratio
1.25%
0.71%
1.25%
0.71%
1
Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Directors who served during the period
The following Directors served during the period under review:
Name
Designation
Date appointed
Interest represented
/resigned
1
Mr. Asue Ighodalo
Chairman
Moehi Nigeria Limited
Retired
2
Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji
Independent Director
25/02/2022
3
Mr. Michael Ajukwu
Independent Director
4
Mr. Olaitan Kajero
Non-Executive Director
STB Building Society Limited
Eltees Properties
Rebounds Integrated Services Limited
5
Mrs. Tairat Tijani
Non-Executive Director
Ess-ay Investment Limited
6
Mr. Michael Jituboh
Non-Executive Director
Dr. Mike Adenuga
7
Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian)
Non-Executive Director
State Bank of India
Alfanoma Nigeria Limited
8
Mrs. Folasade Kilaso
Non-Executive Director
Plural Limited
Reduvita Limited
Quakers Integrated Services Limited
Concept Features Limited
Appointed
Silverlake Investment Limited
9
Mr. Olatunji Mayaki
Non-Executive Director
13/04/2022
Slick Composite Ventures Ltd
Appointed
10
Mrs. Olusola Oworu
Independent Director
13/04/2022
Resigned
11
Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian)
Non-Executive Director
17/08/2022
State Bank of India
Managing
12
Mr. Abubakar Suleiman
Director/CEO
13
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
Executive Director
Resigned
14
Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel
Executive Director
28/02/2022
15
Mr. Tunde Adeola
Executive Director
16
Mr. Raheem Owodeyi
Executive Director
Going Concern
The Directors assess the Group and the Bank's future performance and financial position on an on-going basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the year ahead. For this reason, these financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.
Directors interests in shares
Interest of Directors in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them for
the purpose of section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows:
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Analysis of shareholding
The range analysis of the distribution of the shares of the Bank as at 30 September 2022 is as follows:
Range of shares
Number
%
Number
%
of holders
of units
1
-
1,000
32,965
37.30%
14,588,837
0.05%
1001
-
5,000
25,979
29.39%
58,588,094
0.20%
5,001
-
10,000
8,808
9.97%
59,587,975
0.21%
10,001
-
20,000
7,029
7.95%
95,169,266
0.33%
20,001
-
50,000
5,154
5.83%
161,722,640
0.56%
50,001
-
100,000
3,202
3.62%
223,485,529
0.78%
100,001
-
200,000
2,185
2.47%
314,324,220
1.09%
200,001
-
500,000
1,702
1.93%
527,355,313
1.83%
500,001
-
10,000,000
1,249
1.41%
1,950,199,609
6.77%
Above 10,000,001
110
0.12%
14,936,193,853
51.88%
Foreign shareholding
4
0.00%
10,449,202,790
36.29%
88,387
100.00%
28,790,418,126
100.00%
The following shareholders have shareholdings of 5% and above as at 30 September 2022:
September 2022
September 2022
December 2021
December 2021
Holding (units)
% holding
Holding (units)
% holding
Silverlake Investment Limited
7,197,604,531
25.00
7,197,604,531
25.00
State Bank of India
2,549,505,026
8.86
2,549,505,026
8.86
Dr. Mike Adenuga
1,620,376,969
5.63
1,620,376,969
5.63
Ess-ay Investments Limited
1,452,440,555
5.04
1,444,046,801
5.02
Acquisition of own shares
The Bank did not acquire any of its shares during the period ended 30 September 2022 (31 December, 2021: Nil).
Property, plant and equipment
Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is given in Note 25 to the consolidated and separate financial statements.
Employment and employees
Employment of disabled persons
The Bank has a non-discriminatory policy on recruitment. Applications would always be welcomed from suitably qualified disabled persons and are reviewed strictly on qualification. The Bank's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition.
Health, safety and welfare of employees
Health and safety regulations are in force within the Bank's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The Bank provides subsidies to all levels of employees for medical expenses, transportation, housing, lunch etc.
Employee training and development
The Bank is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Bank's performance and progress and seeking their opinion where practicable on matters, which particularly affect them as employees.
Training is carried out at various levels through both in-house and external courses. Incentive schemes designed to encourage the involvement of employees in the Bank's performance are implemented whenever appropriate.
Events after reporting date
There were no events after the reporting date which could have had a material effect on the state of affairs of the Bank as at 30 September 2022 or the profit for the period ended on that date which have not been adequately provided for or disclosed.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:
Temitayo Adegoke Company Secretary FRC/2018/NBA/00000018142 20 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria. October 27, 2022
3
Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Corporate Governance
The Bank complies with the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Codes of Corporate Governance.
Board Composition and Committee
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors (the 'Board') is made up of the Non-Executive Chairman, Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors who oversee the corporate governance of the Bank. The members are as follows:
1
Mr. Asue Ighodalo
Chairman
Chairman
2
Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji
Retired effective 25/02/2022
Member
Independent Director
3
Mr. Michael Ajukwu
Member
Independent Director
4
Mr. Olaitan Kajero
Member
Non-Executive Director
5
Mrs. Tairat Tijani
Member
Non-Executive Director
6
Mr. Michael Jituboh
Member
Non-Executive Director
7
Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian)
Member
Non-Executive Director
8
Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian)
Resigned effective 17/08/2022
Member
Non-Executive Director
9
Mrs. Folasade Kilaso
Member
Non-Executive Director
10
Mr. Olatunji Mayaki
Appointment effective 13/04/2022
Member
Non-Executive Director
11
Mrs. Olusola Oworu
Appointment effective 13/04/2022
Member
Independent Director
12
Mr. Abubakar Suleiman
Member
Managing Director/CEO
13
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
Member
Executive Director
14
Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel
Resigned effective 28/02/2022
Member
Executive Director
15
Mr. Tunde Adeola
Member
Executive Director
16
Mr. Raheem Owodeyi
Member
Executive Director
Board Committees
The Board carries out its oversight functions through its various committees each of which has a clearly defined terms of reference and a charter which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Board has five (5) standing committees, namely: Board Credit Committee, Board Finance & General Purpose Committee, Board Audit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee and Board Governance & Remuneration Committee. In line with best practice, the Chairman of the Board is not a member of any of the Committees. The composition and responsibilities of the committees are set out below:
Board Credit Committee
The Committee acts on behalf of the Board on credit matters and reports to the Board for approval/ratification.
Terms of reference
Consider credit proposals for approval on the recommendation of the Management Credit Committee (MCC).
Recommend to the Board assignment of credit approval authority limits on the recommendation of the MCC.
Review the Credit Policy Guidelines of the Bank as and when required by the dictates of the market and/or the corporate Approve credit facility requests above the limits set for Management, within limits defined by the Bank's credit policy and within
the statutory requirements set by the regulatory/supervisory authorities.
Review periodic credit portfolio reports and assess portfolio performance.
Ensure compliance with the Bank's Credit Policies and statutory requirements prescribed by the regulatory/supervisory
authorities.
Recommend credit facility requests above the Committee's limit to the Board.
Review and recommend to the Board for approval/ratification Management proposals on full and final settlements on non
performing loans.
Review and approve the restructure of credit facilities in line with the Credit Policy Guidelines.
Review and approve credit proposals in line with the Bank's Risk Policy Guidelines.
Review and recommend to the Board for approval proposals on write-offs.
Periodic review of the recovery process to ensure compliance with the Bank's recovery policies, applicable laws and statutory
To perform any other duties assigned by the Board from time to time. The members are as follows:
1
Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji
Retired effective 25/02/2022
Chairman
2
Mr. Olaitan Kajero
Member
3
Mr. Michael Ajukwu
Exited committee effective 17/08/2022
Member
4
Mr. Abubakar Suleiman
Member
5
Mrs. Tairat Tijani
Member
6
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
Member
7
Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel
Resigned effective 28/02/2022
Member
8
Mr. Tunde Adeola
Member
9
Mrs. Olusola Oworu
Appointed effective 27/04/2022
Chairman
4
