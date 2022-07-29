Sterling Bank : H1 – 2022 Earnings Release Download

H1 2022 Earnings Release

STERLING BANK PLC RELEASES UNAUDITED RESULTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

Lagos, June 30, 2022 - Sterling Bank Plc

(NSE: STERLNBANK / Reuters: STERLNB.LG /

Bloomberg: STERLNBA:NL) - the 'Bank' - a full service national commercial bank releases its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Chief Executive's Remarks

"The macro-economic environment continues to be pressured by global supply chain disruptions which had resulted in rising inflation. At Sterling Bank, we continue to look for ways to alleviate the challenges experienced by our stakeholders through our sustainable banking practices and innovative products. We launched the first Africa Social Impact Summit and unveiled the LAG ID partnership, the first state smart ID card product in West Africa.

Our Half-year results reaffirm our growth strategy and diversified business model. We continue to enrich the lives of our stakeholders and have created investment platforms that enable customers create wealth by accessing high-quality assets like luxury real estate, infrastructure bonds and precious metals. In the second half of the year, we will continue to enhance our execution capabilities to deliver solutions that will enable our stakeholders thrive in a dynamic environment."

Overall, the bank delivered a profit after tax of N8.0billion in the first half of the year, a 40.8% improvement on the corresponding

period in 2021." Abubakar Suleiman