Sterling Bank : H1 – 2022 Earnings Release Download

H1 2022 Earnings Release
STERLING BANK PLC RELEASES UNAUDITED RESULTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.
Lagos, June 30, 2022 - Sterling Bank Plc
(NSE: STERLNBANK / Reuters: STERLNB.LG /
Bloomberg: STERLNBA:NL) - the 'Bank' - a full service national commercial bank releases its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Chief Executive's Remarks
"The macro-economic environment continues to be pressured by global supply chain disruptions which had resulted in rising inflation. At Sterling Bank, we continue to look for ways to alleviate the challenges experienced by our stakeholders through our sustainable banking practices and innovative products. We launched the first Africa Social Impact Summit and unveiled the LAG ID partnership, the first state smart ID card product in West Africa.
Our Half-year results reaffirm our growth strategy and diversified business model. We continue to enrich the lives of our stakeholders and have created investment platforms that enable customers create wealth by accessing high-quality assets like luxury real estate, infrastructure bonds and precious metals. In the second half of the year, we will continue to enhance our execution capabilities to deliver solutions that will enable our stakeholders thrive in a dynamic environment."
Overall, the bank delivered a profit after tax of N8.0billion in the first half of the year, a 40.8% improvement on the corresponding
period in 2021." Abubakar Suleiman
REFLECTING ON OUR PERFORMANCE
Financial performance highlights
Gross earnings grew by 16.5% to N78.4 billion as against the N67.3 billion reported in H1 2021. The growth was a combination of a 48.2% increase in non-interest income and an 8.8% growth in net interest income.
We recorded a growth in total deposits by 1.6% and 8.7% YTD growth in low-cost funds which improved our CASA mix to 72.9% from 68.1%(FY 2021).
OPEX grew by 18.0% driven by an increase in other operating expenses and other property, plant, and equipment costs such as the repairs and maintenance of PPE.
In terms of asset quality, NPL increased to 1.1% while the cost of risk ratio remained flat at 0.9%.
Maintained a strong capital and liquidity position recording 14.4% and 31.3% respectively above regulatory benchmark
Overall, the Bank grew its balance sheet by 11.4% to N1.8 trillion and achieved a 40.8% growth in profit after taxes to reach N8.0 billion compared to the profit of N5.7 billion reported for H1 2021.
Other non-financials highlights
Launched AltInvest, an investment platform from Sterling Alternative Finance (our NIB business) with focus on investments in the real sector. The platform is to facilitate the financing of economic activities geared
towards inclusion, growth, and development
Ratios
H1 2022
H1 2021
Net Interest Margin
7.3%
7.7%
Cost-to-Income Ratio
76.1%
78.3%
Earnings per Share
28K
20k
Liquidity Ratio
31.3%
30.7%
Cost of Risk
0.9%
0.9%
Cost of Funds
3.6%
4.0%
Yield on Earning Assets
10.9%
11.7%
Return on Average Assets
0.9%
0.8%
Post-Tax Return on Average Equity
11.1%
8.7%
Pre-Tax Return on Average Equity
12.0%
9.2%
Jun. 2022
Dec. 2021
Loan to Deposit Ratio
56.0%
58.5%
Non-Performing Loan Ratio
1.1%
0.7%
Coverage Ratio
333.5%
474.2%
Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel 2)
14.4%
14.8%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Loans & Adv. (N'b)
Customer Deps. (N'b)
2.3%
1.6%
H1 2022
727.9
H1 2022
1,227.7
FY 2021
711.9
FY 2021
1,208.8
CASA (N'b)
Total Assets (N'b)
8.7%
11.4%
H1 2022
895.0
H1 2022
1,814.4
FY 2021
823.6
FY 2021
1,629.1
Gross Earnings (N'b)
Net Int. Income (N'b)
16.5%
8.8%
H1 2022
78.4
H1 2022
33.7
H1 2021
67.3
H1 2021
31.0
Non-Int. Income (N'b)
Net Op. Income (N'b)
48.2%
21.7%
H1 2022
19.3
H1 2022
49.0
H1 2021
13.0
H1 2021
40.2
Operating Exp (N'b
PAT (N'b)
18.0%
40.8%
H1 2022
40.3
H1 2022
8.0
H1 2021
34.2
H1 2021
5.7
About Sterling Bank
Sterling Bank Plc is a leading national commercial banking establishment in Nigeria. It commenced operations as NAL Bank in 1960. Today, with over N1 trillion in total assets, 140 business offices and almost 700 ATMs nationwide, Sterling Bank has grown into a major financial institution. The Bank prides itself as 'Your one-customer bank' that celebrates each customer as a unique individual. For further information, please visit http://www.sterling.ng
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect Sterling Bank's current views with respect to, amongst other things, the Bank's operations and financial performance. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "outlook", "believes", "expects", "potential", "continues", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Sterling Bank believes these factors include but are not limited to those described in its audited Annual Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Sterling Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.