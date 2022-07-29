Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Sterling Bank Plc
  News
  Summary
    STERLNBANK   NGSTERLNBNK7

STERLING BANK PLC

(STERLNBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
1.550 NGN   +4.03%
07/29STERLING BANK : H1 – 2022 Unaudited Financials Download
PU
07/29STERLING BANK : H1 – 2022 Earnings Release Download
PU
07/29STERLING BANK : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sterling Bank : H1 – 2022 Earnings Release Download

07/29/2022 | 10:13pm EDT
H1 2022 Earnings Release

STERLING BANK PLC RELEASES UNAUDITED RESULTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

Lagos, June 30, 2022 - Sterling Bank Plc

(NSE: STERLNBANK / Reuters: STERLNB.LG /

Bloomberg: STERLNBA:NL) - the 'Bank' - a full service national commercial bank releases its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Chief Executive's Remarks

"The macro-economic environment continues to be pressured by global supply chain disruptions which had resulted in rising inflation. At Sterling Bank, we continue to look for ways to alleviate the challenges experienced by our stakeholders through our sustainable banking practices and innovative products. We launched the first Africa Social Impact Summit and unveiled the LAG ID partnership, the first state smart ID card product in West Africa.

Our Half-year results reaffirm our growth strategy and diversified business model. We continue to enrich the lives of our stakeholders and have created investment platforms that enable customers create wealth by accessing high-quality assets like luxury real estate, infrastructure bonds and precious metals. In the second half of the year, we will continue to enhance our execution capabilities to deliver solutions that will enable our stakeholders thrive in a dynamic environment."

Overall, the bank delivered a profit after tax of N8.0billion in the first half of the year, a 40.8% improvement on the corresponding

period in 2021." Abubakar Suleiman

REFLECTING ON OUR PERFORMANCE

Financial performance highlights

  • Gross earnings grew by 16.5% to N78.4 billion as against the N67.3 billion reported in H1 2021. The growth was a combination of a 48.2% increase in non-interest income and an 8.8% growth in net interest income.
  • We recorded a growth in total deposits by 1.6% and 8.7% YTD growth in low-cost funds which improved our CASA mix to 72.9% from 68.1%(FY 2021).
  • OPEX grew by 18.0% driven by an increase in other operating expenses and other property, plant, and equipment costs such as the repairs and maintenance of PPE.
  • In terms of asset quality, NPL increased to 1.1% while the cost of risk ratio remained flat at 0.9%.
  • Maintained a strong capital and liquidity position recording 14.4% and 31.3% respectively above regulatory benchmark
  • Overall, the Bank grew its balance sheet by 11.4% to N1.8 trillion and achieved a 40.8% growth in profit after taxes to reach N8.0 billion compared to the profit of N5.7 billion reported for H1 2021.

Other non-financials highlights

  • Launched AltInvest, an investment platform from Sterling Alternative Finance (our NIB business) with focus on investments in the real sector. The platform is to facilitate the financing of economic activities geared

towards inclusion, growth, and development

Ratios

H1 2022

H1 2021

Net Interest Margin

7.3%

7.7%

Cost-to-Income Ratio

76.1%

78.3%

Earnings per Share

28K

20k

Liquidity Ratio

31.3%

30.7%

Cost of Risk

0.9%

0.9%

Cost of Funds

3.6%

4.0%

Yield on Earning Assets

10.9%

11.7%

Return on Average Assets

0.9%

0.8%

Post-Tax Return on Average Equity

11.1%

8.7%

Pre-Tax Return on Average Equity

12.0%

9.2%

Jun. 2022

Dec. 2021

Loan to Deposit Ratio

56.0%

58.5%

Non-Performing Loan Ratio

1.1%

0.7%

Coverage Ratio

333.5%

474.2%

Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel 2)

14.4%

14.8%

Sterling Bank Plc.

Sterling Towers 20, Marina Lagos. Nigeria

SB: +234 1 2600420-9 | 2600850-9

E: customercare@sterling.ng

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Loans & Adv. (N'b)

Customer Deps. (N'b)

2.3%

1.6%

H1 2022

727.9

H1 2022

1,227.7

FY 2021

711.9

FY 2021

1,208.8

CASA (N'b)

Total Assets (N'b)

8.7%

11.4%

H1 2022

895.0

H1 2022

1,814.4

FY 2021

823.6

FY 2021

1,629.1

Gross Earnings (N'b)

Net Int. Income (N'b)

16.5%

8.8%

H1 2022

78.4

H1 2022

33.7

H1 2021

67.3

H1 2021

31.0

Non-Int. Income (N'b)

Net Op. Income (N'b)

48.2%

21.7%

H1 2022

19.3

H1 2022

49.0

H1 2021

13.0

H1 2021

40.2

Operating Exp (N'b

PAT (N'b)

18.0%

40.8%

H1 2022

40.3

H1 2022

8.0

H1 2021

34.2

H1 2021

5.7

www.sterling.ng

About Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank Plc is a leading national commercial banking establishment in Nigeria. It commenced operations as NAL Bank in 1960. Today, with over N1 trillion in total assets, 140 business offices and almost 700 ATMs nationwide, Sterling Bank has grown into a major financial institution. The Bank prides itself as 'Your one-customer bank' that celebrates each customer as a unique individual. For further information, please visit http://www.sterling.ng

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect Sterling Bank's current views with respect to, amongst other things, the Bank's operations and financial performance. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "outlook", "believes", "expects", "potential", "continues", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Sterling Bank believes these factors include but are not limited to those described in its audited Annual Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Sterling Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Ifeoluwa Feyisitan

+234 802 350 5849

ifeoluwa.feyisitan@sterling.ng

Fatima Salau +234 8065702379

fatima.salau@sterling.ng

investor.relations@sterling.ng

https://www.sterling.ng/ir-home.php

Finance Controller

Adebimpe Olambiwonnu

+234 802 316 0003

Adebimpe.Olambiwonnu@sterling.ng

Communications

Ibidapo Martins

+234 802 666 4566

ibidapo.martins@sterling.ng

Sterling Bank Plc.

www.sterling.ng

Sterling Towers 20, Marina Lagos. Nigeria

SB: +234 1 2600420-9 | 2600850-9

E: customercare@sterling.ng

Disclaimer

Sterling Bank plc published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 02:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 87 304 M - -
Net income 2021 13 515 M - -
Net cash 2021 73 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,22x
Yield 2021 6,62%
Capitalization 44 625 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 404
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart STERLING BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Sterling Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abubakar Suleiman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Asue A. Ighodalo Chairman
Olayinka Abiodun Oni Chief Information Officer
Femi Jaiyeola Chief Compliance Officer
Omolara Akanji Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING BANK PLC2.65%103
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%145 029
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-3.66%64 390
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%60 892
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.67%55 113
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.40%51 022