Sterling Bank : H1 – 2022 Unaudited Financials Download

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022

Directors' Report

For the period ended 30 June 2022

The Directors present their second quarter report on the affairs of Sterling Bank Plc ("the Bank"), together with the unaudited Group Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June, 2022

Principal activity and business review

Sterling Bank Plc is engaged in commercial banking services with emphasis on retail, commercial and corporate banking, trade services, investment banking activities and non-interest banking. It also provides wholesale banking services including the granting of loans and advances; letter of credit transactions, money market operations, electronic banking products and other banking activities.

Legal form

Sterling Bank Plc, (formerly known as NAL Bank Plc) was the pioneer merchant bank in Nigeria, established on 25 November, 1960 as a private liability company and was converted to a public limited company in April, 1992.

Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank emerged from the

consolidation of NAL Bank Plc, Indo-Nigerian Bank Limited, Magnum Trust Bank Plc, NBM Bank Limited and Trust Bank of Africa

Limited. NAL Bank Plc as the surviving bank adopted a new name for the enlarged entity, 'Sterling Bank Plc'.

The enlarged Bank commenced post merger business operations on January 3, 2006 and the Bank's shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

In October, 2011, the Bank had a business combination with Equitorial Trust Bank Limited to re-position itself to better compete in the market space.

In compliance with the CBN guidelines on the review of the Universal Banking model, the Bank divested from its four subsidiaries and one associate company on 30 December, 2011.

Sterling Bank Plc registered Sterling Investment Management Plc (the SPV) with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a public

liability company limited by shares with authorised capital of N2,000,000 at N1.00 per share. The main objective of setting up

the SPV is to raise or borrow money by the issue of bonds or other debt instruments. The SPV is a subsidiary and is consolidated

in the financial statements of the Bank. The Bank and its subsidiary is collectively referred to as "the Group".

The Bank has 160 branches including cash centres as at 30 June 2022.