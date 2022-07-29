Sterling Bank : H1 – 2022 Unaudited Financials Download
07/29/2022 | 10:13pm EDT
Sterling Bank Plc
Condensed Unaudited Group Interim Financial Statements
June 2022
Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
Directors' Report
For the period ended 30 June 2022
The Directors present their second quarter report on the affairs of Sterling Bank Plc ("the Bank"), together with the unaudited Group Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June, 2022
Principal activity and business review
Sterling Bank Plc is engaged in commercial banking services with emphasis on retail, commercial and corporate banking, trade services, investment banking activities and non-interest banking. It also provides wholesale banking services including the granting of loans and advances; letter of credit transactions, money market operations, electronic banking products and other banking activities.
Legal form
Sterling Bank Plc, (formerly known as NAL Bank Plc) was the pioneer merchant bank in Nigeria, established on 25 November, 1960 as a private liability company and was converted to a public limited company in April, 1992.
Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank emerged from the
consolidation of NAL Bank Plc, Indo-Nigerian Bank Limited, Magnum Trust Bank Plc, NBM Bank Limited and Trust Bank of Africa
Limited. NAL Bank Plc as the surviving bank adopted a new name for the enlarged entity, 'Sterling Bank Plc'.
The enlarged Bank commenced post merger business operations on January 3, 2006 and the Bank's shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).
In October, 2011, the Bank had a business combination with Equitorial Trust Bank Limited to re-position itself to better compete in the market space.
In compliance with the CBN guidelines on the review of the Universal Banking model, the Bank divested from its four subsidiaries and one associate company on 30 December, 2011.
Sterling Bank Plc registered Sterling Investment Management Plc (the SPV) with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a public
liability company limited by shares with authorised capital of N2,000,000 at N1.00 per share. The main objective of setting up
the SPV is to raise or borrow money by the issue of bonds or other debt instruments. The SPV is a subsidiary and is consolidated
in the financial statements of the Bank. The Bank and its subsidiary is collectively referred to as "the Group".
The Bank has 160 branches including cash centres as at 30 June 2022.
Operating results
Highlights of the Group and Bank's operating results for the period are as follows:
Group
Bank
In millions of Naira
June 2022
June 2021
June 2022
June 2021
Gross earnings
78,381
67,263
77,321
66,089
Profit before taxation
8,619
6,061
8,625
6,017
Taxation
(606)
(370)
(589)
(370)
Profit after taxation
8,013
5,691
8,036
5,647
Transfer to statutory reserve
1,205
854
1,205
847
Transfer to general reserve
6,808
4,837
6,831
4,800
8,013
5,691
8,036
5,647
Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic
28k
20k
28k
20k
Earnings per share (kobo) - diluted
28k
20k
28k
20k
June 2022
December 2021
June 2022
December 2021
NPL Ratio
1.09%
0.71%
1.09%
0.71%
1
Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
Directors who served during the period
The following Directors served during the period under review:
Name
Designation
Date appointed
Interest represented
/resigned
1
Mr. Asue Ighodalo
Chairman
Moehi Nigeria Limited
Retired
2
Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji
Independent Director
25/02/2022
3
Mr. Michael Ajukwu
Independent Director
4
Mr. Olaitan Kajero
Non-Executive Director
STB Building Society Limited
Eltees Properties
Rebounds Integrated Services Limited
5
Mrs. Tairat Tijani
Non-Executive Director
Ess-ay Investment Limited
6
Mr. Michael Jituboh
Non-Executive Director
Dr. Mike Adenuga
7
Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian)
Non-Executive Director
State Bank of India
Alfanoma Nigeria Limited
8
Mrs. Folasade Kilaso
Non-Executive Director
Plural Limited
Reduvita Limited
Quakers Integrated Services Limited
Concept Features Limited
Appointed
Silverlake Investment Limited
9
Mr. Olatunji Mayaki
Non-Executive Director
13/04/2022
Slick Composite Ventures Ltd
Appointed
10
Mrs. Olusola Oworu
Independent Director
13/04/2022
11
Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian)
Non-Executive Director
State Bank of India
12
Mr. Abubakar Suleiman
Managing Director/CEO
13
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
Executive Director
Resigned
14
Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel
Executive Director
28/02/2022
15
Mr. Tunde Adeola
Executive Director
16
Mr. Raheem Owodeyi
Executive Director
Going Concern
The Directors assess the Group and the Bank's future performance and financial position on an on-going basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the year ahead. For this reason, these financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.
Directors interests in shares
Interest of Directors in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them
for the purpose of section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows:
Number of shares
June 2022
June 2022
December 2021
December 2021
Names
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
1
Mr. Asue Ighodalo
-
62,645,242
-
62,645,242
2
Mr Michael Jituboh
-
1,620,376,969
-
1,620,376,969
3
Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji *
-
-
-
-
4
Mr. Michael Ajukwu
-
-
-
-
5
Mr. Olaitan Kajero
-
1,592,555,294
-
1,592,555,294
6
Mrs. Tairat Tijani
-
1,444,057,327
-
1,444,057,327
7
Mrs. Folasade Kilaso
-
1,440,337,670
-
1,440,337,670
8
Mrs. Olusola Oworu
1,383,017
-
-
-
9
Mr. Olatunji Mayaki
-
7,198,776,004
-
-
10
Mr. Abubakar Suleiman
62,133,276
-
47,325,727
-
11
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
58,637,787
-
26,471,708
-
12
Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel **
-
-
20,527,369
-
13
Mr. Tunde Adeola
28,966,248
-
27,244,025
-
14
Mr. Raheem Owodeyi
18,338,626
-
15,733,951
-
15
Mr. Ankala Prasad
-
2,549,505,026
-
2,549,505,026
16
Mr. Paritosh Tripathi
-
-
-
-
Retired 25/02/2022 **Resigned 28/02/2022
2
Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
Analysis of shareholding
The range analysis of the distribution of the shares of the Bank as at 30 June 2022 is as follows:
Range of shares
Number
%
Number
%
of holders
of units
1
-
1,000
32,965
37.19%
14,588,837
0.05%
1001
-
5,000
25,965
29.29%
58,542,103
0.20%
5,001
-
10,000
8,842
9.97%
118,393,222
0.41%
10,001
-
20,000
7,008
7.91%
213,239,353
0.74%
20,001
-
50,000
5,101
5.75%
373,335,920
1.30%
50,001
-
100,000
3,279
3.70%
602,294,014
2.09%
100,001
-
200,000
2,255
2.54%
602,294,014
2.09%
200,001
-
500,000
1,818
2.05%
1,488,946,350
5.17%
500,001
-
10,000,000
1,303
1.47%
3,514,983,594
12.21%
Above 10,000,001
110
0.12%
11,354,597,929
39.44%
Foreign shareholding
4
0.00%
10,449,202,790
36.29%
88,650
100.00%
28,790,418,126
100.00%
The following shareholders have shareholdings of 5% and above as at 30 June 2022:
June 2022
June 2022
December 2021
December 2021
Holding (units)
% holding
Holding (units)
% holding
Silverlake Investment Limited
7,197,604,531
25.00
7,197,604,531
25.00
State Bank of India
2,549,505,026
8.86
2,549,505,026
8.86
Dr. Mike Adenuga
1,620,376,969
5.63
1,620,376,969
5.63
Ess-ay Investments Limited
1,444,057,327
5.02
1,444,046,801
5.02
Acquisition of own shares
The Bank did not acquire any of its shares during the period ended 30 June 2022 (31 December, 2021: Nil).
Property, plant and equipment
Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is given in Note 25 to the consolidated and separate financial statements.
Employment and employees
Employment of disabled persons
The Bank has a non-discriminatory policy on recruitment. Applications would always be welcomed from suitably qualified disabled persons and are reviewed strictly on qualification. The Bank's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition.
Health, safety and welfare of employees
Health and safety regulations are in force within the Bank's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The Bank provides subsidies to all levels of employees for medical expenses, transportation, housing, lunch etc.
Employee training and development
The Bank is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Bank's performance and progress and seeking their opinion where practicable on matters, which particularly affect them as employees.
Training is carried out at various levels through both in-house and external courses. Incentive schemes designed to encourage the involvement of employees in the Bank's performance are implemented whenever appropriate.
Events after reporting date
There were no events after the reporting date which could have had a material effect on the state of affairs of the Bank as at 30 June 2022 or the profit for the period ended on that date which have not been adequately provided for or disclosed.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:
Temitayo Adegoke Company Secretary FRC/2018/NBA/00000018142 20 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria. July 28, 2022
3
Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
Shareholding Structure/ Free Float Status
For the period ended 30 June 2022
30-June-2022
31-December-2021
Description
Unit
Percentage
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
28,790,418,126
100%
28,790,418,126
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
Silverlake Investment Limited
7,197,604,531
25.00%
7,197,604,531
25.00%
State Bank of India
2,549,505,026
8.86%
2,549,505,026
8.86%
Mike Adenuga
1,620,376,969
5.63%
1,620,376,969
5.63%
Ess-ay Investments Ltd
1,444,057,327
5.02%
1,444,057,327
5.02%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
12,811,543,853
44.51%
12,811,543,853
44.51%
Director's Shareholdings (Direct, and Indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests
Mr Asue Ighodalo (Indirect)
62,645,242
0.22%
62,645,242
0.22%
Mrs Folasade Kilaso (Indirect)
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indirect)
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mrs. Tairat Tijani (Indirect)
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Olaitan Kajero (Indirect)
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mr Tunde Adeola (Direct)
28,966,248.00
0.10%
27,244,025.00
0.09%
Mr Abubakar Suleiman (Direct)
62,133,276.00
0.22%
47,325,727.00
0.16%
Mr Michael Jituboh (Indirect)
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mrs. Olusola Oworu (Direct)
1,383,017.00
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mr. Paritosh Tripathi
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mr Yemi Odubiyi (Direct)
58,637,787.00
0.20%
26,471,708.00
0.09%
Mr. Olatunji Mayaki (Indirect)
1,171,473.00
0.00%
-
0.00%
Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji*
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim (Direct)**
-
0.00%
20,527,369.00
0.07%
Mr Michael Ajukwu
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Mr Raheem Owodeyi (Direct)
18,338,626
0.06%
15,733,951
0.05%
Total Directors Shareholdings
233,275,669
0.81%
199,948,022
0.69%
Other Influential Shareholdings
Hak Air Limited,
968,205,643
3.36%
968,205,643
3.36%
Hyers Capital Limited
575,808,362
2.00%
575,808,362
2.00%
Pacific Credit Limited
554,273,018
1.93%
554,273,018
1.93%
ACML Nominee 003
605,581,209
2.10%
513,954,583
1.79%
Adeola Tajudeen Afolabi
504,035,555
1.75%
504,035,555
1.75%
Festus Alani Fadeyi
480,449,895
1.67%
480,449,895
1.67%
Rankinton Investments Inc.
702,093,233
2.44%
702,093,233
2.44%
Glomobile Limited
354,458,383
1.23%
354,458,383
1.23%
Kogi United Co. Nig. Ltd
343,173,014
1.19%
346,835,811
1.20%
Sterling Bank Co-operative Multipurpose
Society Limited
469,390,579
1.63%
751,750,014
2.61%
Total other Influential Shareholdings
5,557,468,891
19.30%
6,419,170,472
22.30%
Free Float in Units and Percentage
10,188,129,713
35.39%
9,361,075,495
32.51%
Free Float in Value
N15,689,719,758.02
N14,135,223,997.45
* Retired 25/02/2022 **Resigned 28/02/2022
Declaration:
Sterling Bank Plc with a free float percentage of 35.39% as at 30 June 2022, is compliant with The Exchange' free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
Sterling Bank Plc with a free float value of N14,135,223,997.45 as at 31 December 2021, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.