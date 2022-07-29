Log in
    STERLNBANK   NGSTERLNBNK7

STERLING BANK PLC

(STERLNBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
1.550 NGN   +4.03%
1.550 NGN   +4.03%
Sterling Bank : H1 – 2022 Unaudited Financials Download

07/29/2022 | 10:13pm EDT
Sterling Bank Plc

Condensed Unaudited Group Interim Financial Statements

June 2022

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022

Directors' Report

For the period ended 30 June 2022

The Directors present their second quarter report on the affairs of Sterling Bank Plc ("the Bank"), together with the unaudited Group Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June, 2022

Principal activity and business review

Sterling Bank Plc is engaged in commercial banking services with emphasis on retail, commercial and corporate banking, trade services, investment banking activities and non-interest banking. It also provides wholesale banking services including the granting of loans and advances; letter of credit transactions, money market operations, electronic banking products and other banking activities.

Legal form

Sterling Bank Plc, (formerly known as NAL Bank Plc) was the pioneer merchant bank in Nigeria, established on 25 November, 1960 as a private liability company and was converted to a public limited company in April, 1992.

Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank emerged from the

consolidation of NAL Bank Plc, Indo-Nigerian Bank Limited, Magnum Trust Bank Plc, NBM Bank Limited and Trust Bank of Africa

Limited. NAL Bank Plc as the surviving bank adopted a new name for the enlarged entity, 'Sterling Bank Plc'.

The enlarged Bank commenced post merger business operations on January 3, 2006 and the Bank's shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

In October, 2011, the Bank had a business combination with Equitorial Trust Bank Limited to re-position itself to better compete in the market space.

In compliance with the CBN guidelines on the review of the Universal Banking model, the Bank divested from its four subsidiaries and one associate company on 30 December, 2011.

Sterling Bank Plc registered Sterling Investment Management Plc (the SPV) with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a public

liability company limited by shares with authorised capital of N2,000,000 at N1.00 per share. The main objective of setting up

the SPV is to raise or borrow money by the issue of bonds or other debt instruments. The SPV is a subsidiary and is consolidated

in the financial statements of the Bank. The Bank and its subsidiary is collectively referred to as "the Group".

The Bank has 160 branches including cash centres as at 30 June 2022.

Operating results

Highlights of the Group and Bank's operating results for the period are as follows:

Group

Bank

In millions of Naira

June 2022

June 2021

June 2022

June 2021

Gross earnings

78,381

67,263

77,321

66,089

Profit before taxation

8,619

6,061

8,625

6,017

Taxation

(606)

(370)

(589)

(370)

Profit after taxation

8,013

5,691

8,036

5,647

Transfer to statutory reserve

1,205

854

1,205

847

Transfer to general reserve

6,808

4,837

6,831

4,800

8,013

5,691

8,036

5,647

Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic

28k

20k

28k

20k

Earnings per share (kobo) - diluted

28k

20k

28k

20k

June 2022

December 2021

June 2022

December 2021

NPL Ratio

1.09%

0.71%

1.09%

0.71%

1

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022

Directors who served during the period

The following Directors served during the period under review:

Name

Designation

Date appointed

Interest represented

/resigned

1

Mr. Asue Ighodalo

Chairman

Moehi Nigeria Limited

Retired

2

Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji

Independent Director

25/02/2022

3

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

Independent Director

4

Mr. Olaitan Kajero

Non-Executive Director

STB Building Society Limited

Eltees Properties

Rebounds Integrated Services Limited

5

Mrs. Tairat Tijani

Non-Executive Director

Ess-ay Investment Limited

6

Mr. Michael Jituboh

Non-Executive Director

Dr. Mike Adenuga

7

Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indian)

Non-Executive Director

State Bank of India

Alfanoma Nigeria Limited

8

Mrs. Folasade Kilaso

Non-Executive Director

Plural Limited

Reduvita Limited

Quakers Integrated Services Limited

Concept Features Limited

Appointed

Silverlake Investment Limited

9

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki

Non-Executive Director

13/04/2022

Slick Composite Ventures Ltd

Appointed

10

Mrs. Olusola Oworu

Independent Director

13/04/2022

11

Mr. Paritosh Tripathi (Indian)

Non-Executive Director

State Bank of India

12

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

Managing Director/CEO

13

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

Executive Director

Resigned

14

Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel

Executive Director

28/02/2022

15

Mr. Tunde Adeola

Executive Director

16

Mr. Raheem Owodeyi

Executive Director

Going Concern

The Directors assess the Group and the Bank's future performance and financial position on an on-going basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the year ahead. For this reason, these financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

Directors interests in shares

Interest of Directors in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them

for the purpose of section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows:

Number of shares

June 2022

June 2022

December 2021

December 2021

Names

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

1

Mr. Asue Ighodalo

-

62,645,242

-

62,645,242

2

Mr Michael Jituboh

-

1,620,376,969

-

1,620,376,969

3

Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji *

-

-

-

-

4

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

-

-

-

-

5

Mr. Olaitan Kajero

-

1,592,555,294

-

1,592,555,294

6

Mrs. Tairat Tijani

-

1,444,057,327

-

1,444,057,327

7

Mrs. Folasade Kilaso

-

1,440,337,670

-

1,440,337,670

8

Mrs. Olusola Oworu

1,383,017

-

-

-

9

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki

-

7,198,776,004

-

-

10

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

62,133,276

-

47,325,727

-

11

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

58,637,787

-

26,471,708

-

12

Mr. Emefienim Emmanuel **

-

-

20,527,369

-

13

Mr. Tunde Adeola

28,966,248

-

27,244,025

-

14

Mr. Raheem Owodeyi

18,338,626

-

15,733,951

-

15

Mr. Ankala Prasad

-

2,549,505,026

-

2,549,505,026

16

Mr. Paritosh Tripathi

-

-

-

-

  • Retired 25/02/2022 **Resigned 28/02/2022

2

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022

Analysis of shareholding

The range analysis of the distribution of the shares of the Bank as at 30 June 2022 is as follows:

Range of shares

Number

%

Number

%

of holders

of units

1

-

1,000

32,965

37.19%

14,588,837

0.05%

1001

-

5,000

25,965

29.29%

58,542,103

0.20%

5,001

-

10,000

8,842

9.97%

118,393,222

0.41%

10,001

-

20,000

7,008

7.91%

213,239,353

0.74%

20,001

-

50,000

5,101

5.75%

373,335,920

1.30%

50,001

-

100,000

3,279

3.70%

602,294,014

2.09%

100,001

-

200,000

2,255

2.54%

602,294,014

2.09%

200,001

-

500,000

1,818

2.05%

1,488,946,350

5.17%

500,001

-

10,000,000

1,303

1.47%

3,514,983,594

12.21%

Above 10,000,001

110

0.12%

11,354,597,929

39.44%

Foreign shareholding

4

0.00%

10,449,202,790

36.29%

88,650

100.00%

28,790,418,126

100.00%

The following shareholders have shareholdings of 5% and above as at 30 June 2022:

June 2022

June 2022

December 2021

December 2021

Holding (units)

% holding

Holding (units)

% holding

Silverlake Investment Limited

7,197,604,531

25.00

7,197,604,531

25.00

State Bank of India

2,549,505,026

8.86

2,549,505,026

8.86

Dr. Mike Adenuga

1,620,376,969

5.63

1,620,376,969

5.63

Ess-ay Investments Limited

1,444,057,327

5.02

1,444,046,801

5.02

Acquisition of own shares

The Bank did not acquire any of its shares during the period ended 30 June 2022 (31 December, 2021: Nil).

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is given in Note 25 to the consolidated and separate financial statements.

Employment and employees

  • Employment of disabled persons
    The Bank has a non-discriminatory policy on recruitment. Applications would always be welcomed from suitably qualified disabled persons and are reviewed strictly on qualification. The Bank's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition.
  1. Health, safety and welfare of employees
    Health and safety regulations are in force within the Bank's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The Bank provides subsidies to all levels of employees for medical expenses, transportation, housing, lunch etc.
  2. Employee training and development
    The Bank is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Bank's performance and progress and seeking their opinion where practicable on matters, which particularly affect them as employees.
    Training is carried out at various levels through both in-house and external courses. Incentive schemes designed to encourage the involvement of employees in the Bank's performance are implemented whenever appropriate.
  3. Events after reporting date
    There were no events after the reporting date which could have had a material effect on the state of affairs of the Bank as at 30 June 2022 or the profit for the period ended on that date which have not been adequately provided for or disclosed.
    BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:
    Temitayo Adegoke Company Secretary FRC/2018/NBA/00000018142 20 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria. July 28, 2022

3

Sterling Bank Plc and Subsidiary

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2022

Shareholding Structure/ Free Float Status

For the period ended 30 June 2022

30-June-2022

31-December-2021

Description

Unit

Percentage

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

28,790,418,126

100%

28,790,418,126

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

Silverlake Investment Limited

7,197,604,531

25.00%

7,197,604,531

25.00%

State Bank of India

2,549,505,026

8.86%

2,549,505,026

8.86%

Mike Adenuga

1,620,376,969

5.63%

1,620,376,969

5.63%

Ess-ay Investments Ltd

1,444,057,327

5.02%

1,444,057,327

5.02%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

12,811,543,853

44.51%

12,811,543,853

44.51%

Director's Shareholdings (Direct, and Indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests

Mr Asue Ighodalo (Indirect)

62,645,242

0.22%

62,645,242

0.22%

Mrs Folasade Kilaso (Indirect)

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mr. Ankala Prasad (Indirect)

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mrs. Tairat Tijani (Indirect)

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Olaitan Kajero (Indirect)

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mr Tunde Adeola (Direct)

28,966,248.00

0.10%

27,244,025.00

0.09%

Mr Abubakar Suleiman (Direct)

62,133,276.00

0.22%

47,325,727.00

0.16%

Mr Michael Jituboh (Indirect)

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mrs. Olusola Oworu (Direct)

1,383,017.00

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mr. Paritosh Tripathi

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mr Yemi Odubiyi (Direct)

58,637,787.00

0.20%

26,471,708.00

0.09%

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki (Indirect)

1,171,473.00

0.00%

-

0.00%

Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Akanji*

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim (Direct)**

-

0.00%

20,527,369.00

0.07%

Mr Michael Ajukwu

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Mr Raheem Owodeyi (Direct)

18,338,626

0.06%

15,733,951

0.05%

Total Directors Shareholdings

233,275,669

0.81%

199,948,022

0.69%

Other Influential Shareholdings

Hak Air Limited,

968,205,643

3.36%

968,205,643

3.36%

Hyers Capital Limited

575,808,362

2.00%

575,808,362

2.00%

Pacific Credit Limited

554,273,018

1.93%

554,273,018

1.93%

ACML Nominee 003

605,581,209

2.10%

513,954,583

1.79%

Adeola Tajudeen Afolabi

504,035,555

1.75%

504,035,555

1.75%

Festus Alani Fadeyi

480,449,895

1.67%

480,449,895

1.67%

Rankinton Investments Inc.

702,093,233

2.44%

702,093,233

2.44%

Glomobile Limited

354,458,383

1.23%

354,458,383

1.23%

Kogi United Co. Nig. Ltd

343,173,014

1.19%

346,835,811

1.20%

Sterling Bank Co-operative Multipurpose

Society Limited

469,390,579

1.63%

751,750,014

2.61%

Total other Influential Shareholdings

5,557,468,891

19.30%

6,419,170,472

22.30%

Free Float in Units and Percentage

10,188,129,713

35.39%

9,361,075,495

32.51%

Free Float in Value

N15,689,719,758.02

N14,135,223,997.45

* Retired 25/02/2022 **Resigned 28/02/2022

Declaration:

  1. Sterling Bank Plc with a free float percentage of 35.39% as at 30 June 2022, is compliant with The Exchange' free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
  2. Sterling Bank Plc with a free float value of N14,135,223,997.45 as at 31 December 2021, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sterling Bank plc published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 02:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
