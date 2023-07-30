Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 07:04 am Share

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was NGN 22,981 million compared to NGN 16,850 million a year ago. Net income was NGN 6,627 million compared to NGN 4,470 million a year ago.

For the six months, net interest income was NGN 45,130 million compared to NGN 33,702 million a year ago. Net income was NGN 10,680 million compared to NGN 8,013 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NGN 0.37 compared to NGN 0.28 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NGN 0.37 compared to NGN 0.28 a year ago.