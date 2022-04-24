Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Sterling Biotech Limited
  News
  Summary
    512299   INE324C01038

STERLING BIOTECH LIMITED

(512299)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  11-04
0.7700 INR   -4.94%
2021Liquidator for Sterling Biotech Invites Fresh Bids to Sell the Company
CI
2021Sterling Biotech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2020
CI
2019ACG Capsules Reportedly Seeks NCLT To Reconsider The Bid For Sterling
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sterling Biotech : Liquidation

04/24/2022 | 11:49am EDT
STERLINGBIOTECH

1 AY

Ad,

i

Date:

22/04/2022

To,

To,

BSE

Limited

I

Limited

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejecbhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai

400051

Scrip

Symbol

STERLINBIO

ISIN

-

Code - 512299

- INE324C01038

LIMITED

National

Stock

Exchange

Exchange Plaza, 5" Floor, Plot No. C-1, Block G,

of India

BandraKurla Complex, Bandra East,

-

ISIN - INE324C01038

Subject:; Intimation of Liquidation Process as per the requirement of Regulation 30 ofthe Securities Requirements)

Dear Sir/Madam,

and Exchange Board Regulations, 2015.

of India

(Listing

Obligations

and

Disclosure

At the outset this is with reference to the Sale of Sterling Biotech Limited as a whole, on a going concern basis on an "as is where is", "as is what is" "as is how is" and on a "without

recourse basis". As informed earlier, the e-auction was held on 04.04.2022

Inc. has been declared as the Successful Bidder on Process Document, a Letter of Intent was issued by Successful Bidder) on 05.04.2022. The Successful issued by the Liquidator.

Bidder

be noted

that

an

amount

Crore

Sixty

In furtherance to this, it may kindly One Hundred and Twenty-Seven

and

Day

04.04.2022.

As

the

terms

of

the

the Liquidator

to

Day

Inc

(the

per

Perfect

Perfect has accepted the Letter of Intent

of Rs.127,60,00,001.00 (Rupees

Lakhs and One) has been paid by the

Successful Bidder towards the upfront payment (being 20% of total consideration) in terms of

the

dated 31.03.2022.

You

requested

same

on records and oblige.

You.

are

Process Document Version 2.5

Thanking

Yours Sincerely,

to take the

For Sterling Biotech Limited (Under Liquidation)

Digitally signed by MAMTA

MAMTA

BINANI

egos 202.0422 1400041 +05'30'

Dr. (h.c.) Adv MamtaBinani Liquidator of Sterling Biotech Limited

Disclaimer

Sterling Biotech Limited published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart STERLING BIOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sterling Biotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Joint MD
Vinay Aroskar General Manager-Research & Development
Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara Executive Director, Joint MD & Compliance Officer
Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit Independent Non-Executive Director
Mayuriben Patel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING BIOTECH LIMITED0.00%3
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573