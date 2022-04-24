Sterling Biotech : Liquidation

STERLINGBIOTECH

Subject:; Intimation of Liquidation Process as per the requirement of Regulation 30 ofthe Securities Requirements)

Dear Sir/Madam,

and Exchange Board Regulations, 2015.

of India

(Listing

Obligations

and

Disclosure

At the outset this is with reference to the Sale of Sterling Biotech Limited as a whole, on a going concern basis on an "as is where is", "as is what is" "as is how is" and on a "without

recourse basis". As informed earlier, the e-auction was held on 04.04.2022

Inc. has been declared as the Successful Bidder on Process Document, a Letter of Intent was issued by Successful Bidder) on 05.04.2022. The Successful issued by the Liquidator. Bidder be noted that an amount Crore Sixty

In furtherance to this, it may kindly One Hundred and Twenty-Seven

and Day 04.04.2022. As the terms of the the Liquidator to Day Inc (the per

Perfect

Perfect has accepted the Letter of Intent

of Rs.127,60,00,001.00 (Rupees

Lakhs and One) has been paid by the

Successful Bidder towards the upfront payment (being 20% of total consideration) in terms of

the dated 31.03.2022. You requested same on records and oblige. You. are

Process Document Version 2.5

Thanking

Yours Sincerely,

to take the

For Sterling Biotech Limited (Under Liquidation)

Dr. (h.c.) Adv MamtaBinani Liquidator of Sterling Biotech Limited

