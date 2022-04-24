Sterling Biotech : Liquidation

STERLINGBIOTECH
Date:
22/04/2022
To,
To,
BSE
Limited
Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejecbhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400001
Mumbai
400051
Scrip
Symbol
STERLINBIO
ISIN
Code - 512299
- INE324C01038
LIMITED
National
Stock
Exchange
Exchange Plaza, 5" Floor, Plot No. C-1, Block G,
of India
BandraKurla Complex, Bandra East,
-
ISIN - INE324C01038
Subject:; Intimation of Liquidation Process as per the requirement of Regulation 30 ofthe Securities Requirements)
Dear Sir/Madam,
and Exchange Board Regulations, 2015.
of India
(Listing
Obligations
and
Disclosure
At the outset this is with reference to the Sale of Sterling Biotech Limited as a whole, on a going concern basis on an "as is where is", "as is what is" "as is how is" and on a "without
recourse basis". As informed earlier, the e-auction was held on 04.04.2022
Inc. has been declared as the Successful Bidder on Process Document, a Letter of Intent was issued by Successful Bidder) on 05.04.2022. The Successful issued by the Liquidator.
Bidder
be noted
that
an
amount
Crore
Sixty
In furtherance to this, it may kindly One Hundred and Twenty-Seven
and
Day
04.04.2022.
As
the
terms
of
the
the Liquidator
to
Day
Inc
(the
per
Perfect
Perfect has accepted the Letter of Intent
of Rs.127,60,00,001.00 (Rupees
Lakhs and One) has been paid by the
Successful Bidder towards the upfront payment (being 20% of total consideration) in terms of
the
dated 31.03.2022.
You
requested
same
on records and oblige.
You.
are
Process Document Version 2.5
Thanking
Yours Sincerely,
to take the
For Sterling Biotech Limited (Under Liquidation)
