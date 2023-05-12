Advanced search
Sterling to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2023

05/12/2023 | 04:55pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Sterling will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the conference call, please click this link. Participants may also access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (outside the U.S.) and using conference code 402363 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.

A replay, along with the related presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the call on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” or by dialing 1-866-813-9403, access code 698314. The telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) is a leading global provider of background and identity services, offering background and identity verification services to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries and regions establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/.

Contacts

Investors
Judah Sokel
Judah.Sokel@sterlingcheck.com

Media
Angela Stelle
Anglea.Stelle@sterlingcheck.com


fermer