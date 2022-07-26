Log in
    STCC   US8592401033

STERLING CONSOLIDATED CORP.

(STCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:51 2022-07-21 am EDT
0.0606 USD   -13.43%
Sterling holds at more than 2-week highs as economic outlook darkens rate view

07/26/2022 | 11:12am EDT
LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sterling consolidated at more than two-week highs on Tuesday but remained within recent trading ranges as analysts assessed the prospect of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England against the backdrop of a worsening economic outlook.

The BoE will likely shy away from such a large interest rate rise in August and stick with the more modest 25 bps increases it has been delivering, but it is a close call, a Reuters poll of economists found.

"BoE is priced for tightening like the Fed but with a far worse economic outlook than the United States," said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING Bank in London.

"The worsening economic outlook will push the BOE to hold a less hawkish stance."

Against the U.S. dollar, the pound touched its highest level since early July at $1.2090 as it moved from a March 2020 low of below $1.18 revisited this month. It was trading around $1.2052 in late London trading.

Versus the struggling euro, the British unit gained to 84.11 pence.

Latest positioning data show investors have consolidated their bearish bets on the pound at $4.3 billion, not far from a near two-year peak of $6.2 billion in May.

Market sentiment was also cautious ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another 75 bps.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Gareth Jones)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 0,81 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,87 M 2,87 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 28,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren DeRosa Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Chichester Chief Financial Officer
Angelo DeRosa Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING CONSOLIDATED CORP.-32.67%3
FASTENAL COMPANY-24.35%27 757
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-8.56%24 637
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-7.21%4 426
DIPLOMA PLC-21.28%3 981
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.96%3 665