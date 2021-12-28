Sterling Construction : Acquires a Soil Stabilization Business in the Southeast - Form 8-K

Sterling Acquires a Soil Stabilization Business in the Southeast

THE WOODLANDS, TX - December 28, 2021 - Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that it has acquired Kimes & Stone ("Kimes"). Kimes provides a diversified services offering of soil stabilization for site development on e-commerce projects such as large fulfillment and distribution centers and data centers, as well as soil stabilization for roadways and manufacturing plant construction. The transaction includes a fleet of soil stabilization equipment and working capital, and provides an experienced and highly effective management team and workforce. Additionally, Sterling's site development business has been Kimes' major customer for the last several years.

Acquisition Highlights

•An all-cash purchase price of $7.6 million which equates to a purchase price multiple of 3 to 4 times EBITDA;

•Provides vertical integration for our specialty infrastructure services adding capacity, assets, and people;

•Includes a broad range of high-quality private and public customers in rapidly growing end markets; and

•Adds to our geographic footprint throughout the Southeast region.

"The addition of Kimes allows us to further broaden our e-infrastructure service offering to our key blue-chip customers throughout the southeast," said Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Since our purchase of Plateau a little more than two years ago, we have seen a significant increase in demand for the superior performance of soil cement stabilization as opposed to the stone stabilization method. Kimes' strong culture, equipment fleet, and solid competencies in soil cement stabilization will allow us to rapidly expand these capabilities into our existing and future geographic footprint."

About Sterling

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California, and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include site development activities, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and communities, our customers, and our investors - that is The Sterling Way.





Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our county to grow."













Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our projections or expectations relating to synergies and other benefits from the transaction; our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions.





