Sterling Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Delivered Record Full Year Operating Cash Flow

Provides 2022 Full Year Revenue and Net Income Guidance Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Fourth Quarter 2021 Results (as compared to Fourth Quarter 2020) Total Revenue of $401.3 million, an increase of 15.6%

Net Income was $10.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, an increase of 87.3%; Adjusted Net Income (1) of $13.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share, an increase of 137.5%

of $13.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share, an increase of 137.5% EBITDA (2) of $28.1 million, a decrease of 2.7%; Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $32.0 million, an increase of 10.7%

of $28.1 million, a decrease of 2.7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $32.0 million, an increase of 10.7% Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $81.8 million at December 31, 2021

Total backlog at December 31, 2021 was $1.49 billion, an increase of 27.0% For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $10.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, versus $5.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2020. Revenue increased by 15.6% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, supported by broad-based growth across the E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation solutions segments. EBITDA increased 10.7% to $32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $28.9 million in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA benefited from strong revenue growth from each segment, partially offset by ongoing supply chain and inflation challenges. For the full-year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $62.6 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, versus $42.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for 2020. Revenue increased by 10.8% on a year-over-year basis for the full-year 2021, driven by solid growth across all segments. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.5% to $142.9 million for the full-year 2021, versus $128.1 million in the prior-year period. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA benefited from strong revenue growth from each segment and was partially offset by ongoing supply chain and inflation challenges that impacted gross margin realization. Backlog at December 31, 2021 increased to $1.49 billion, versus $1.18 billion at the prior year-end period. The year-end 2021 backlog includes $210.6 million related to the late December 2021 acquisition of Petillo. (1) The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling’s common stockholders, excluding the Acquisition costs. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data” sections below for more information. (2) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling’s common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes and net gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of acquisition related costs. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” and “EBITDA Reconciliation” sections below for more information. BUSINESS UPDATE Sterling continued to successfully execute on a multi-year strategic business transformation during 2021. The management team remains focused on accelerating the business through an improved business mix, targeted margin expansion through high-growth vertical acquisitions, and through increased exposure within complementary adjacent markets, including two acquisitions in December. Segment realignment. With the December 30, 2021 acquisition of Petillo, Sterling realigned its operating groups to reflect management’s present oversight of operations. After realignment, Sterling’s operations consist of three reportable segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions and Building Solutions, with the commercial business reclassified from the previously reported Specialty Services operating group into the newly formed Building Solutions operating group. We incur expenses at the corporate level that relate to our business as a whole. Certain of these amounts have been charged to our business segments by various methods, largely on the basis of usage, with the unallocated remainder reported in the “Corporate” line. Solidify the base. Since 2016, Sterling has improved bid discipline to reduce the likelihood of underperforming project margins. As a result of this key risk reduction objective, heavy highway backlog gross margin has improved to 9.5% as of December 31, 2021, up from 4% prior to 2016. The Company expects gross margins to continue improving, reflecting the improved mix of work. Grow high margin products. During the last five years, Sterling’s project mix shifted from low-bid heavy highway projects to alternative delivery projects and other higher margin work. This shift has resulted in low-bid heavy highway revenue reducing from 79% of total revenue in 2016 to 19% as of December 31, 2021. Expansion into adjacent markets. Sterling is committed to a programmatic acquisition strategy; one that creates new platforms within higher-margin, specialty end markets that serve to broaden its portfolio of products, services and customers. Sterling has pursued platform acquisitions which are accretive to our financial results and with gross margin profiles at or above 15%. Since 2017, the Company has created its E-Infrastructure Solutions and Building Solutions segments with the significant acquisitions of Plateau, Petillo and Tealstone. A higher-value business mix, together with disciplined expense management, positions Sterling as one of the largest specialty site development companies in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S. The Company Provides Full Year 2022 Revenue and Net Income Guidance: Revenue of $1.825 billion to $1.875 billion

Net Income of $83 million to $89 million

EPS of $2.69 to $2.88

EBITDA of $185 million to $200 million CEO Remarks and Outlook “Throughout 2021, we continued to execute our multi-year strategic business transformation that prioritizes profitable growth, higher-margins and reduced risk. We closed the year with solid fourth quarter results despite the ongoing supply-chain challenges. Our E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions represented 51% of revenue and 86% of our segment operating income in the fourth quarter, consistent with our focus on developing a higher-margin sales mix within our highest growing markets. We announced new E-Infrastructure project awards for both Plateau and Petillo, bringing our total E-Infrastructure Solutions backlog to $433 million,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer. “Full year revenues of $1.58 billion exceeded our initial and our third quarter updated guidance and were up 10.8% from the prior year. Our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment accounted for 30% of revenues, up from 28%, our Building Solutions segment represented 20%, up from 19% in the prior year, and our Transportation Solutions segment contributed 50% of revenues, compared with 53% in the prior year,” continued Mr. Cutillo. “During 2021 Sterling generated $152 million in cash flows from operations, an increase of 25% versus prior year. This allowed us the flexibility to pay down $48 million of debt, invest $43 million in net capital expenditures, and fund part of the Petillo and Kimes acquisitions. Our focus on paying down our debt enabled us to significantly reduce our interest expense, which totaled $19 million for the year, compared with $29 million during the prior year.” Mr. Cutillo concluded, “Entering 2022, we remain highly optimistic on the outlook for our business as we look out over the next year, driven by a combination of market share gains and accelerating demand across our higher margin markets. We view the continued investment in new data centers and e-commerce distribution centers as a benefit to our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. Our Building Solutions segment’s expansion into new markets is a direct result of the demand from our customers needing our services in new markets. In our Transportation Solutions segment we remain disciplined in our shift to alternative delivery and design build heavy highway and aviation projects, and focus on margin improvement opportunities with the recently released federal infrastructure programs. Taken all together, we anticipate another year of strong financial performance in 2022 driven by the continued execution of our strategic vision.” Conference Call Sterling’s management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Construction call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Investor Presentations & Webcast section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company’s website at www.strlco.com at least fifteen minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for thirty days. About Sterling Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Transportation, E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the Southern, Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way. Joe Cutillo, CEO, “We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow.” Important Information for Investors and Stockholders Non-GAAP Measures This press release may contain “Non-GAAP” financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations. Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company’s ongoing business and, in the Company’s view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company’s operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management’s assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 401,335 $ 347,228 $ 1,581,766 $ 1,427,412 Cost of revenues (345,661 ) (300,619 ) (1,367,009 ) (1,236,043 ) Gross profit 55,674 46,609 214,757 191,369 General and administrative expense (25,941 ) (20,206 ) (78,506 ) (71,415 ) Intangible asset amortization (2,866 ) (2,867 ) (11,464 ) (11,436 ) Acquisition related costs (3,877 ) (13 ) (3,877 ) (1,026 ) Other operating expense, net (3,209 ) (2,611 ) (13,623 ) (12,600 ) Operating income 19,781 20,912 107,287 94,892 Interest income 13 15 52 161 Interest expense (3,688 ) (6,840 ) (19,348 ) (29,377 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net — (301 ) 2,032 (301 ) Income before income taxes 16,106 13,786 90,023 65,375 Income tax expense (4,625 ) (7,759 ) (24,900 ) (22,471 ) Net income 11,481 6,027 65,123 42,904 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (573 ) (203 ) (2,478 ) (598 ) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 10,908 $ 5,824 $ 62,645 $ 42,306 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.21 $ 2.19 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.20 $ 2.15 $ 1.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,818 28,043 28,600 27,859 Diluted 29,756 29,019 29,101 28,195 STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 % of

Revenues 2020 % of

Revenues 2021 % of

Revenues 2020 % of

Revenues Revenues Transportation Solutions $ 195,477 48% $ 176,683 51% $ 795,582 50% $ 753,824 53% E-Infrastructure Solutions 127,183 32% 100,408 29% 468,784 30% 397,253 28% Building Solutions 78,675 20% 70,137 20% 317,400 20% 276,335 19% Total Revenues $ 401,335 $ 347,228 $ 1,581,766 $ 1,427,412 Operating Income Transportation Solutions $ 4,718 2.4% $ 3,791 2.1% $ 21,514 2.7% $ 14,439 1.9% E-Infrastructure Solutions 18,734 14.7% 16,903 16.8% 80,478 17.2% 76,522 19.3% Building Solutions 9,175 11.7% 6,366 9.1% 32,564 10.3% 30,441 11.0% Segment Operating Income 32,627 8.1% 27,060 7.8% 134,556 8.5% 121,402 8.5% Corporate (8,969 ) (6,135 ) (23,392 ) (25,484 ) Acquisition related costs (3,877 ) (13 ) (3,877 ) (1,026 ) Total Operating Income $ 19,781 4.9% $ 20,912 6.0% $ 107,287 6.8% $ 94,892 6.6% STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,840 $ 66,185 Accounts receivable 232,153 177,424 Contract assets 83,310 84,975 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 16,896 16,653 Other current assets 20,492 16,306 Total current assets 434,691 361,543 Property and equipment, net 204,316 126,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 24,520 16,515 Goodwill 259,791 192,014 Other intangibles, net 303,223 244,887 Other non-current assets, net 4,455 11,067 Total assets $ 1,230,996 $ 952,694 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 144,982 $ 95,201 Contract liabilities 127,932 114,019 Current maturities of long-term debt 28,230 77,434 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 8,841 7,588 Accrued compensation 22,803 18,013 Other current liabilities 18,972 9,629 Total current liabilities 351,760 321,884 Long-term debt 428,588 291,249 Long-term lease obligations 15,831 8,958 Members’ interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 55,115 51,290 Deferred tax liability, net 14,656 — Other long-term liabilities 4,819 10,584 Total liabilities 870,769 683,965 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 298 283 Additional paid in capital 280,274 256,423 Treasury stock — (1,445 ) Retained earnings 79,918 17,273 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,723 ) (5,264 ) Total Sterling stockholders’ equity 358,767 267,270 Noncontrolling interests 1,460 1,459 Total stockholders’ equity 360,227 268,729 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,230,996 $ 952,694 STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 65,123 $ 42,904 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,201 32,785 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 2,242 3,193 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,396 ) (1,495 ) (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (2,032 ) 301 Deferred taxes 21,428 19,439 Stock-based compensation expense 11,771 11,643 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (32 ) 265 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 20,289 11,876 Net cash provided by operating activities 151,594 120,911 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (180,911 ) — Capital expenditures (46,651 ) (32,864 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,113 2,373 Net cash used in investing activities (223,449 ) (30,491 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from credit facility 140,000 — Repayments of debt (48,273 ) (77,745 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (2,477 ) (432 ) Debt issuance costs (1,340 ) — Other (4 ) 9,837 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 87,906 (68,340 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 16,051 22,080 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 72,642 50,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 88,693 72,642 Less: restricted cash (Other current assets) (6,853 ) (6,457 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 81,840 $ 66,185 STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) With the December 30, 2021 acquisition of Petillo, the Company realigned its operating groups to reflect management’s present oversight of operations. After realignment, the Company’s operations consist of three reportable segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions and Building Solutions, with the commercial business reclassified from the previously reported Specialty Services operating group into the newly formed Building Solutions operating group. Additionally, costs attributable to corporate operations are now reported on the “Corporate” line. The following tables present our 2021 and 2020 quarterly revenue and income from operations adjusted to reflect our operating group realignment and to conform to our 2021 presentation: 2021 Quarters Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Total Revenues Transportation Solutions $ 147,054 $ 203,153 $ 249,898 $ 195,477 $ 795,582 E-Infrastructure Solutions 96,572 123,743 121,286 127,183 468,784 Building Solutions 71,690 74,770 92,265 78,675 317,400 Total Revenues $ 315,316 $ 401,666 $ 463,449 $ 401,335 $ 1,581,766 Operating Income Transportation Solutions $ 2,666 $ 4,796 $ 9,334 $ 4,718 $ 21,514 E-Infrastructure Solutions 17,812 24,714 19,218 18,734 80,478 Building Solutions 7,361 6,790 9,238 9,175 32,564 Segment Operating Income 27,839 36,300 37,790 32,627 134,556 Corporate (5,084 ) (3,580 ) (5,759 ) (8,969 ) (23,392 ) Acquisition related costs — — — (3,877 ) (3,877 ) Total Operating Income $ 22,755 $ 32,720 $ 32,031 $ 19,781 $ 107,287 2020 Quarters Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Total Revenues Transportation Solutions $ 153,286 $ 222,777 $ 201,078 $ 176,683 $ 753,824 E-Infrastructure Solutions 78,574 103,310 114,961 100,408 397,253 Building Solutions 64,828 73,951 67,419 70,137 276,335 Total Revenues $ 296,688 $ 400,038 $ 383,458 $ 347,228 $ 1,427,412 Operating Income (Loss) Transportation Solutions $ (1,285 ) $ 7,263 $ 4,670 $ 3,791 $ 14,439 E-Infrastructure Solutions 13,630 23,573 22,416 16,903 76,522 Building Solutions 7,438 8,950 7,687 6,366 30,441 Segment Operating Income 19,783 39,786 34,773 27,060 121,402 Corporate (7,207 ) (6,601 ) (5,541 ) (6,135 ) (25,484 ) Acquisition related costs (473 ) (139 ) (401 ) (13 ) (1,026 ) Total Operating Income $ 12,103 $ 33,046 $ 28,831 $ 20,912 $ 94,892 STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 401,335 $ — $ 401,335 Cost of revenues (345,661 ) — (345,661 ) Gross profit 55,674 — 55,674 General and administrative expense (25,941 ) — (25,941 ) Intangible asset amortization (2,866 ) — (2,866 ) Acquisition related costs (3,877 ) 3,877 — Other operating expense, net (3,209 ) — (3,209 ) Operating income 19,781 3,877 23,658 Interest income 13 — 13 Interest expense (3,688 ) — (3,688 ) Income before income taxes 16,106 3,877 19,983 Income tax expense (4,625 ) (930 ) (5,555 ) Net income 11,481 2,947 14,428 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (573 ) — (573 ) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 10,908 $ 2,947 $ 13,855 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.10 $ 0.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,818 28,818 Diluted 29,756 29,756 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Petillo and Kimes, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 347,228 $ — $ 347,228 Cost of revenues (300,619 ) — (300,619 ) Gross profit 46,609 — 46,609 General and administrative expense (20,206 ) — (20,206 ) Intangible asset amortization (2,867 ) — (2,867 ) Acquisition related costs (13 ) 13 — Other operating expense, net (2,611 ) — (2,611 ) Operating income 20,912 13 20,925 Interest income 15 — 15 Interest expense (6,840 ) — (6,840 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (301 ) — (301 ) Income before income taxes 13,786 13 13,799 Income tax expense (7,759 ) (4 ) (7,763 ) Net income 6,027 9 6,036 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (203 ) — (203 ) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 5,824 $ 9 $ 5,833 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.21 $ — $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.20 $ — $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,043 28,043 Diluted 29,019 29,019 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of integrating Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 1,581,766 $ — $ 1,581,766 Cost of revenues (1,367,009 ) — (1,367,009 ) Gross profit 214,757 — 214,757 General and administrative expense (78,506 ) — (78,506 ) Intangible asset amortization (11,464 ) — (11,464 ) Acquisition related costs (3,877 ) 3,877 — Other operating expense, net (13,623 ) — (13,623 ) Operating income 107,287 3,877 111,164 Interest income 52 — 52 Interest expense (19,348 ) — (19,348 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,032 — 2,032 Income before income taxes 90,023 3,877 93,900 Income tax expense (24,900 ) (930 ) (25,830 ) Net income 65,123 2,947 68,070 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,478 ) — (2,478 ) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 62,645 $ 2,947 $ 65,592 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 2.19 $ 0.10 $ 2.29 Diluted $ 2.15 $ 0.10 $ 2.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,600 28,600 Diluted 29,101 29,101 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Petillo and Kimes, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 1,427,412 $ — $ 1,427,412 Cost of revenues (1,236,043 ) — (1,236,043 ) Gross profit 191,369 — 191,369 General and administrative expense (71,415 ) — (71,415 ) Intangible asset amortization (11,436 ) — (11,436 ) Acquisition related costs (1,026 ) 1,026 — Other operating expense, net (12,600 ) — (12,600 ) Operating income 94,892 1,026 95,918 Interest income 161 — 161 Interest expense (29,377 ) — (29,377 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (301 ) — (301 ) Income before income taxes 65,375 1,026 66,401 Income tax expense (22,471 ) (353 ) (22,824 ) Net income 42,904 673 43,577 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (598 ) — (598 ) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 42,306 $ 673 $ 42,979 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 1.52 $ 0.02 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 0.02 $ 1.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,859 27,859 Diluted 28,195 28,195 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of integrating Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 10,908 $ 5,824 $ 62,645 $ 42,306 Depreciation and amortization 8,865 8,146 34,201 32,785 Interest expense, net of interest income 3,675 6,825 19,296 29,216 Income tax expense 4,625 7,759 24,900 22,471 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net — 301 (2,032 ) 301 EBITDA (1) $ 28,073 $ 28,855 $ 139,010 $ 127,079 Acquisition related costs 3,877 13 3,877 1,026 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 31,950 $ 28,868 $ 142,887 $ 128,105 (1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes, and net gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. (2) Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of acquisition related costs. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006070/en/

