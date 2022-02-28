Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sterling Construction Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRL   US8592411016

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.

(STRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sterling Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

02/28/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EPS Continues to Outpace Expectations
Delivered Record Full Year Operating Cash Flow
Provides 2022 Full Year Revenue and Net Income Guidance

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results (as compared to Fourth Quarter 2020)

  • Total Revenue of $401.3 million, an increase of 15.6%
  • Net Income was $10.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, an increase of 87.3%; Adjusted Net Income(1) of $13.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share, an increase of 137.5%
  • EBITDA(2) of $28.1 million, a decrease of 2.7%; Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $32.0 million, an increase of 10.7%
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $81.8 million at December 31, 2021
  • Total backlog at December 31, 2021 was $1.49 billion, an increase of 27.0%

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $10.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, versus $5.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2020. Revenue increased by 15.6% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, supported by broad-based growth across the E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation solutions segments. EBITDA increased 10.7% to $32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $28.9 million in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA benefited from strong revenue growth from each segment, partially offset by ongoing supply chain and inflation challenges.

For the full-year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $62.6 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, versus $42.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for 2020. Revenue increased by 10.8% on a year-over-year basis for the full-year 2021, driven by solid growth across all segments. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.5% to $142.9 million for the full-year 2021, versus $128.1 million in the prior-year period. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA benefited from strong revenue growth from each segment and was partially offset by ongoing supply chain and inflation challenges that impacted gross margin realization.

Backlog at December 31, 2021 increased to $1.49 billion, versus $1.18 billion at the prior year-end period. The year-end 2021 backlog includes $210.6 million related to the late December 2021 acquisition of Petillo.

(1) The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling’s common stockholders, excluding the Acquisition costs. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data” sections below for more information.

(2) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling’s common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes and net gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of acquisition related costs. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” and “EBITDA Reconciliation” sections below for more information.

BUSINESS UPDATE

Sterling continued to successfully execute on a multi-year strategic business transformation during 2021. The management team remains focused on accelerating the business through an improved business mix, targeted margin expansion through high-growth vertical acquisitions, and through increased exposure within complementary adjacent markets, including two acquisitions in December.

Segment realignment. With the December 30, 2021 acquisition of Petillo, Sterling realigned its operating groups to reflect management’s present oversight of operations. After realignment, Sterling’s operations consist of three reportable segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions and Building Solutions, with the commercial business reclassified from the previously reported Specialty Services operating group into the newly formed Building Solutions operating group. We incur expenses at the corporate level that relate to our business as a whole. Certain of these amounts have been charged to our business segments by various methods, largely on the basis of usage, with the unallocated remainder reported in the “Corporate” line.

Solidify the base. Since 2016, Sterling has improved bid discipline to reduce the likelihood of underperforming project margins. As a result of this key risk reduction objective, heavy highway backlog gross margin has improved to 9.5% as of December 31, 2021, up from 4% prior to 2016. The Company expects gross margins to continue improving, reflecting the improved mix of work.

Grow high margin products. During the last five years, Sterling’s project mix shifted from low-bid heavy highway projects to alternative delivery projects and other higher margin work. This shift has resulted in low-bid heavy highway revenue reducing from 79% of total revenue in 2016 to 19% as of December 31, 2021.

Expansion into adjacent markets. Sterling is committed to a programmatic acquisition strategy; one that creates new platforms within higher-margin, specialty end markets that serve to broaden its portfolio of products, services and customers. Sterling has pursued platform acquisitions which are accretive to our financial results and with gross margin profiles at or above 15%. Since 2017, the Company has created its E-Infrastructure Solutions and Building Solutions segments with the significant acquisitions of Plateau, Petillo and Tealstone. A higher-value business mix, together with disciplined expense management, positions Sterling as one of the largest specialty site development companies in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S.

The Company Provides Full Year 2022 Revenue and Net Income Guidance:

  • Revenue of $1.825 billion to $1.875 billion
  • Net Income of $83 million to $89 million
  • EPS of $2.69 to $2.88
  • EBITDA of $185 million to $200 million

CEO Remarks and Outlook

“Throughout 2021, we continued to execute our multi-year strategic business transformation that prioritizes profitable growth, higher-margins and reduced risk. We closed the year with solid fourth quarter results despite the ongoing supply-chain challenges. Our E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions represented 51% of revenue and 86% of our segment operating income in the fourth quarter, consistent with our focus on developing a higher-margin sales mix within our highest growing markets. We announced new E-Infrastructure project awards for both Plateau and Petillo, bringing our total E-Infrastructure Solutions backlog to $433 million,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Full year revenues of $1.58 billion exceeded our initial and our third quarter updated guidance and were up 10.8% from the prior year. Our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment accounted for 30% of revenues, up from 28%, our Building Solutions segment represented 20%, up from 19% in the prior year, and our Transportation Solutions segment contributed 50% of revenues, compared with 53% in the prior year,” continued Mr. Cutillo.

“During 2021 Sterling generated $152 million in cash flows from operations, an increase of 25% versus prior year. This allowed us the flexibility to pay down $48 million of debt, invest $43 million in net capital expenditures, and fund part of the Petillo and Kimes acquisitions. Our focus on paying down our debt enabled us to significantly reduce our interest expense, which totaled $19 million for the year, compared with $29 million during the prior year.”

Mr. Cutillo concluded, “Entering 2022, we remain highly optimistic on the outlook for our business as we look out over the next year, driven by a combination of market share gains and accelerating demand across our higher margin markets. We view the continued investment in new data centers and e-commerce distribution centers as a benefit to our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. Our Building Solutions segment’s expansion into new markets is a direct result of the demand from our customers needing our services in new markets. In our Transportation Solutions segment we remain disciplined in our shift to alternative delivery and design build heavy highway and aviation projects, and focus on margin improvement opportunities with the recently released federal infrastructure programs. Taken all together, we anticipate another year of strong financial performance in 2022 driven by the continued execution of our strategic vision.”

Conference Call

Sterling’s management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Construction call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Investor Presentations & Webcast section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company’s website at www.strlco.com at least fifteen minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Sterling

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Transportation, E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the Southern, Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, “We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow.”

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release may contain “Non-GAAP” financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations.

Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company’s ongoing business and, in the Company’s view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company’s operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management’s assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues

 

$

401,335

 

 

$

347,228

 

 

$

1,581,766

 

 

$

1,427,412

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

(345,661

)

 

 

(300,619

)

 

 

(1,367,009

)

 

 

(1,236,043

)

Gross profit

 

 

55,674

 

 

 

46,609

 

 

 

214,757

 

 

 

191,369

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

(25,941

)

 

 

(20,206

)

 

 

(78,506

)

 

 

(71,415

)

Intangible asset amortization

 

 

(2,866

)

 

 

(2,867

)

 

 

(11,464

)

 

 

(11,436

)

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(3,877

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(3,877

)

 

 

(1,026

)

Other operating expense, net

 

 

(3,209

)

 

 

(2,611

)

 

 

(13,623

)

 

 

(12,600

)

Operating income

 

 

19,781

 

 

 

20,912

 

 

 

107,287

 

 

 

94,892

 

Interest income

 

 

13

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

161

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,688

)

 

 

(6,840

)

 

 

(19,348

)

 

 

(29,377

)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net

 

 

 

 

 

(301

)

 

 

2,032

 

 

 

(301

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

16,106

 

 

 

13,786

 

 

 

90,023

 

 

 

65,375

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(4,625

)

 

 

(7,759

)

 

 

(24,900

)

 

 

(22,471

)

Net income

 

 

11,481

 

 

 

6,027

 

 

 

65,123

 

 

 

42,904

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(573

)

 

 

(203

)

 

 

(2,478

)

 

 

(598

)

Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders

 

$

10,908

 

 

$

5,824

 

 

$

62,645

 

 

$

42,306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

1.52

 

Diluted

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

2.15

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

28,818

 

 

 

28,043

 

 

 

28,600

 

 

 

27,859

 

Diluted

 

 

29,756

 

 

 

29,019

 

 

 

29,101

 

 

 

28,195

 

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

% of
Revenues

 

2020

 

% of
Revenues

 

2021

 

% of
Revenues

 

2020

 

% of
Revenues

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation Solutions

 

$

195,477

 

 

48%

 

$

176,683

 

 

51%

 

$

795,582

 

 

50%

 

$

753,824

 

 

53%

E-Infrastructure Solutions

 

 

127,183

 

 

32%

 

 

100,408

 

 

29%

 

 

468,784

 

 

30%

 

 

397,253

 

 

28%

Building Solutions

 

 

78,675

 

 

20%

 

 

70,137

 

 

20%

 

 

317,400

 

 

20%

 

 

276,335

 

 

19%

Total Revenues

 

$

401,335

 

 

 

 

$

347,228

 

 

 

 

$

1,581,766

 

 

 

 

$

1,427,412

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation Solutions

 

$

4,718

 

 

2.4%

 

$

3,791

 

 

2.1%

 

$

21,514

 

 

2.7%

 

$

14,439

 

 

1.9%

E-Infrastructure Solutions

 

 

18,734

 

 

14.7%

 

 

16,903

 

 

16.8%

 

 

80,478

 

 

17.2%

 

 

76,522

 

 

19.3%

Building Solutions

 

 

9,175

 

 

11.7%

 

 

6,366

 

 

9.1%

 

 

32,564

 

 

10.3%

 

 

30,441

 

 

11.0%

Segment Operating Income

 

 

32,627

 

 

8.1%

 

 

27,060

 

 

7.8%

 

 

134,556

 

 

8.5%

 

 

121,402

 

 

8.5%

Corporate

 

 

(8,969

)

 

 

 

 

(6,135

)

 

 

 

 

(23,392

)

 

 

 

 

(25,484

)

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(3,877

)

 

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

(3,877

)

 

 

 

 

(1,026

)

 

 

Total Operating Income

 

$

19,781

 

 

4.9%

 

$

20,912

 

 

6.0%

 

$

107,287

 

 

6.8%

 

$

94,892

 

 

6.6%

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

81,840

 

 

$

66,185

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

232,153

 

 

 

177,424

 

Contract assets

 

 

83,310

 

 

 

84,975

 

Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures

 

 

16,896

 

 

 

16,653

 

Other current assets

 

 

20,492

 

 

 

16,306

 

Total current assets

 

 

434,691

 

 

 

361,543

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

204,316

 

 

 

126,668

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

24,520

 

 

 

16,515

 

Goodwill

 

 

259,791

 

 

 

192,014

 

Other intangibles, net

 

 

303,223

 

 

 

244,887

 

Other non-current assets, net

 

 

4,455

 

 

 

11,067

 

Total assets

 

$

1,230,996

 

 

$

952,694

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

144,982

 

 

$

95,201

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

127,932

 

 

 

114,019

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

28,230

 

 

 

77,434

 

Current portion of long-term lease obligations

 

 

8,841

 

 

 

7,588

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

22,803

 

 

 

18,013

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

18,972

 

 

 

9,629

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

351,760

 

 

 

321,884

 

Long-term debt

 

 

428,588

 

 

 

291,249

 

Long-term lease obligations

 

 

15,831

 

 

 

8,958

 

Members’ interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings

 

 

55,115

 

 

 

51,290

 

Deferred tax liability, net

 

 

14,656

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,819

 

 

 

10,584

 

Total liabilities

 

 

870,769

 

 

 

683,965

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

298

 

 

 

283

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

280,274

 

 

 

256,423

 

Treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

(1,445

)

Retained earnings

 

 

79,918

 

 

 

17,273

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,723

)

 

 

(5,264

)

Total Sterling stockholders’ equity

 

 

358,767

 

 

 

267,270

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

1,459

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

360,227

 

 

 

268,729

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,230,996

 

 

$

952,694

 

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

65,123

 

 

$

42,904

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

34,201

 

 

 

32,785

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest

 

 

2,242

 

 

 

3,193

 

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

(1,396

)

 

 

(1,495

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

(2,032

)

 

 

301

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

21,428

 

 

 

19,439

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

11,771

 

 

 

11,643

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

(32

)

 

 

265

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

20,289

 

 

 

11,876

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

151,594

 

 

 

120,911

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(180,911

)

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(46,651

)

 

 

(32,864

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

4,113

 

 

 

2,373

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(223,449

)

 

 

(30,491

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Cash received from credit facility

 

 

140,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments of debt

 

 

(48,273

)

 

 

(77,745

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners

 

 

(2,477

)

 

 

(432

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(1,340

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

(4

)

 

 

9,837

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

87,906

 

 

 

(68,340

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

16,051

 

 

 

22,080

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

72,642

 

 

 

50,562

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

 

88,693

 

 

 

72,642

 

Less: restricted cash (Other current assets)

 

 

(6,853

)

 

 

(6,457

)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

81,840

 

 

$

66,185

 

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

With the December 30, 2021 acquisition of Petillo, the Company realigned its operating groups to reflect management’s present oversight of operations. After realignment, the Company’s operations consist of three reportable segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions and Building Solutions, with the commercial business reclassified from the previously reported Specialty Services operating group into the newly formed Building Solutions operating group. Additionally, costs attributable to corporate operations are now reported on the “Corporate” line. The following tables present our 2021 and 2020 quarterly revenue and income from operations adjusted to reflect our operating group realignment and to conform to our 2021 presentation:

 

 

 

2021 Quarters Ended

 

 

 

 

March 31

 

June 30

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation Solutions

 

$

147,054

 

 

$

203,153

 

 

$

249,898

 

 

$

195,477

 

 

$

795,582

 

E-Infrastructure Solutions

 

 

96,572

 

 

 

123,743

 

 

 

121,286

 

 

 

127,183

 

 

 

468,784

 

Building Solutions

 

 

71,690

 

 

 

74,770

 

 

 

92,265

 

 

 

78,675

 

 

 

317,400

 

Total Revenues

 

$

315,316

 

 

$

401,666

 

 

$

463,449

 

 

$

401,335

 

 

$

1,581,766

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation Solutions

 

$

2,666

 

 

$

4,796

 

 

$

9,334

 

 

$

4,718

 

 

$

21,514

 

E-Infrastructure Solutions

 

 

17,812

 

 

 

24,714

 

 

 

19,218

 

 

 

18,734

 

 

 

80,478

 

Building Solutions

 

 

7,361

 

 

 

6,790

 

 

 

9,238

 

 

 

9,175

 

 

 

32,564

 

Segment Operating Income

 

 

27,839

 

 

 

36,300

 

 

 

37,790

 

 

 

32,627

 

 

 

134,556

 

Corporate

 

 

(5,084

)

 

 

(3,580

)

 

 

(5,759

)

 

 

(8,969

)

 

 

(23,392

)

Acquisition related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,877

)

 

 

(3,877

)

Total Operating Income

 

$

22,755

 

 

$

32,720

 

 

$

32,031

 

 

$

19,781

 

 

$

107,287

 

 

 

2020 Quarters Ended

 

 

 

 

March 31

 

June 30

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation Solutions

 

$

153,286

 

 

$

222,777

 

 

$

201,078

 

 

$

176,683

 

 

$

753,824

 

E-Infrastructure Solutions

 

 

78,574

 

 

 

103,310

 

 

 

114,961

 

 

 

100,408

 

 

 

397,253

 

Building Solutions

 

 

64,828

 

 

 

73,951

 

 

 

67,419

 

 

 

70,137

 

 

 

276,335

 

Total Revenues

 

$

296,688

 

 

$

400,038

 

 

$

383,458

 

 

$

347,228

 

 

$

1,427,412

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation Solutions

 

$

(1,285

)

 

$

7,263

 

 

$

4,670

 

 

$

3,791

 

 

$

14,439

 

E-Infrastructure Solutions

 

 

13,630

 

 

 

23,573

 

 

 

22,416

 

 

 

16,903

 

 

 

76,522

 

Building Solutions

 

 

7,438

 

 

 

8,950

 

 

 

7,687

 

 

 

6,366

 

 

 

30,441

 

Segment Operating Income

 

 

19,783

 

 

 

39,786

 

 

 

34,773

 

 

 

27,060

 

 

 

121,402

 

Corporate

 

 

(7,207

)

 

 

(6,601

)

 

 

(5,541

)

 

 

(6,135

)

 

 

(25,484

)

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(473

)

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(401

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(1,026

)

Total Operating Income

 

$

12,103

 

 

$

33,046

 

 

$

28,831

 

 

$

20,912

 

 

$

94,892

 

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Adjustment

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

 

$

401,335

 

 

$

 

 

$

401,335

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

(345,661

)

 

 

 

 

 

(345,661

)

Gross profit

 

 

55,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

55,674

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

(25,941

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25,941

)

Intangible asset amortization

 

 

(2,866

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,866

)

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(3,877

)

 

 

3,877

 

 

 

 

Other operating expense, net

 

 

(3,209

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,209

)

Operating income

 

 

19,781

 

 

 

3,877

 

 

 

23,658

 

Interest income

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,688

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,688

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

16,106

 

 

 

3,877

 

 

 

19,983

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(4,625

)

 

 

(930

)

 

 

(5,555

)

Net income

 

 

11,481

 

 

 

2,947

 

 

 

14,428

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(573

)

 

 

 

 

 

(573

)

Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders

 

$

10,908

 

 

$

2,947

 

 

$

13,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.48

 

Diluted

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

28,818

 

 

 

 

 

28,818

 

Diluted

 

 

29,756

 

 

 

 

 

29,756

 

 

(1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Petillo and Kimes, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Adjustment

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

 

$

347,228

 

 

$

 

 

$

347,228

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

(300,619

)

 

 

 

 

 

(300,619

)

Gross profit

 

 

46,609

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,609

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

(20,206

)

 

 

 

 

 

(20,206

)

Intangible asset amortization

 

 

(2,867

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,867

)

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(13

)

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

Other operating expense, net

 

 

(2,611

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,611

)

Operating income

 

 

20,912

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

20,925

 

Interest income

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

Interest expense

 

 

(6,840

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,840

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(301

)

 

 

 

 

 

(301

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

13,786

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

13,799

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(7,759

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(7,763

)

Net income

 

 

6,027

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

6,036

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(203

)

 

 

 

 

 

(203

)

Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders

 

$

5,824

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

5,833

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.21

 

Diluted

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

28,043

 

 

 

 

 

28,043

 

Diluted

 

 

29,019

 

 

 

 

 

29,019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of integrating Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Adjustment

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

 

$

1,581,766

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,581,766

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

(1,367,009

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,367,009

)

Gross profit

 

 

214,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

214,757

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

(78,506

)

 

 

 

 

 

(78,506

)

Intangible asset amortization

 

 

(11,464

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,464

)

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(3,877

)

 

 

3,877

 

 

 

 

Other operating expense, net

 

 

(13,623

)

 

 

 

 

 

(13,623

)

Operating income

 

 

107,287

 

 

 

3,877

 

 

 

111,164

 

Interest income

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

52

 

Interest expense

 

 

(19,348

)

 

 

 

 

 

(19,348

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

2,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,032

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

90,023

 

 

 

3,877

 

 

 

93,900

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(24,900

)

 

 

(930

)

 

 

(25,830

)

Net income

 

 

65,123

 

 

 

2,947

 

 

 

68,070

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(2,478

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,478

)

Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders

 

$

62,645

 

 

$

2,947

 

 

$

65,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

2.29

 

Diluted

 

$

2.15

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

2.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

28,600

 

 

 

 

 

28,600

 

Diluted

 

 

29,101

 

 

 

 

 

29,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Petillo and Kimes, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Adjustment

 

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

 

$

1,427,412

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,427,412

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

(1,236,043

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,236,043

)

Gross profit

 

 

191,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

191,369

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

(71,415

)

 

 

 

 

 

(71,415

)

Intangible asset amortization

 

 

(11,436

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,436

)

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(1,026

)

 

 

1,026

 

 

 

 

Other operating expense, net

 

 

(12,600

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12,600

)

Operating income

 

 

94,892

 

 

 

1,026

 

 

 

95,918

 

Interest income

 

 

161

 

 

 

 

 

 

161

 

Interest expense

 

 

(29,377

)

 

 

 

 

 

(29,377

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(301

)

 

 

 

 

 

(301

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

65,375

 

 

 

1,026

 

 

 

66,401

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(22,471

)

 

 

(353

)

 

 

(22,824

)

Net income

 

 

42,904

 

 

 

673

 

 

 

43,577

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(598

)

 

 

 

 

 

(598

)

Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders

 

$

42,306

 

 

$

673

 

 

$

42,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

1.54

 

Diluted

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

1.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

27,859

 

 

 

 

 

27,859

 

Diluted

 

 

28,195

 

 

 

 

 

28,195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of integrating Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders

 

$

10,908

 

$

5,824

 

$

62,645

 

 

$

42,306

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,865

 

 

8,146

 

 

34,201

 

 

 

32,785

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

 

3,675

 

 

6,825

 

 

19,296

 

 

 

29,216

Income tax expense

 

 

4,625

 

 

7,759

 

 

24,900

 

 

 

22,471

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

 

 

 

301

 

 

(2,032

)

 

 

301

EBITDA (1)

 

$

28,073

 

$

28,855

 

$

139,010

 

 

$

127,079

Acquisition related costs

 

 

3,877

 

 

13

 

 

3,877

 

 

 

1,026

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

$

31,950

 

$

28,868

 

$

142,887

 

 

$

128,105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes, and net gain or loss on extinguishment of debt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of acquisition related costs.

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.
04:32pEarnings Flash (STRL) STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Reports Q4 EPS $0.47, vs. Street Es..
MT
04:31pSterling Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
04:31pEarnings Flash (STRL) STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $401.3M, vs. Stree..
MT
02/22Sterling Schedules 2021 Fourth Quarter Release and Conference Call
BU
02/22Sterling Announces Specialty Services Project Wins Totaling $160 Million For the Fourth..
BU
01/06TRANSCRIPT : Petillo Incorporated, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
01/05STERLING CONSTRUCTION : Acquires Petillo, an Industry Leading Specialty Site Development C..
PU
01/05Sterling Construction Acquires Specialty Site Development Company Petillo for $195 Mill..
MT
01/05STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of A..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 518 M - -
Net income 2021 63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 858 M 858 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float -
Chart STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,02 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Cutillo President
Ronald A. Ballschmiede Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas M. White Non-Executive Chairman
John Perkins Vice President-Information Technologies
Mark D. Wolf Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.10.34%858
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED4.46%4 143
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.1.30%2 727
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED-3.45%1 765
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.3.08%1 442
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-6.83%1 440