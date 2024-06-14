Lagos, Nigeria- 14 JUNE 2024

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Tunde Adeola

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director, Sterling Bank Ltd (Subsidiary of

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

0292005348F3L7V6I514

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN: NGSTERLNHCO9

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

A purchase of shares

c)

Volume and price

10,872,699 units and N4:00 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

10,872,699 units

-

Price

N4.00

e)

Date of Transaction

13 JUNE 2024

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigerian Exchange Platform

TEMITAYO ADEGOKE

Group Company Secretary

