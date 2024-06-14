Lagos, Nigeria- 14 JUNE 2024
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Tunde Adeola
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director, Sterling Bank Ltd (Subsidiary of
Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier 1
0292005348F3L7V6I514
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4.
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
ISIN: NGSTERLNHCO9
Identification Code
b)
Nature of the transaction
A purchase of shares
c)
Volume and price
10,872,699 units and N4:00 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
10,872,699 units
-
Price
N4.00
e)
Date of Transaction
13 JUNE 2024
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigerian Exchange Platform
TEMITAYO ADEGOKE
Group Company Secretary
