STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC
CASHFLOW PROJECTION FOR THE THIRD
QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
N'000
Quarter
Third Quarter
From
2024-07-01
To
2024-09-30
Gross Earnings
87,036,150.04
Interest Income
66,271,261.36
Interest Expenses
25,200,252.99
Net Revenue From Funds
41,071,008.37
Credit Impairment Charges
5,415,529.66
Exceptional Items
-
Other Income
20,764,888.68
Net Operating Income
56,420,367.38
Operating Expenses
44,045,688.37
Profit/Loss Before Tax
12,374,679.02
Forecast Taxation
822,527.15
Profit/Loss After Tax
11,552,151.87
Cash From Operating Activities
-
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes
-
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
31,809,832.13
Cashflow From Investing Activities
-
28,851,432.48
Cashflow From Financing Activities
-
1,406,492.94
Net Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents
1,551,906.71
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
246,183,298.43
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
247,735,205.14
Prepared by
BANIRE SULAIMON
