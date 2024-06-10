STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC

CASHFLOW PROJECTION FOR THE THIRD

QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

N'000

Quarter

Third Quarter

From

2024-07-01

To

2024-09-30

Gross Earnings

87,036,150.04

Interest Income

66,271,261.36

Interest Expenses

25,200,252.99

Net Revenue From Funds

41,071,008.37

Credit Impairment Charges

5,415,529.66

Exceptional Items

-

Other Income

20,764,888.68

Net Operating Income

56,420,367.38

Operating Expenses

44,045,688.37

Profit/Loss Before Tax

12,374,679.02

Forecast Taxation

822,527.15

Profit/Loss After Tax

11,552,151.87

Cash From Operating Activities

-

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes

-

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

31,809,832.13

Cashflow From Investing Activities

-

28,851,432.48

Cashflow From Financing Activities

-

1,406,492.94

Net Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents

1,551,906.71

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

246,183,298.43

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

247,735,205.14

Prepared by

BANIRE SULAIMON

Remarks

aPublic

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sterling Bank plc published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 18:55:05 UTC.