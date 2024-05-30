That the Company be and is hereby authorized to raise additional capital of up to N200,000,000,000 (Two Hundred Billion Naira) through the issuance of

To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company under Sections 238 and 257 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 1st Annual General Meeting of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (the "Company") will be held virtually via sterlingholdco.ng/agm; on Monday, 24th June 2024 at 10:00 am to transact the following businesses.

shares in the Nigerian capital market by way of rights issues, private placements, public offerings, private and/or other transaction modes, at a price(s), coupon or interest rates determined through book building or any other acceptable valuation method or combination of methods, in such tranches, series or proportions, within such maturity periods and at such dates and upon such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to obtaining the requisite approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities;

In furtherance of the above, the Directors be and are hereby unconditionally authorized pursuant to sections 127(1) and 149(1)(a) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 as amended by the Business Facilitation Act 2022 to increase the share capital of the Company by the allotment of up to 40,000,000,000 (Forty Billion) shares of 50 Kobo each ranking pari-passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company at any time or times during the period of 2 (two) years from the date hereof ; That in the event of a Rights Issue, any shares not taken up by existing shareholders within the period stipulated under the Rights issue may be offered for sale to other interested existing shareholders and where following such offer, any portion of the shares, remain unsubscribed, the Directors are hereby authorized to offer such shares to interested investors on similar terms to the Right Issue or offer for subscription. That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to appoint such professional parties and advisers and perform all other acts as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolutions, including obtaining relevant regulatory approvals and without limitation complying with the directives of any relevant regulatory authority. That the Company Secretary be and is hereby authorized to register any increase(s) in shares capital with the Corporate Affairs Commission in such incremental proportions or tranches as the Board of Directors in its absolute discretion may deem necessary or desirable; and the Board of Directors is hereby authorised to issue on behalf of shareholders; such resolutions as may be required by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

To consider and if thought fit pass the following as a special resolution:

9. That the Memorandum and Articles of Association (Memart) of the Company be amended to reflect the Company's new share capital after the capital raising exercise in the resolutions above; and

