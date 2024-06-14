Lagos- 13th June 2024

STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30TH JUNE 2024 AND NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (the Holdco) wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders, and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Holdco will be held in Lagos on Monday, 29th July 2024 at 2.00 pm to consider the Holdco's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 30th June 2024.

The Holdco has declared a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st July 2024 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 30th June 2024 are released on the floor of NGX.

Consequently, the Directors and other insiders of the Holdco are restricted from dealing in the securities of the Holdco during the closed period.

Thank you.

FOR: STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC

TEMITAYO ADEGOKE

Group Company Secretary