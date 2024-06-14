Lagos- 13th June 2024
STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30TH JUNE 2024 AND NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD
Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (the Holdco) wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders, and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Holdco will be held in Lagos on Monday, 29th July 2024 at 2.00 pm to consider the Holdco's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 30th June 2024.
The Holdco has declared a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st July 2024 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 30th June 2024 are released on the floor of NGX.
Consequently, the Directors and other insiders of the Holdco are restricted from dealing in the securities of the Holdco during the closed period.
Thank you.
FOR: STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC
TEMITAYO ADEGOKE
Group Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Sterling Bank plc published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 19:22:02 UTC.