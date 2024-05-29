STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC

STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC

Annual Report, Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2023

TABLE OF CONTENT

Page

Report of the Directors

1

Corporate Governance Report

10

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation

of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

17

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements

18

Report of the Statutory Audit Committee

19

Report on Corporate Governance Review

20

Independent Auditor's Report

21

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

26

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

27

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

28

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

32

Statement of Prudential Adjustments

33

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

34

Other National Disclosures:

Statements of Value Added

185

Five-Year Financial Summary - Group

186

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

The Directors have pleasure of presenting to the members of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc ("the Holdco") their report together with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE AND BUSINESS

Principal activity and business review

The principal activity of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (the Company) is to carry on business as a non-operating financial holding company investing in companies as may be approved by the Board of Directors and in accordance with Central Bank of Nigeria permissible activities. The Company has 2 (two) subsidiaries - Sterling Bank Ltd, a commercial bank and The Alternative Bank Limited, a non-interest bank.

Legal form

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc was incorporated on 13 October 2021 as a private limited liability company and reregistered as a public company on 16 November 2022. The Company's shares were listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited on 6 April 2023. The Central Bank of Nigeria issued the Company its final license on 27 June 2023 and it (the Company) commenced operations on 1 July 2023.

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

OPERATING RESULTS

Highlights of the Group and the Company's operating results for the year ended 31 December 2023 are as follows:

Group

Group

*Company

*Company

In millions of Naira

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross earnings

221,773

175,140

14,895

-

Profit before income tax

22,693

20,757

13,116

-

Income tax expense

(1,109)

(1,459)

(9)

-

Profit after income tax

21,584

19,298

13,107

-

Profit attributable to equity holders

21,584

19,298

13,107

-

Total non-performing loans as % of gross loans

5%

4%

-

-

Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic

75k

67k

46k

-

Earnings per share (kobo) - Diluted

75k

67k

46k

-

Dividend

The Directors did not propose any dividend for the year 2023.

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

Directors who served during the year

The following Directors served during the year and as at the date of this report:

Name

Designation

Date appointed/retired

Interest represented

Alfanoma Nigeria Limited

Plural Limited

Mr. Adeyemi Adeola

Chairman

Appointed 27/06/2023

Reduvita Limited

Quakers Integrated Services Limited

Concept Features Limited

Ms. Eniye Ambakederemo

Independent Director

Appointed 27/06/2023

STB Building Society Limited

Mr. Adeshola Adekoya

Non-Executive Director

Appointed 27/06/2023

Eltees Properties

Rebounds Integrated Services Limited

Ms. Aisha Bashir

Independent Director

Appointed 27/06/2023

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

Non-Executive Director

Appointed 27/06/2023

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

Group Managing Director

Appointed 27/06/2023

Mr. Olayinka Oni

Executive Director

Appointed 27/06/2023

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

Going concern

The Directors assess the future performance and financial position of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Holdco) and its subsidiaries (the Group) on an ongoing basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the next twelve months from the date of this report. For this reason, these consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared on a going-concern basis.

Director's interests in shares

Interest of directors in the issued share capital of the Holdco as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them for the purpose of Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows:

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-22

Names

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

1

Mr. Adeyemi Adeola

57,600,025

1,443,034,413

-

-

2

Ms. Eniye Ambakederemo

-

-

-

3

Mr. Adeshola Adekoya

-

1,413,979,057

-

-

4

Ms. Aisha Bashir

-

-

-

5

Mr. Abubakar Suleiman

397,188,499

-

-

6

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

351,417,493

-

-

7

Mr. Olayinka Oni

4,341,618

-

-

Director's interests in contracts

For the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, none of the current Directors had direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contracts with the Group during the year.

Director's Remuneration

The Group ensures that remuneration paid to its Directors comply with the provisions of the codes of corporate governance issued by its regulators.

In compliance with Section 16.8 of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, the Bank hereby disclose the remuneration paid to its Directors as follows:

Type of Package Fixed

Description

Timing

1

Basic Salary

Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors only, reflects

Paid monthly

the banking industry competitive salary package and the extent to

during the

which the Bank's objectives have been met for the financial year

financial year

2

Other Allowances

Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors only, reflects

Paid periodically

the banking industry competitive salary package and the extent to

during the

which the Bank's objectives have been met for the financial year

financial year

3

Productivity Bonus

Paid to Executive Directors only and tied to performance of their

Paid annually in

line reports. It is also a function of the extent to which the Bank's

arrears

objectives have been met for the financial year

4

Director Fees

Paid semi-annually in January and July to Non-Executive Directors

Paid semi-

only

annually in

January and July

5

Sitting Allowances

Allowances paid to Non-Executive Directors only for attending

Paid after each

Board and Board Committee meetings

meeting

Beneficial ownership

The Company is owned by Nigerian citizens, corporate bodies and foreign investors.

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

Analysis of shareholding

The range analysis of the distribution of the shares of the Holdco as at 31 December 2023 is as follows:

Range of shares

Number

%

Number

%

of holders

of units

1

-

1,000

33,277

37.68%

14,724,826

0.10%

1001

-

5,000

26,029

29.47%

58,700,356

0.20%

5,000

-

10,000

8,853

10.02%

59,941,672

0.20%

10,001

-

20,000

7,056

7.99%

95,690,344

0.30%

20,001

-

50,000

5,086

5.76%

159,573,819

0.60%

50,001

-

100,000

3,068

3.47%

214,228,419

0.70%

100,001

-

200,000

1,962

2.22%

281,830,783

1.00%

200,001

-

500,000

1,603

1.81%

502,262,182

1.70%

500,001

-

10,000,000

1,269

1.44%

2,129,955,212

7.40%

Above 10,000,001

114

0.13%

14,824,307,721

51.50%

Foreign shareholding

4

0.01%

10,449,202,790

36.30%

88,321

100.00%

28,790,418,124

100.00%

The following shareholders have shareholding of 5% and above as at 31 December 2023:

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-22

Unit holding

% holding

Unit holding

% holding

Silverlake Investments Limited

7,197,604,531

25.00

-

-

State Bank of India

2,549,505,026

8.86

-

-

Dr. Mike Adenuga

1,620,376,969

5.63

-

-

Ess-ay Investments Limited

1,462,919,568

5.08

-

-

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

Donations and Charitable Gifts

The Bank donated a total sum of N351.4million during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: N281million) to various charitable organizations in Nigeria, details of which are shown below. No donation was made to any political organization.

Details of Donation

Amount

Purpose

(N'm)

Bendel Insurance FC Sponsorship

Sponsorship

75.0

Ake Arts and Book Festival

Sponsorship

40.3

Made By Nigeria X EDF Fusion

Sponsorship

30.0

Mamabase Maternal Health Project

Corporate Social Responsibility

30.0

Film Lab Africa British Council Partnership

Corporate Social Responsibility

20.0

Nigeria Immigration Service

Sponsorship

20.0

Africa Social Impact Summit Support

Corporate Social Responsibility

19.6

Education Support/Collaboration for Schools and

Organisations

Corporate Social Responsibility

18.6

Environmental Makeover - Beach Adoption Project

Corporate Social Responsibility

18.0

Kano Trade Fair

Corporate Social Responsibility

10.0

Start 2 Scale Summit

Sponsorship

8.5

Housing and Urban Development Summit

Sponsorship

7.0

Flood Victims Support

Sponsorship

7.0

Women Empowerment and Advocacy against Gender-

Based Violence

Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship

6.5

Food Related Projects

Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship

6.5

Collaboration/Partnership on Environmental

Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship

5.9

Sponsorship of Conferences on Youth Development

Sponsorship

5.5

Peace and Unity Convention

Sponsorship

5.0

6th African International Conference on Islamic

Finance (AlCIF)

Sponsorship

5.0

Kaduna Books and Arts Festival

Sponsorship

2.0

AltBank/Ogoni Agricultural Community Support

Program

Corporate Social Responsibility

1.4

Other Donations and Collaborations

Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship

9.8

351.4

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

Gender Analysis of Staff

Analysis of staff employed by the Group during the year ended 31 December 2023

GROUP

DESCRIPTION

% TO

TOTAL STAFF

NUMBER

Female new hire

487

47.5%

Male new hire

539

52.5%

Total new hire

1,026

100.0%

Female as at 31 December 2023

1,355

44.5%

Male as at 31 December 2023

1,687

55.5%

Total staff

3,042

100.0%

Analysis of top management positions by gender as at 31 December 2023:

GRADE

FEMALE

MALE

TOTAL

Senior Management (AGM -GM)

12

38

50

Middle Management (DM - SM)

109

222

331

TOTAL

121

260

381

Analysis of Executive and Non-Executive positions by gender as at 31 December 2023:

GRADE

FEMALE

MALE

TOTAL

Executive Director

-

4

4

Managing Director

-

3

3

Non-Executive Director

8

13

21

TOTAL

8

20

28

Total remuneration of the Group's Senior Management (Assistant General Managers, Deputy General Managers, General Managers and Executive Directors) in 2023 amounted to N803million (2022: N747million).

Acquisition of own shares

The Company did not acquire any of its shares during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: Nil).

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is disclosed in Note 24 to the consolidated and separate financial statements.

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

Employment and employees

Employment of disabled persons:

The Group has a non-discriminatory policy on recruitment. Applications would always be welcomed from suitably qualified disabled persons and are reviewed strictly on qualification. The Group's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition.

Health, safety and welfare of employees:

Health and safety regulations are in force within the Group's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The Group provides subsidies to all levels of employees for medical expenses, transportation, housing, lunch, etc.

Employee training and development

The Group is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Group's performance and progress and seeking their opinion where practicable on matters which particularly affect them as employees.

Training is carried out at various levels through both in-house and external courses. Incentive schemes designed to encourage the involvement of employees in the Group's performance are implemented whenever appropriate.

Events after the reporting date

Note 37 to the consolidated and separate financial statements discloses no events after the reporting date, that could have a material effect on the consolidated and separate financial position of the Group and the Company as at 31 December 2023 or their profit for the year then ended.

Auditors

In accordance with Section 401(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and Section 20.2 of Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018, Messrs. Deloitte & Touche have indicated their willingness to continue as External Auditors of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Temitayo Adegoke

Company Secretary

FRC/2018/PRO/NBA/002/00000018142

20 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria

22 March, 2024

