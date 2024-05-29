STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC

Annual Report, Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2023

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

Going concern

The Directors assess the future performance and financial position of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Holdco) and its subsidiaries (the Group) on an ongoing basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the next twelve months from the date of this report. For this reason, these consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared on a going-concern basis.

Director's interests in shares

Interest of directors in the issued share capital of the Holdco as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them for the purpose of Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows:

31-Dec-23 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-22 Names Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 1 Mr. Adeyemi Adeola 57,600,025 1,443,034,413 - - 2 Ms. Eniye Ambakederemo - - - 3 Mr. Adeshola Adekoya - 1,413,979,057 - - 4 Ms. Aisha Bashir - - - 5 Mr. Abubakar Suleiman 397,188,499 - - 6 Mr. Yemi Odubiyi 351,417,493 - - 7 Mr. Olayinka Oni 4,341,618 - -

Director's interests in contracts

For the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, none of the current Directors had direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contracts with the Group during the year.

Director's Remuneration

The Group ensures that remuneration paid to its Directors comply with the provisions of the codes of corporate governance issued by its regulators.

In compliance with Section 16.8 of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, the Bank hereby disclose the remuneration paid to its Directors as follows:

Type of Package Fixed Description Timing 1 Basic Salary Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors only, reflects Paid monthly the banking industry competitive salary package and the extent to during the which the Bank's objectives have been met for the financial year financial year 2 Other Allowances Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors only, reflects Paid periodically the banking industry competitive salary package and the extent to during the which the Bank's objectives have been met for the financial year financial year 3 Productivity Bonus Paid to Executive Directors only and tied to performance of their Paid annually in line reports. It is also a function of the extent to which the Bank's arrears objectives have been met for the financial year 4 Director Fees Paid semi-annually in January and July to Non-Executive Directors Paid semi- only annually in January and July 5 Sitting Allowances Allowances paid to Non-Executive Directors only for attending Paid after each Board and Board Committee meetings meeting

Beneficial ownership

The Company is owned by Nigerian citizens, corporate bodies and foreign investors.