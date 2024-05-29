STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC
TABLE OF CONTENT
Page
Report of the Directors
1
Corporate Governance Report
10
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation
of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
17
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements
18
Report of the Statutory Audit Committee
19
Report on Corporate Governance Review
20
Independent Auditor's Report
21
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
26
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position
27
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity
28
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows
32
Statement of Prudential Adjustments
33
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
34
Other National Disclosures:
Statements of Value Added
185
Five-Year Financial Summary - Group
186
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
The Directors have pleasure of presenting to the members of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc ("the Holdco") their report together with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
CORPORATE STRUCTURE AND BUSINESS
Principal activity and business review
The principal activity of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (the Company) is to carry on business as a non-operating financial holding company investing in companies as may be approved by the Board of Directors and in accordance with Central Bank of Nigeria permissible activities. The Company has 2 (two) subsidiaries - Sterling Bank Ltd, a commercial bank and The Alternative Bank Limited, a non-interest bank.
Legal form
Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc was incorporated on 13 October 2021 as a private limited liability company and reregistered as a public company on 16 November 2022. The Company's shares were listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited on 6 April 2023. The Central Bank of Nigeria issued the Company its final license on 27 June 2023 and it (the Company) commenced operations on 1 July 2023.
1
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
OPERATING RESULTS
Highlights of the Group and the Company's operating results for the year ended 31 December 2023 are as follows:
Group
Group
*Company
*Company
In millions of Naira
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross earnings
221,773
175,140
14,895
-
Profit before income tax
22,693
20,757
13,116
-
Income tax expense
(1,109)
(1,459)
(9)
-
Profit after income tax
21,584
19,298
13,107
-
Profit attributable to equity holders
21,584
19,298
13,107
-
Total non-performing loans as % of gross loans
5%
4%
-
-
Earnings per share (kobo) - Basic
75k
67k
46k
-
Earnings per share (kobo) - Diluted
75k
67k
46k
-
Dividend
The Directors did not propose any dividend for the year 2023.
2
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
Directors who served during the year
The following Directors served during the year and as at the date of this report:
Name
Designation
Date appointed/retired
Interest represented
Alfanoma Nigeria Limited
Plural Limited
Mr. Adeyemi Adeola
Chairman
Appointed 27/06/2023
Reduvita Limited
Quakers Integrated Services Limited
Concept Features Limited
Ms. Eniye Ambakederemo
Independent Director
Appointed 27/06/2023
STB Building Society Limited
Mr. Adeshola Adekoya
Non-Executive Director
Appointed 27/06/2023
Eltees Properties
Rebounds Integrated Services Limited
Ms. Aisha Bashir
Independent Director
Appointed 27/06/2023
Mr. Abubakar Suleiman
Non-Executive Director
Appointed 27/06/2023
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
Group Managing Director
Appointed 27/06/2023
Mr. Olayinka Oni
Executive Director
Appointed 27/06/2023
3
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
Going concern
The Directors assess the future performance and financial position of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Holdco) and its subsidiaries (the Group) on an ongoing basis and have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the next twelve months from the date of this report. For this reason, these consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared on a going-concern basis.
Director's interests in shares
Interest of directors in the issued share capital of the Holdco as recorded in the Register of members and/or as notified by them for the purpose of Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 were as follows:
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-22
Names
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
1
Mr. Adeyemi Adeola
57,600,025
1,443,034,413
-
-
2
Ms. Eniye Ambakederemo
-
-
-
3
Mr. Adeshola Adekoya
-
1,413,979,057
-
-
4
Ms. Aisha Bashir
-
-
-
5
Mr. Abubakar Suleiman
397,188,499
-
-
6
Mr. Yemi Odubiyi
351,417,493
-
-
7
Mr. Olayinka Oni
4,341,618
-
-
Director's interests in contracts
For the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, none of the current Directors had direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contracts with the Group during the year.
Director's Remuneration
The Group ensures that remuneration paid to its Directors comply with the provisions of the codes of corporate governance issued by its regulators.
In compliance with Section 16.8 of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, the Bank hereby disclose the remuneration paid to its Directors as follows:
Type of Package Fixed
Description
Timing
1
Basic Salary
Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors only, reflects
Paid monthly
the banking industry competitive salary package and the extent to
during the
which the Bank's objectives have been met for the financial year
financial year
2
Other Allowances
Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors only, reflects
Paid periodically
the banking industry competitive salary package and the extent to
during the
which the Bank's objectives have been met for the financial year
financial year
3
Productivity Bonus
Paid to Executive Directors only and tied to performance of their
Paid annually in
line reports. It is also a function of the extent to which the Bank's
arrears
objectives have been met for the financial year
4
Director Fees
Paid semi-annually in January and July to Non-Executive Directors
Paid semi-
only
annually in
January and July
5
Sitting Allowances
Allowances paid to Non-Executive Directors only for attending
Paid after each
Board and Board Committee meetings
meeting
Beneficial ownership
The Company is owned by Nigerian citizens, corporate bodies and foreign investors.
4
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
Analysis of shareholding
The range analysis of the distribution of the shares of the Holdco as at 31 December 2023 is as follows:
Range of shares
Number
%
Number
%
of holders
of units
1
-
1,000
33,277
37.68%
14,724,826
0.10%
1001
-
5,000
26,029
29.47%
58,700,356
0.20%
5,000
-
10,000
8,853
10.02%
59,941,672
0.20%
10,001
-
20,000
7,056
7.99%
95,690,344
0.30%
20,001
-
50,000
5,086
5.76%
159,573,819
0.60%
50,001
-
100,000
3,068
3.47%
214,228,419
0.70%
100,001
-
200,000
1,962
2.22%
281,830,783
1.00%
200,001
-
500,000
1,603
1.81%
502,262,182
1.70%
500,001
-
10,000,000
1,269
1.44%
2,129,955,212
7.40%
Above 10,000,001
114
0.13%
14,824,307,721
51.50%
Foreign shareholding
4
0.01%
10,449,202,790
36.30%
88,321
100.00%
28,790,418,124
100.00%
The following shareholders have shareholding of 5% and above as at 31 December 2023:
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-22
Unit holding
% holding
Unit holding
% holding
Silverlake Investments Limited
7,197,604,531
25.00
-
-
State Bank of India
2,549,505,026
8.86
-
-
Dr. Mike Adenuga
1,620,376,969
5.63
-
-
Ess-ay Investments Limited
1,462,919,568
5.08
-
-
5
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
Donations and Charitable Gifts
The Bank donated a total sum of N351.4million during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: N281million) to various charitable organizations in Nigeria, details of which are shown below. No donation was made to any political organization.
Details of Donation
Amount
Purpose
(N'm)
Bendel Insurance FC Sponsorship
Sponsorship
75.0
Ake Arts and Book Festival
Sponsorship
40.3
Made By Nigeria X EDF Fusion
Sponsorship
30.0
Mamabase Maternal Health Project
Corporate Social Responsibility
30.0
Film Lab Africa British Council Partnership
Corporate Social Responsibility
20.0
Nigeria Immigration Service
Sponsorship
20.0
Africa Social Impact Summit Support
Corporate Social Responsibility
19.6
Education Support/Collaboration for Schools and
Organisations
Corporate Social Responsibility
18.6
Environmental Makeover - Beach Adoption Project
Corporate Social Responsibility
18.0
Kano Trade Fair
Corporate Social Responsibility
10.0
Start 2 Scale Summit
Sponsorship
8.5
Housing and Urban Development Summit
Sponsorship
7.0
Flood Victims Support
Sponsorship
7.0
Women Empowerment and Advocacy against Gender-
Based Violence
Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship
6.5
Food Related Projects
Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship
6.5
Collaboration/Partnership on Environmental
Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship
5.9
Sponsorship of Conferences on Youth Development
Sponsorship
5.5
Peace and Unity Convention
Sponsorship
5.0
6th African International Conference on Islamic
Finance (AlCIF)
Sponsorship
5.0
Kaduna Books and Arts Festival
Sponsorship
2.0
AltBank/Ogoni Agricultural Community Support
Program
Corporate Social Responsibility
1.4
Other Donations and Collaborations
Corporate Social Responsibility/Sponsorship
9.8
351.4
6
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
Gender Analysis of Staff
Analysis of staff employed by the Group during the year ended 31 December 2023
GROUP
DESCRIPTION
% TO
TOTAL STAFF
NUMBER
Female new hire
487
47.5%
Male new hire
539
52.5%
Total new hire
1,026
100.0%
Female as at 31 December 2023
1,355
44.5%
Male as at 31 December 2023
1,687
55.5%
Total staff
3,042
100.0%
Analysis of top management positions by gender as at 31 December 2023:
GRADE
FEMALE
MALE
TOTAL
Senior Management (AGM -GM)
12
38
50
Middle Management (DM - SM)
109
222
331
TOTAL
121
260
381
Analysis of Executive and Non-Executive positions by gender as at 31 December 2023:
GRADE
FEMALE
MALE
TOTAL
Executive Director
-
4
4
Managing Director
-
3
3
Non-Executive Director
8
13
21
TOTAL
8
20
28
Total remuneration of the Group's Senior Management (Assistant General Managers, Deputy General Managers, General Managers and Executive Directors) in 2023 amounted to N803million (2022: N747million).
Acquisition of own shares
The Company did not acquire any of its shares during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: Nil).
Property, plant and equipment
Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment is disclosed in Note 24 to the consolidated and separate financial statements.
7
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
Employment and employees
Employment of disabled persons:
The Group has a non-discriminatory policy on recruitment. Applications would always be welcomed from suitably qualified disabled persons and are reviewed strictly on qualification. The Group's policy is that the highest qualified and most experienced persons are recruited for appropriate job levels irrespective of an applicant's state of origin, ethnicity, religion or physical condition.
Health, safety and welfare of employees:
Health and safety regulations are in force within the Group's premises and employees are aware of existing regulations. The Group provides subsidies to all levels of employees for medical expenses, transportation, housing, lunch, etc.
Employee training and development
The Group is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Group's performance and progress and seeking their opinion where practicable on matters which particularly affect them as employees.
Training is carried out at various levels through both in-house and external courses. Incentive schemes designed to encourage the involvement of employees in the Group's performance are implemented whenever appropriate.
Events after the reporting date
Note 37 to the consolidated and separate financial statements discloses no events after the reporting date, that could have a material effect on the consolidated and separate financial position of the Group and the Company as at 31 December 2023 or their profit for the year then ended.
Auditors
In accordance with Section 401(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and Section 20.2 of Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018, Messrs. Deloitte & Touche have indicated their willingness to continue as External Auditors of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:
Temitayo Adegoke
Company Secretary
FRC/2018/PRO/NBA/002/00000018142
20 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria
22 March, 2024
8
