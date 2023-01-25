Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRL   US8592411016

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(STRL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
34.15 USD   +4.37%
08:34aSterling, A 2023 Barron's Roundtable Stock Pick!
BU
08:18aSterling Makes the Forbes 2023 America's Best Small Companies List
AQ
01/24Sterling Makes the Forbes' 2023 America's Best Small Companies List
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sterling, A 2023 Barron's Roundtable Stock Pick!

01/25/2023 | 08:34am EST
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that the Company is listed as one of the 26 companies on Barron's Stock Picks list for 2023. Each year, members of the roundtable collectively scour the market to find stocks with strong business fundamentals, savvy managers, and multiple attributes to prosper.

According to Barron's Roundtable Pros, Sterling is poised to shine in 2023 due to the Company's management that continues to drive the strategic focus it initiated in 2016 for solidifying the base, growing higher-margin business segments, and achieving bottom-line growth. Sterling's earnings growth from 93 cents a share in 2018 to an expected $3.14 in 2022 was highlighted during the roundtable session. Also mentioned were the Company's good bidding procedures, risk reduction and play on the infrastructure act as contributing factors to the Company's growth prospects, strong financing and free cash flow. Barron’s online publication featuring the roundtable can be found at https://www.barrons.com/articles/roundtable-stock-picks-toyota-paramount-warner-bros-51674255255?reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 916 M - -
Net income 2022 95,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 036 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,15 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Cutillo President
Ronald A. Ballschmiede Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas M. White Non-Executive Chairman
John Perkins Vice President-Information Technologies
Mark D. Wolf Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.4.12%1 036
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD3.78%8 069
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED1.65%2 190
SHANDONG HI-SPEED ROAD&BRIDGE GROUP CO., LTD.7.13%1 694
G R INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED8.60%1 468
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-1.42%1 387