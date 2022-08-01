Sterling Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results 08/01/2022 | 04:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Earnings Continue to Outpace Expectations Increases 2022 Full Year Guidance Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter 2022. Second Quarter 2022 Results Total Revenue of $510.6 million, an increase of 27% compared to the second quarter of 2021 Net Income was $26.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, an increase of 29% and 25%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021 EBITDA(1) of $54.3 million, an increase of 33% compared to the second quarter of 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $72.9 million at June 30, 2022 Backlog at June 30, 2022 was $1.54 billion, an increase of 3% over December 31, 2021 Combined backlog(2) at June 30, 2022 was $1.73 billion, an increase of 14% over December 31, 2021 (1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling's common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes and net gain or loss on extinguishment of debt.

(2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Low-bid Awards of $184.0 million and $22.5 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $26.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, versus $20.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2021. Revenue increased by 27% over the prior year quarter, with 8% from organic growth and 19% growth generated from the acquired Petillo business. EBITDA increased 33% to $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, versus $41.0 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter EBITDA benefited from solid operating income growth from each segment, partially offset by ongoing supply chain and inflation challenges. CEO Remarks and Outlook “We are pleased with our strong second quarter performance and continue to feel positive about our position in all of our markets. Our teams have done an amazing job across the organization and continue executing remarkably well in this challenging economic environment,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer. “The growth in our E-Infrastructure Solutions once again made it our largest segment, and E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions continue representing 89% of our total segment operating income. Our disciplined approach coupled with our continued focus on execution of our strategic objectives resulted in an increase in gross profit of $12.1 million; however, we experienced a decrease in gross margin of sixty basis points to 13.4% from the prior year period driven predominately by inflation and material availability,” continued Mr. Cutillo. “With the continued demand for complex site development, we broadened our customer base with industrial and manufacturing opportunities in E-Infrastructure Solutions, we continued experiencing growth in the Phoenix and Houston markets for Building Solutions and we began seeing an increase in infrastructure bill activity in Transportation Solutions. Material availability and inflation remain a concern in all of our markets; however, we are closely monitoring these developments and we will continue to work with customers to recover the additional material and labor cost. In light of our performance to date, our increased backlog levels and our disciplined culture, we are adjusting our full year 2022 guidance. The mid-point of our guidance would improve our net income by 48%, our revenue by 19% and our EPS by 42% over 2021,” Mr. Cutillo concluded. Full Year 2022 Guidance: Revenue of $1.865 billion to $1.885 billion Net Income of $90 million to $96 million EPS of $2.95 to $3.15 EBITDA of $192 million to $202 million Conference Call Sterling’s management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Infrastructure call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company’s website at www.strlco.com at least fifteen minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for thirty days. About Sterling Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way. Joe Cutillo, CEO, “We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow.” Important Information for Investors and Stockholders Non-GAAP Measures This press release may contain “Non-GAAP” financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations. Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company’s ongoing business and, in the Company’s view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company’s operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management’s assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 510,568 $ 401,666 $ 920,888 $ 716,982 Cost of revenues (442,184 ) (345,419 ) (796,365 ) (615,703 ) Gross profit 68,384 56,247 124,523 101,279 General and administrative expense (23,424 ) (15,829 ) (46,496 ) (32,928 ) Intangible asset amortization (3,514 ) (2,866 ) (7,082 ) (5,732 ) Acquisition related costs (230 ) — (485 ) — Other operating expense, net (126 ) (4,832 ) (1,101 ) (7,144 ) Operating income 41,090 32,720 69,359 55,475 Interest income 30 12 40 26 Interest expense (4,480 ) (5,737 ) (9,067 ) (11,741 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net — 1,401 2,428 1,064 Income before income taxes 36,640 28,396 62,760 44,824 Income tax expense (10,268 ) (8,179 ) (16,865 ) (12,939 ) Net income 26,372 20,217 45,895 31,885 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (411 ) (161 ) (682 ) (1,274 ) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 25,961 $ 20,056 $ 45,213 $ 30,611 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.70 $ 1.50 $ 1.08 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.69 $ 1.50 $ 1.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,225 28,582 30,094 28,433 Diluted 30,362 29,054 30,229 28,878 STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenues 2022 % of

Revenue 2021 % of

Revenue 2022 % of

Revenue 2021 % of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 233,548 46 % $ 123,743 31 % $ 402,475 44 % $ 220,315 31 % Transportation Solutions 191,381 37 % 203,153 50 % 351,880 38 % 350,207 49 % Building Solutions 85,639 17 % 74,770 19 % 166,533 18 % 146,460 20 % Total Revenues $ 510,568 $ 401,666 $ 920,888 $ 716,982 Operating Income E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 32,824 14.1 % $ 24,714 20.0 % $ 54,109 13.4 % $ 42,526 19.3 % Transportation Solutions 5,107 2.7 % 4,796 2.4 % 8,793 2.5 % 7,462 2.1 % Building Solutions 9,751 11.4 % 6,790 9.1 % 19,109 11.5 % 14,151 9.7 % Segment Operating Income 47,682 9.3 % 36,300 9.0 % 82,011 8.9 % 64,139 8.9 % Corporate (6,362 ) (3,580 ) (12,167 ) (8,664 ) Acquisition Related Costs (230 ) — (485 ) — Total Operating Income $ 41,090 8.0 % $ 32,720 8.1 % $ 69,359 7.5 % $ 55,475 7.7 % STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,905 $ 81,840 Accounts receivable 302,844 232,153 Contract assets 121,667 83,310 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 16,910 16,896 Other current assets 23,170 20,492 Total current assets 537,496 434,691 Property and equipment, net 214,976 204,316 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 46,628 24,520 Goodwill 252,887 259,791 Other intangibles, net 297,041 303,223 Other non-current assets, net 4,502 4,455 Total assets $ 1,353,530 $ 1,230,996 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 164,506 $ 144,982 Contract liabilities 161,961 127,932 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,273 28,230 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 12,582 8,841 Accrued compensation 33,044 22,803 Other current liabilities 9,023 18,972 Total current liabilities 407,389 351,760 Long-term debt 415,998 428,588 Long-term lease obligations 34,103 15,831 Members’ interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 54,214 55,115 Deferred tax liability, net 29,871 14,656 Other long-term liabilities 4,580 4,819 Total liabilities 946,155 870,769 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 303 298 Additional paid in capital 279,120 280,274 Retained earnings 125,131 79,918 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 679 (1,723 ) Total Sterling stockholders’ equity 405,233 358,767 Noncontrolling interests 2,142 1,460 Total stockholders’ equity 407,375 360,227 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,353,530 $ 1,230,996 STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 45,895 $ 31,885 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,412 16,707 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 1,102 1,264 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (716 ) (437 ) Gain on debt extinguishment, net (2,428 ) (1,064 ) Deferred taxes 14,505 11,294 Stock-based compensation 6,463 3,850 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (173 ) (51 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (55,471 ) 28,044 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,589 91,492 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,033 ) — Capital expenditures (28,945 ) (22,150 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 951 690 Net cash used in investing activities (31,027 ) (21,460 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (11,770 ) (40,072 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners — (1,959 ) Other — (602 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,770 ) (42,633 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,208 ) 27,399 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 88,693 72,642 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 80,485 100,041 Less: restricted cash (other current assets) (7,580 ) (6,411 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 72,905 $ 93,630 STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 25,961 $ 20,056 $ 45,213 $ 30,611 Depreciation and amortization 13,645 8,402 25,412 16,707 Interest expense, net of interest income 4,450 5,725 9,027 11,715 Income tax expense 10,268 8,179 16,865 12,939 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net — (1,401 ) (2,428 ) (1,064 ) EBITDA (1) $ 54,324 $ 40,961 $ 94,089 $ 70,908 (1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes, and net gain on extinguishment of debt. STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Full Year 2022 Guidance Low High Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 90 $ 96 Depreciation and amortization 50 51 Interest expense, net of interest income 19 20 Income tax expense 35 37 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (2 ) (2 ) EBITDA (1) $ 192 $ 202 (1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes, and net gain on extinguishment of debt. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005723/en/

