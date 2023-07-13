- July 13, 2023
- 1:39 pm
A Meeting of the Directors of Sterling Investments Limited will be held on August 8th , 2023 at 1:30pm. At this meeting, the Directors intend to consider the payment of an interim dividend to shareholders.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sterling Investments Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 18:47:05 UTC.