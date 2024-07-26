- July 25, 2024
- 6:47 pm
A Meeting of the Directors of Sterling Investments Limited will be held on August 9th , 2024 at 1:30PM. At this meeting, the Directors intend to consider the payment of an interim dividend to shareholders. We will inform the market of the outcome of this proposal.
Disclaimer
Sterling Investments Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 23:56:00 UTC.