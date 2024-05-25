Sterling Powergensys Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 68.85 million compared to INR 3.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 106.12 million compared to INR 3.32 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 28.35 million compared to net loss of INR 7.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.56 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.56 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.39 a year ago.