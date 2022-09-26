Sterlite Technologies : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

www.stl.tech

September 26, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Corporate Relations Department Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Plot. C/1, G‐Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 532374; Scrip ID: STLTECH Symbol: STLTECH

Sub: Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, we hereby inform you that Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) Limited ("SGVML") (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), has agreed to sell the entire stake (amounting to 80% of the entire share capital) held in Impact Data Solutions Limited, UK ("IDS UK") to Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Proposed Transaction"), subject to regulatory approvals, if any.

Consequent to the Proposed Transaction, IDS UK and its wholly owned subsidiary Impact Data Solutions BV, will cease to be the subsidiaries of SGVML and step‐down subsidiaries of the STL respectively. For this purpose, STL has entered into definitive documents with the relevant parties to record the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction and related matters.

The details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/ 2015 dated September 9, 2015, for the said divestment is enclosed herewith as Annexure 'A'.

A press release by the Company in relation to the Proposed Transaction is also enclosed as Annexure 'B'. The aforementioned information will also be available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.stl.tech/

