Sterlite Technologies : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
09/26/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
www.stl.tech
September 26, 2022
Scrip Code: 532374; Scrip ID: STLTECH
Symbol: STLTECH
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, we hereby inform you that Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) Limited ("SGVML") (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), has agreed to sell the entire stake (amounting to 80% of the entire share capital) held in Impact Data Solutions Limited, UK ("IDS UK") to Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Proposed Transaction"), subject to regulatory approvals, if any.
Consequent to the Proposed Transaction, IDS UK and its wholly owned subsidiary Impact Data Solutions BV, will cease to be the subsidiaries of SGVML and step‐down subsidiaries of the STL respectively. For this purpose, STL has entered into definitive documents with the relevant parties to record the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction and related matters.
The details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/ 2015 dated September 9, 2015, for the said divestment is enclosed herewith as Annexure 'A'.
A press release by the Company in relation to the Proposed Transaction is also enclosed as Annexure 'B'. The aforementioned information will also be available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.stl.tech/
We request you to take the aforesaid on record.
Thanking you.
Yours sincerely,
For Sterlite Technologies Limited
AMIT VILAS DESHPANDE
Digitally signed by AMIT VILAS DESHPANDE Date: 2022.09.26 21:53:59 +05'30'
Amit Deshpande
Corporate General Counsel & Company Secretary (ACS 17551)
STL divests IDS as a part of its ongoing portfolio realignment
Mumbai, 26 September, 2022:STL [NSE: STLTECH]one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced its divestment of Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS), UK, as a part of its consolidated strategy to focus on its core business segments of optical solutions and global services.
With a strategic intent to play to its core, STL will sell its equity in IDS to Hexatronic Group AB, for an initial consideration and an earn-out upside. Over the past few years, IDS has been operating in certain niche areas of thedata-centremarket, primarilyinside-data-centreconnectivity and containment solutions. This move will help IDS achieve future success and enable STL to strengthen its core business and balance sheet. Going forward, STL will continue to evaluate non-core assets and take prudent decisions to re-balance its portfolio and optimise capital allocation.
Commenting on this development, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL said, "As we take our company towards focused growth in this decade of network creation, our efforts and capital allocation will be fully aligned towards optical and global services businesses. We will continue to calibrate and realign our portfolio to enhance profitability, increase shareholder value, and drive towards our purpose of transforming billions of lives. We are proud of the value that we have co-created with IDS and wish them the best for the future."
About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:
STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networksand large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers.Read more,Contact us.
