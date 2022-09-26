Advanced search
    532374   INE089C01029

STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(532374)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
159.50 INR   -7.59%
01:11pSterlite Technologies : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
09/25Sterlite Technologies CFO Resigns
MT
09/23Sterlite Technologies Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Mihir Modi as Chief Financial Officer, Effect from Close of Business Hours of October 14, 2022
CI
Sterlite Technologies : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

09/26/2022
www.stl.tech

September 26, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Corporate Relations Department

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Plot. C/1, G‐Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra‐Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 532374; Scrip ID: STLTECH

Symbol: STLTECH

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, we hereby inform you that Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) Limited ("SGVML") (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), has agreed to sell the entire stake (amounting to 80% of the entire share capital) held in Impact Data Solutions Limited, UK ("IDS UK") to Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Proposed Transaction"), subject to regulatory approvals, if any.

Consequent to the Proposed Transaction, IDS UK and its wholly owned subsidiary Impact Data Solutions BV, will cease to be the subsidiaries of SGVML and step‐down subsidiaries of the STL respectively. For this purpose, STL has entered into definitive documents with the relevant parties to record the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction and related matters.

The details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/ 2015 dated September 9, 2015, for the said divestment is enclosed herewith as Annexure 'A'.

A press release by the Company in relation to the Proposed Transaction is also enclosed as Annexure 'B'. The aforementioned information will also be available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.stl.tech/

We request you to take the aforesaid on record.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

For Sterlite Technologies Limited

AMIT VILAS DESHPANDE

Digitally signed by AMIT VILAS DESHPANDE Date: 2022.09.26 21:53:59 +05'30'

Amit Deshpande

Corporate General Counsel & Company Secretary (ACS 17551)

Enclosures: As above

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Registered office: 4th Floor, Godrej Millennium, Koregaon Road 9, STS 12/1, Pune, Maharashtra- 41001, India. CIN - L31300PN2000PLC202408

www.stl.tech

Annexure A

S.No

Particulars

Description

A

The amount and percentage of the turnover or

Share in turnover/revenue contributed to INR

revenue or income and net worth contributed by such

132.98 crores representing 2.6% of consolidated

unit or division of the listed entity during the last

turnover/revenue for the financial year 2021‐22.

financial year;

Net worth contributed to INR 117 crores amounting

to 5.97% of consolidated net worth of STL for the

financial year 2021‐22

B

Date on which the agreement for sale has been

26th September 2022

entered into;

C

The expected date of completion of sale/disposal;

By 3rd October 2022

D

Consideration received from such sale/disposal;

The total consideration for SGVML will be divided

into a component of initial consideration and an

additional earnout consideration.

The initial consideration would be an amount of

British Pound Sterling ("GBP") 9.6 million (subject to

customary completion accounts adjustment) which

will be received on Completion.

The additional earnout consideration, capped at a

maximum amount of GBP 7.2 million will be

determined based on the actual EBITDA

performance of IDS UK for the calendar year ending

31st December 2022 which will be payable upon

completion of the audit of IDS UK post completion

of the transaction.

E

Brief details of buyers and whether any of the buyers

The buyer is Hexatronic Group AB (publ.).

belong to the promoter/ promoter group/group

The buyer entity does not belong to promoter/

companies. If yes, details thereof;

promoter group/ group companies.

F

Whether the transaction would fall within related

No

party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done

at "arm's length";

G

Additionally, in case of a slump sale, indicative

Not Applicable

disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger, shall

be disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such

slump sale.

For Sterlite Technologies Limited

AMIT VILAS

Digitally signed by AMIT

VILAS DESHPANDE

DESHPANDE Date: 2022.09.26 21:54:28 +05'30'

Amit Deshpande

Corporate General Counsel & Company Secretary (ACS 17551)

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Registered office: 4th Floor, Godrej Millennium, Koregaon Road 9, STS 12/1, Pune, Maharashtra- 41001, India. CIN - L31300PN2000PLC202408

www.stl.tech

PRESS RELEASE

STL divests IDS as a part of its ongoing portfolio realignment

Mumbai, 26 September, 2022: STL [NSE: STLTECH]one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced its divestment of Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS), UK, as a part of its consolidated strategy to focus on its core business segments of optical solutions and global services.

With a strategic intent to play to its core, STL will sell its equity in IDS to Hexatronic Group AB, for an initial consideration and an earn-out upside. Over the past few years, IDS has been operating in certain niche areas of the data-centremarket, primarily inside-data-centreconnectivity and containment solutions. This move will help IDS achieve future success and enable STL to strengthen its core business and balance sheet. Going forward, STL will continue to evaluate non-core assets and take prudent decisions to re-balance its portfolio and optimise capital allocation.

Commenting on this development, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL said, "As we take our company towards focused growth in this decade of network creation, our efforts and capital allocation will be fully aligned towards optical and global services businesses. We will continue to calibrate and realign our portfolio to enhance profitability, increase shareholder value, and drive towards our purpose of transforming billions of lives. We are proud of the value that we have co-created with IDS and wish them the best for the future."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networksand large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech|Twitter| LinkedIn| YouTube

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Agency Contact

Investor Relations

Khushboo Chawla

Sunit Rai

Pankaj Dhawan

Phone: +91. 9711619114

Phone: +91. 9289036060

Phone: +91. 8130788887

khushboo.chawla@stl.tech

sunit.rai@genesis-bcw.com

pankaj.dhawan@stl.tech

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Registered office: 4th Floor, Godrej Millennium, Koregaon Road 9, STS 12/1, Pune, Maharashtra-411 001, India. CIN - L31300PN2000PLC202408

Disclaimer

Sterlite Technologies Limited published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 17:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
