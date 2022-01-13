Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Stern Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRN   NL0000336303

STERN GROEP N.V.

(STRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stern Groep N : Convening notice Extraordinary General Meeting

01/13/2022 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: 12-01-2022 18:35

Stern Groep N.V., listed Dutch market leader in automotive retail, announces that the Convening notice and the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting are now available on the company's website (www.sterngroep.nl under the heading Investor relations and the subheading Extraordinary General Meeting).

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 23 February 2022 at the offices of Stern Group, Pieter Braaijweg 6 in Amsterdam-Duivendrecht and will start at 10.00 am.

Stern is closely following the government's developments and instructions regarding the Coronavirus and will take all hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the Extraordinary General Meeting. The minimum mandatory 1.5 meter distance from each other will also be monitored, in order to protect shareholders, Supervisory Board, Executive Board and employees as much as possible. Listeners will not be admitted.

Stern expressly reserves the right to take any further measures with regard to the Extraordinary General Meeting, including but not limited to limiting the number of participants in the meeting, or possibly postponing the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders are recommended to check the website (www.sterngroep.nl) regularly for any further announcements concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Holders of bearer shares who wish to attend the meeting in person or with an authorised representative must make this known no later than 16 February 2022, 17:00 hours via the Intermediary where their shares are in administration or via www.abnamro.com/evoting. For the meeting, 26 January 2022 is the record date.

Press here for the press release dated 12 January 2022 in English

Disclaimer

Stern Groep NV published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STERN GROEP N.V.
05:41aSTERN GROEP N : Convening notice Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
04:41aSTERN GROEP N : Oproeping Buitengewone Algemene Vergadering
PU
01/11STERN GROEP N : Stern verkoopt SternFacilitair aan Hedin Mobility Group
PU
01/10STERN GROEP N : sells Facilitair to Hedin Mobility Group
PU
2021STERN GROEP N : acquires four Auto Palace branches in Drenthe and Overijssel from Broekhui..
PU
2021STERN GROEP N : Stern neemt vier Auto Palace vestigingen in Drenthe en Overijssel over van..
PU
2021STERN GROEP N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2021Stern Groep N.V. reached an agreement to acquire Four Auto Palace Branches in Drenthe a..
CI
2021STERN GROEP N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2021STERN GROEP N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 832 M 954 M 954 M
Net income 2021 8,55 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
Net Debt 2021 147 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 97,6 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float -
Chart STERN GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stern Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERN GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,20 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henk H. van der Kwast Chief Executive Officer
Finus Porsius Financial Director
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Elisabeth P. Sanders Member-Supervisory Board
P. P. M. Nielen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERN GROEP N.V.-4.18%112
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%18 904
D'IETEREN GROUP-4.90%9 939
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-1.23%8 141
AUTONATION, INC.-2.29%7 376
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-3.47%3 858