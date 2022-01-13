Stern Groep N : Convening notice Extraordinary General Meeting

Published: 12-01-2022 18:35

Stern Groep N.V., listed Dutch market leader in automotive retail, announces that the Convening notice and the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting are now available on the company's website (www.sterngroep.nl under the heading Investor relations and the subheading Extraordinary General Meeting).

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 23 February 2022 at the offices of Stern Group, Pieter Braaijweg 6 in Amsterdam-Duivendrecht and will start at 10.00 am.

Stern is closely following the government's developments and instructions regarding the Coronavirus and will take all hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the Extraordinary General Meeting. The minimum mandatory 1.5 meter distance from each other will also be monitored, in order to protect shareholders, Supervisory Board, Executive Board and employees as much as possible. Listeners will not be admitted.

Stern expressly reserves the right to take any further measures with regard to the Extraordinary General Meeting, including but not limited to limiting the number of participants in the meeting, or possibly postponing the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders are recommended to check the website (www.sterngroep.nl) regularly for any further announcements concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Holders of bearer shares who wish to attend the meeting in person or with an authorised representative must make this known no later than 16 February 2022, 17:00 hours via the Intermediary where their shares are in administration or via www.abnamro.com/evoting. For the meeting, 26 January 2022 is the record date.