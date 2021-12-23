Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Stern Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRN   NL0000336303

STERN GROEP N.V.

(STRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stern Groep N : acquires four Auto Palace branches in Drenthe and Overijssel from Broekhuis

12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: 22-12-2021 18:20

Stern Groep N.V., listed Dutch mobility group in automotive retail and services, announces that it has reached agreement with Broekhuis Groep regarding the acquisition of the Auto Palace branches in Emmen, Hoogeveen, Meppel and Steenwijk as of 1 January 2022.

Auto Palace Group

Broekhuis Groep recently announced it will take over Auto Palace Group. The acquisition is partly the result of Stellantis' network strategy. The aim is to effectuate the acquisition as of 1 January 2022. After consultation with Stellantis and Broekhuis Groep, Stern will take over the Auto Palace branches in Emmen, Hoogeveen, Meppel and Steenwijk from Broekhuis Groep as of the same date.

Expansion of network and brand portfolio

For Stern, the acquisition means a valuable addition to the branch network and the addition of several new brands in that region, namely Peugeot, Opel, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Mitsubishi. Stern is currently in talks with Hyundai Motor Nederland to get permission to continue to operate as a Hyundai dealer in Emmen and Hoogeveen. Stern already represents Opel, Mitsubishi and KIA in Groningen and Drenthe.

Acquisition

The details of the acquisition are currently being worked out. Conditional to the transaction are the actual completion of the acquisition of the Auto Palace Group by Broekhuis Groep and approval by the ACM for the acquisition of the four branches by Stern. Approximately 60 FTE are involved in the acquisition generating an annual turnover of approximately € 40 million.

Press here for the press release dated 9 december 2021 in English

Disclaimer

Stern Groep NV published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STERN GROEP N.V.
05:27aSTERN GROEP N : acquires four Auto Palace branches in Drenthe and Overijssel from Broekhui..
PU
03:47aSTERN GROEP N : Stern neemt vier Auto Palace vestigingen in Drenthe en Overijssel over van..
PU
12/09STERN GROEP N : Stern in onderhandeling met Hedin Mobility Group over de verkoop van Stern..
PU
12/09STERN GROEP N : in negotiations with Hedin Mobility Group regarding sale of Facilitair
PU
12/09Hedin Mobility Ab agreed to acquire Sternfacilitair B.V. from Stern Groep N.V..
CI
11/11Stern Groep N.V., - Stern trading update Q3-2021
PU
08/18STERN GROEP N : posts much higher result in first six months
PU
08/18STERN GROEP N.V. : Half-year results
CO
08/18Stern Groep N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/07STERN GROEP N : trading update Q1-2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 832 M 941 M 941 M
Net income 2021 8,55 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
Net Debt 2021 147 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 98,2 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart STERN GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stern Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERN GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,30 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henk H. van der Kwast Chief Executive Officer
Finus Porsius Financial Director
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Elisabeth P. Sanders Member-Supervisory Board
P. P. M. Nielen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERN GROEP N.V.47.86%111
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.94%19 318
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.69.17%7 981
AUTONATION, INC.60.11%7 323
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.11.84%3 785
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.34.02%2 933