Stern Groep N : Convening notice for the General Meeting

Published: 26-03-2021 18:17

Stern Group N.V., listed Dutch mobility group in automotive retail and services, announces that the General Meeting will be held on 6 May 2021, taking all the most recent hygiene measures recommended by the government and RIVM to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The General Meeting will be held at Stern Groep N.V., Pieter Braaijweg 6, Amsterdam-Duivendrecht and starts at 10:00 hours. The Convening Notice and the Agenda with notes are now available on the company's website, www.sterngroep.nl (under Investor Relations and then General Meeting).

Stern closely follows the development and the instructions of the government concerning the Coronavirus. At the General Meeting all recommended hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be taken. In order to protect shareholders, members of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and employees, distinctive measures will be taken to ensure the compulsory minimum of 1,5 meters between one another. Listeners will not be admitted.

Stern expressly reserves the right to take any additional measures concerning the General Meeting, including but not limited to the limitation of the number of participants in the meeting, possible postponement to a later date or converting the meeting to a virtual meeting.

Shareholders are recommended to check the website (www.sterngroep.nl) regularly for any further announcements concerning the General Meeting.

Press here for the press release dated 26-03-2020.