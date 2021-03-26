Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Stern Groep N.V.

STERN GROEP N.V.

(STRN)
  Report
03/26 11:06:04 am
11.9 EUR   --.--%
01:21pSTERN GROEP N  : Convening notice for the General Meeting
PU
2020STERN GROEP N.V.  : Annual Report
CO
2020STERN GROEP N  : trading update Q3-2020
PU
Stern Groep N : Convening notice for the General Meeting

03/26/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
Published: 26-03-2021 18:17

Stern Group N.V., listed Dutch mobility group in automotive retail and services, announces that the General Meeting will be held on 6 May 2021, taking all the most recent hygiene measures recommended by the government and RIVM to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The General Meeting will be held at Stern Groep N.V., Pieter Braaijweg 6, Amsterdam-Duivendrecht and starts at 10:00 hours. The Convening Notice and the Agenda with notes are now available on the company's website, www.sterngroep.nl (under Investor Relations and then General Meeting).

Stern closely follows the development and the instructions of the government concerning the Coronavirus. At the General Meeting all recommended hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be taken. In order to protect shareholders, members of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and employees, distinctive measures will be taken to ensure the compulsory minimum of 1,5 meters between one another. Listeners will not be admitted.

Stern expressly reserves the right to take any additional measures concerning the General Meeting, including but not limited to the limitation of the number of participants in the meeting, possible postponement to a later date or converting the meeting to a virtual meeting.

Shareholders are recommended to check the website (www.sterngroep.nl) regularly for any further announcements concerning the General Meeting.

Press here for the press release dated 26-03-2020.

Disclaimer

Stern Groep NV published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
