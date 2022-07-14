STERO VISION : Climate Cure Capital Corp - Vision 2050 Forestry LTD 100 Year Ghana Carbon Sink Project

Update: Climate Cure Capital Corp - Vision 2050 Forestry LTD 100 Year Ghana Carbon Sink ProjectPress Release | 07/14/2022

Las Vegas 07/14/2022 Climate Cure Capital Corporation, a StereoVision wholly owned subsidiary, announced yesterday that they had completed an agreement with Ghanas Vision 2050 Forestry LTD to expand their existing 100-year 25,000-acre 5,000,000 tree carbon sink project in Ghana to 500,000 acres and 200,000,000 trees.

Heres an update we received from Climate Cures liaison with Vision 2050 Forestry Maria Daniels, who with Vision 2050 Forestry CEO Kofi Frempong, has been the driving force behind the Vision 2050 Forestry movement for many years. Marias done a spectacular job guiding our deal through to fruition, said StereoVisions CEO Jack Honour, In yesterday's release we inadvertently said Ghana is in Northeastern Africa. It is in West Africa. Mea culpa.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-daniels-508b0a32/ Ghana is a West African country. It is on the Gulf of Guinea. Ghana/Africa and the developing countries are being affected by the pollution coming from the US, China, the UK, and the developed countries manufacturing. Ghana is helping the world to combat climate change with its tree plantation carbon sequestration project and we applaud the local farmers for doing a tremendous job for several decades. Therefore, the US, China, and the UK have an Allie in the fight against Global Warming, Maria Daniels

