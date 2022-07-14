Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  STERO VISION
  News
  Summary
    SVSN   US85914Q2075

STERO VISION

(SVSN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:29 2022-07-13 am EDT
0.0139 USD   +13.47%
STERO VISION : Climate Cure Capital Corp - Vision 2050 Forestry LTD 100 Year Ghana Carbon Sink Project

07/14/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Update: Climate Cure Capital Corp - Vision 2050 Forestry LTD 100 Year Ghana Carbon Sink ProjectPress Release | 07/14/2022

Las Vegas 07/14/2022 Climate Cure Capital Corporation, a StereoVision wholly owned subsidiary, announced yesterday that they had completed an agreement with Ghanas Vision 2050 Forestry LTD to expand their existing 100-year 25,000-acre 5,000,000 tree carbon sink project in Ghana to 500,000 acres and 200,000,000 trees.

Heres an update we received from Climate Cures liaison with Vision 2050 Forestry Maria Daniels, who with Vision 2050 Forestry CEO Kofi Frempong, has been the driving force behind the Vision 2050 Forestry movement for many years. Marias done a spectacular job guiding our deal through to fruition, said StereoVisions CEO Jack Honour, In yesterday's release we inadvertently said Ghana is in Northeastern Africa. It is in West Africa. Mea culpa.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-daniels-508b0a32/ Ghana is a West African country. It is on the Gulf of Guinea. Ghana/Africa and the developing countries are being affected by the pollution coming from the US, China, the UK, and the developed countries manufacturing. Ghana is helping the world to combat climate change with its tree plantation carbon sequestration project and we applaud the local farmers for doing a tremendous job for several decades. Therefore, the US, China, and the UK have an Allie in the fight against Global Warming, Maria Daniels

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit majority-owned Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies® http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors.

Disclaimer

Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,50  - -
Net income 2021 2,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,97 M 2,97 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 879 341x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart STERO VISION
Duration : Period :
STERO VISION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Honour President & Chief Executive Officer
Arnold F. Sock General Counsel