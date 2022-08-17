STERO VISION : Climate Cure Capital Corporation Appoints David Waite Managing Director

Climate Cure Capital Corporation Appoints David Waite Managing DirectorPress Release | 08/17/2022

Climate Cure Capital Corporation, a StereoVision wholly owned subsidiary, announced today that David Waite has been appointed Managing Director.

"In the brief time Davids been on the Board of Directors of StereoVision and Climate Cure Capital he has delivered significant value to the StereoVision shareholders, said StereoVisions CEO Jack Honour, He brought in Climate Cure Capitals Ghana tree plantation project with Vision 2050 Forestry and Eco Allies Haitian SuperGreenTree reforestation J/V with Master Developer Watersmark LTD. David is working closely with the Chief Operating Officer of Climate Cures sister company Eco Allies, Dimitri Rakopoulos, to open as many revenue streams as possible from these and future projects

David Waite A broadly experienced contract specialist executive with a global reach. Working with corporations and industry-leading individuals, David has played prominent roles consulting for government agencies, the banking industry, international public & private large-scale luxury real estate developments, and in large-scale software contracts for both state & federal government agencies. Before being recruited by the consulting arm of Deloitte, Touche, and Tohmatsu LLP, where David managed the sales and marketing pipeline for a 50 Partner team focused on Fortune 500 company opportunities, David was a recognized industry leader in establishing government and corporate clientele. David has gained a deep knowledge of government operations and political processes. David left Deloitte in the fall of 2014 to return to his roots in the luxury real estate development market and project funding. David is deeply committed to sustainability initiatives and serves as a consultant with several Non-Profit organizations and Humanitarian Projects.

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit subsidiary Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies® http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family-friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.