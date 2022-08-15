STERO VISION : Eco Allies® Appoints Dimitri Rakopoulos Chief Operating Officer

Eco Allies® Appoints Dimitri Rakopoulos Chief Operating OfficerPress Release | 08/15/2022

Eco Allies, a StereoVision ESG subsidiary, announced today that Dimitri Rakopoulos was appointed Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. Jack Honour, Eco Allies Founder, and StereoVisions CEO commented, Dimitris been a terrific talent acquisition for the expansion of the StereoVision Group of Companies business activities. We thank StereoVisions Board of Directors member David Waite for the recommendation. As Managing Director of our wholly owned climate change mitigation company, Climate Cure Capital, Dimitris been preparing the group's carbon and methane offset credit registration, compliance, and verification procedures while surfacing a variety of viable climate change mitigation project opportunities.

Dimitri Rakopoulos - A seasoned executive, with an extensive academic background in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. He completed his studies at Queen Mary College and City University in London. The combination of the climate legislation introduced in the Paris Accord, the Kyoto Protocol, and recently the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow triggered his active involvement in the energy transition ecosystem and the integrated roadmap to convert a carbon positive operation to a carbon negative one.

Dimitri is an expert in assessing and quantifying emission-generating parameters. Using a combination of natural means, hybrid means (such as photobioreactors), proven innovative engineering systems (carbon and methane capturing and sequestering lines), hydrogen fuel cell systems, and hydrogen-fueled power generating systems (using reciprocating engine technologies), waste to energy lines. Once a project becomes carbon negative, Dimitri registers the project with internationally accredited authorities and obtains the necessary certifications to allow for the generation of institutional grade carbon and methane offset credits.

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit subsidiary Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family-friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

