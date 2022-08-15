Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. STERO VISION
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVSN   US85914Q2075

STERO VISION

(SVSN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:31 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.0135 USD   -10.60%
Summary 
Summary

STERO VISION : Eco Allies® Appoints Dimitri Rakopoulos Chief Operating Officer

08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Eco Allies® Appoints Dimitri Rakopoulos Chief Operating Officer
08/15/2022

Eco Allies, a StereoVision ESG subsidiary, announced today that Dimitri Rakopoulos was appointed Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. Jack Honour, Eco Allies Founder, and StereoVisions CEO commented, Dimitris been a terrific talent acquisition for the expansion of the StereoVision Group of Companies business activities. We thank StereoVisions Board of Directors member David Waite for the recommendation. As Managing Director of our wholly owned climate change mitigation company, Climate Cure Capital, Dimitris been preparing the group's carbon and methane offset credit registration, compliance, and verification procedures while surfacing a variety of viable climate change mitigation project opportunities.

Dimitri Rakopoulos - A seasoned executive, with an extensive academic background in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. He completed his studies at Queen Mary College and City University in London. The combination of the climate legislation introduced in the Paris Accord, the Kyoto Protocol, and recently the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow triggered his active involvement in the energy transition ecosystem and the integrated roadmap to convert a carbon positive operation to a carbon negative one.

Dimitri is an expert in assessing and quantifying emission-generating parameters. Using a combination of natural means, hybrid means (such as photobioreactors), proven innovative engineering systems (carbon and methane capturing and sequestering lines), hydrogen fuel cell systems, and hydrogen-fueled power generating systems (using reciprocating engine technologies), waste to energy lines. Once a project becomes carbon negative, Dimitri registers the project with internationally accredited authorities and obtains the necessary certifications to allow for the generation of institutional grade carbon and methane offset credits.

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit subsidiary Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family-friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

Disclaimer

Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STERO VISION
09:34aSTERO VISION : Eco Allies® Appoints Dimitri Rakopoulos Chief Operating Officer
PU
08/11STERO VISION : Eco Allies® Florida Biochar Plant and SuperGreenTree Forest Project Gets Bi..
PU
08/01STERO VISION : Eco Allies Inc. Secures SuperGreenTree Strategic Alliance J/V With WatersMa..
PU
07/29STERO VISION : SVSN Management Gives Update on Trading Activity
PU
07/28STERO VISION : Dimitri Rakopoulos Joins Eco Allies Board of Directors
PU
07/14STERO VISION : Climate Cure Capital Corp - Vision 2050 Forestry LTD 100 Year Ghana Carbon ..
PU
07/13STERO VISION : Climate Cure Expands its 100 Year Carbon Sink Project with Ghana's Vision 2..
PU
06/13STERO VISION : Climate Cure Capital & 2050 Forestry Ltd. Sign 50 Year Partnership Contract..
PU
2021Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2019Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. Changes Name to Eco Allies Inc.
GL
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,50  - -
Net income 2021 2,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,89 M 2,89 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 879 341x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart STERO VISION
Duration : Period :
STERO VISION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Honour Chairman, President, Secretary, CEO & CFO
William Barnwell Director
James Gaspard Director
John Toth Director
Stephen Williams Director