  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  STERO VISION
  News
  Summary
    SVSN   US85914Q2075

STERO VISION

(SVSN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:54 2022-08-18 am EDT
0.0190 USD    0.00%
STERO VISION : Eco Allies' COO Posts Update on Impact of New Climate Change Laws on Eco Allies and Climate Cure Capital

08/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Eco Allies' COO Posts Update on Impact of New Climate Change Laws on Eco Allies and Climate Cure CapitalPress Release | 08/18/2022

Eco Allies Chief Operating Officer Dimitri Rakopoulos posts update on the new climate change laws. Eco Allies and Climate Cure Capital are StereoVision subsidiaries.

The legislation acknowledges an essential part of the effort to combat climate change: and bring balance to nature. Or, more precisely, that given a chance, the ecology can be a profound ally in the fight against climate change.

The money set aside for nature-based climate solutions includes about $20 billion for agricultural conservation and $5 billion to safeguard forests around the country, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The Law provides for an infrastructure spending package including significant support for reforestation initiatives and strengthening forest management. Up until now, some conservation efforts have historically operated on shoestring budgets or without dedicated funding at all.

ECO ALLIES® and CLIMATE CURE CAPITAL offer a comprehensive fully integrated package that addresses from multiple angles Carbon Capturing and Sequestration, and Biodiversity. In essence, all the parameters included in the Act aim to revitalize communities that are overburdened by pollution.

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit subsidiary Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies® http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

Disclaimer

Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,50  - -
Net income 2021 2,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,06 M 4,06 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 879 341x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Honour Chairman, President, Secretary, CEO & CFO
William Barnwell Director
James Gaspard Director
John Toth Director
Stephen Williams Director