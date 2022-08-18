STERO VISION : Eco Allies' COO Posts Update on Impact of New Climate Change Laws on Eco Allies and Climate Cure Capital

Eco Allies' COO Posts Update on Impact of New Climate Change Laws on Eco Allies and Climate Cure CapitalPress Release | 08/18/2022

Eco Allies Chief Operating Officer Dimitri Rakopoulos posts update on the new climate change laws. Eco Allies and Climate Cure Capital are StereoVision subsidiaries.

The legislation acknowledges an essential part of the effort to combat climate change: and bring balance to nature. Or, more precisely, that given a chance, the ecology can be a profound ally in the fight against climate change.

The money set aside for nature-based climate solutions includes about $20 billion for agricultural conservation and $5 billion to safeguard forests around the country, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The Law provides for an infrastructure spending package including significant support for reforestation initiatives and strengthening forest management. Up until now, some conservation efforts have historically operated on shoestring budgets or without dedicated funding at all.

ECO ALLIES® and CLIMATE CURE CAPITAL offer a comprehensive fully integrated package that addresses from multiple angles Carbon Capturing and Sequestration, and Biodiversity. In essence, all the parameters included in the Act aim to revitalize communities that are overburdened by pollution.

