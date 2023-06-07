Advanced search
STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.

(STVN)
2023-06-07
28.19 USD   +0.89%
Stevanato Group Announces Change in Ex-Dividend Date for its Dividend
BU
05/24Stevanato Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/24Stevanato S P A : Convening Notice to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders On May 24, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Stevanato Group Announces Change in Ex-Dividend Date for its Dividend

06/07/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it has changed the previously announced ex-dividend date of June 5, 2023 for its cash dividend of EUR 0.054 per share, payable on July 17, 2023, to comply with New York Stock Exchange rules. The new ex-dividend date for the dividend will be June 7, 2023, and the record date remains June 6, 2023. The dividend will continue to be payable on July 17, 2023.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 096 M 1 171 M 1 171 M
Net income 2023 149 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2023 291 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,2x
Yield 2023 0,15%
Capitalization 6 934 M 7 412 M 7 412 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,59x
EV / Sales 2024 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 11,5%
Technical analysis trends STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 28,00 $
Average target price 31,81 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franco Moro Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director
Marco Dal Lago Chief Financial Officer
Franco Stevanato Executive Chairman
Paolo Patri Chief Technology Officer
Manuel Cordioli Director-CRS & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.55.82%7 412
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.49%178 451
MEDTRONIC PLC7.73%111 256
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.51%71 134
DEXCOM, INC.10.08%48 602
HOYA CORPORATION43.60%46 175
