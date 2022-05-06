Log in
STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.

(STVN)
05/06
15.11 USD   -0.85%
Stevanato Group Publishes Materials for 2022 Annual General Meeting

05/06/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Stevanato Group, a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, announced today that it has published the agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will be held virtually on June 1, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m. (CEST) / 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Stevanato Group’s AGM notice, explanatory notes, other AGM materials, and instructions for voting, are available on the investors section of Stevanato Group’s corporate website at https://ir.stevanatogroup.com/, under the governance section, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which includes the audited financial statements, free of charge, by emailing legal@stevanatogroup.com.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit www.stevanatogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words “will”, "can" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements about Stevanato Group's AGM and our future financial performance. These statements are neither promise nor guarantee but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors and circumstances that may cause Stevanato Group’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, inflation, potential negative developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, supply chain challenges and other negative developments in Stevanato Group’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. The forward-looking statements speak only as at their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent reports on Form 20-F and other documents of Stevanato Group on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
