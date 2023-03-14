Advanced search
    STVN   IT0005452658

STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.

(STVN)
2023-03-13
22.67 USD   +0.53%
06:02aStevanato Group to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum
BU
03/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Stevanato to $27 From $21, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/08Stevanato Group Secures 130 Million ESG-Linked Financing From BNL BNP Paribas and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to Support Sustainable Global Growth
BU
Stevanato Group to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

03/14/2023
Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the Virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum taking place on March 21 and March 22, 2023.

The Company will present on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section of the website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 099 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
Net income 2023 155 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2023 271 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,5x
Yield 2023 0,18%
Capitalization 5 594 M 6 001 M 6 001 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
EV / Sales 2024 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 11,5%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,67 $
Average target price 28,10 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franco Moro Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Marco Dal Lago Chief Financial Officer
Franco Stevanato Executive Chairman
Paolo Patri Chief Technology Officer
Fabiano Nicoletti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.26.15%6 001
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.57%168 511
MEDTRONIC PLC0.33%102 070
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-9.01%65 215
DEXCOM, INC.-2.28%41 644
HOYA CORPORATION11.18%37 486