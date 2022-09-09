Log in
    STVN   IT0005452658

STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.

(STVN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
18.22 USD   +7.87%
09:03aStevanato Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
09/07Stevanato, Gerresheimer Develop Ready-to-Use Vial Solution
MT
09/07Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG Announce Collaboration on the Development of an Innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry
BU
Stevanato Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

09/09/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that management will present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference in London at 9:05 a.m. (BST) on September 15, 2022.

A webcast will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website, www.stevanatogroup.com, under the “News & Events” tab.

About Stevanato Group
Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 958 M 955 M 955 M
Net income 2022 133 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 208 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 0,15%
Capitalization 4 838 M 4 823 M 4 823 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 652
Free-Float 11,2%
Franco Moro Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Marco Dal Lago Chief Financial Officer
Franco Stevanato Executive Chairman
Paolo Patri Chief Technology Officer
Fabiano Nicoletti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.-18.84%4 823
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.98%187 363
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.04%116 819
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY5.99%74 293
HOYA CORPORATION-12.07%37 527
DEXCOM, INC.-31.77%35 957