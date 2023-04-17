Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stevanato Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STVN   IT0005452658

STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.

(STVN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-17 pm EDT
27.86 USD   +3.92%
04:32pStevanato Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
04/10UBS Increases Price Target on Stevanato Group to $28 From $26, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/21Stevanato Group Collaborates with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Bring its Innovative On-Body Delivery System Platform to Market
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stevanato Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/17/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will issue financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference call and webcast: The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 to discuss financial results. During the call, management will refer to a slide presentation which will be available at 6:30 a.m. (ET) on the day of the call on the “Financial Results” page under the Company's Investor Relations section of its website.

Pre-registration: Participants who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
http://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4544003&linkSecurityString=514976446

Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available at the following link:
https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/stevanato230504.html

Dial in: Those who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

       

Italy:

+39 02 802 09 11

       

United Kingdom:

+44 1 212 818004

       

United States:

+1 718 705 8796

       

United States Toll Free:

+1 855 265 6958

Replay:

The webcast will be archived for three months on the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website at:
https://ir.stevanatogroup.com/financial-results.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 099 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net income 2023 155 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2023 269 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,8x
Yield 2023 0,15%
Capitalization 6 456 M 7 097 M 7 097 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
EV / Sales 2024 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Stevanato Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 26,81 $
Average target price 28,41 $
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franco Moro Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director
Marco Dal Lago Chief Financial Officer
Franco Stevanato Executive Chairman
Paolo Patri Chief Technology Officer
Fabiano Nicoletti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.49.19%7 097
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.31%180 677
MEDTRONIC PLC3.85%107 378
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.47%72 537
DEXCOM, INC.2.17%44 849
HOYA CORPORATION13.18%38 028
